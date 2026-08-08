Here's the live share price of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-1.43
|-5.43
|-12.16
|-12.45
|-30.95
|-20.55
|-1.70
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.62
|1.77
|7.26
|-3.90
|1.80
|30.03
|26.91
|Vodafone Idea
|-2.00
|-7.94
|13.43
|10.10
|89.73
|15.06
|13.03
|Bharti Hexacom
|-5.76
|0.94
|-0.03
|-12.67
|-13.08
|22.99
|13.22
|Tata Communications
|-1.48
|-9.23
|8.60
|10.02
|3.63
|0.67
|3.30
|RailTel Corporation of India
|1.51
|-6.85
|-17.11
|-13.11
|-19.31
|18.62
|16.37
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|2.40
|-4.28
|-14.19
|-16.14
|-36.99
|10.16
|7.16
|STL Networks
|2.63
|-0.91
|-17.18
|10.73
|16.57
|5.24
|3.11
|Reliance Communications
|1.20
|-4.55
|-14.29
|-20.75
|-46.50
|-15.05
|-22.83
|GTL
|7.68
|4.39
|1.82
|1.03
|-12.29
|3.36
|-15.71
|Nettlinx
|-4.13
|-6.60
|-9.06
|-24.38
|-38.31
|-47.05
|-14.05
|Quadrant Televentures
|-1.89
|33.33
|44.44
|92.59
|30.00
|-20.88
|9.52
|Cistro Telelink
|0
|4.90
|9.18
|18.89
|35.44
|26.39
|27.31
|City Online Services
|-4.98
|-6.23
|4.26
|14.64
|-2.00
|28.39
|9.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) has declined 30.95% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.68
|39.87
|10
|39.74
|39.91
|20
|40.24
|40.34
|50
|42.23
|41.35
|100
|41.43
|42.45
|200
|45.22
|46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.18%, FII holding fell to 2.52%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Tata Teleservices - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Tata Teleservices - Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Scheduled On July 22, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Tata Teleservices - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Tata Teleservices - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Tata Teleservices - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
Source: Dion Global
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1995PLC086354 and registration number is 086354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1160.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1954.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is ₹39.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is ₹7,696.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are ₹39.81 and ₹39.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is ₹60.68 and 52-week low of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is ₹30.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -5.43% for the past month, -12.16% over 3 months, -30.95% over 1 year, -20.55% across 3 years, and -1.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are 206.13 and -0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global