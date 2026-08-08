What is the share price of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is ₹39.37 as on .

What kind of stock is Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)? The Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)? The market cap of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is ₹7,696.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are ₹39.81 and ₹39.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is ₹60.68 and 52-week low of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is ₹30.12 as on .

How has the Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) performed historically in terms of returns? The Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -5.43% for the past month, -12.16% over 3 months, -30.95% over 1 year, -20.55% across 3 years, and -1.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are 206.13 and -0.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global