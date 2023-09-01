Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.53
|15.15
|43.69
|55.65
|-28.19
|2,517.14
|1,713.86
|-0.86
|-2.88
|4.59
|15.43
|17.81
|61.50
|150.34
|1.93
|5.09
|38.86
|53.58
|47.36
|112.94
|248.39
|14.94
|21.21
|39.86
|44.93
|9.89
|12.99
|-67.57
|0.95
|5.76
|22.35
|49.97
|30.05
|1,327.21
|201.02
|45.31
|36.73
|104.31
|121.02
|135.33
|99.26
|99.26
|14.81
|23.83
|30.57
|23.53
|1.61
|175.41
|57.50
|12.31
|52.46
|57.77
|68.75
|-5.46
|231.55
|159.54
|16.00
|16.00
|20.83
|-19.44
|-47.27
|-42.00
|-92.03
|-1.31
|-18.22
|45.87
|51.83
|33.85
|33.85
|33.85
|8.57
|8.57
|33.33
|39.45
|-11.63
|347.06
|9.35
|7.06
|22.92
|4.73
|65.42
|10.63
|152.86
|-30.13
|-0.34
|-3.61
|-13.02
|17.60
|14.17
|11.79
|-23.24
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150
|2,25,809
|0.19
|1.79
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|2,21,057
|0.19
|1.75
|Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|2,03,058
|0.19
|1.61
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF
|1,07,098
|0.24
|0.85
|Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|92,793
|0.19
|0.73
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|46,741
|0.19
|0.37
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|44,564
|0.19
|0.35
|SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|40,434
|0.19
|0.32
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|25,961
|0.19
|0.21
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|19,266
|0.03
|0.15
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1995PLC086354 and registration number is 086354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1093.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1954.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is ₹17,907.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is -15.56 and PB ratio of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is -0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is ₹91.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is ₹149.00 and 52-week low of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is ₹49.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.