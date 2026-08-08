Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Share Price

NSE
BSE

TATA TELESERVICES (MAHARASHTRA)

Tata Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Telecommunications
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCapBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.37 Closed
-0.53₹ -0.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.25₹39.81
₹39.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.12₹60.68
₹39.37
Open Price
₹39.35
Prev. Close
₹39.58
Volume
2,00,006

Source: Dion Global

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-1.43-5.43-12.16-12.45-30.95-20.55-1.70
Bharti Airtel		-0.621.777.26-3.901.8030.0326.91
Vodafone Idea		-2.00-7.9413.4310.1089.7315.0613.03
Bharti Hexacom		-5.760.94-0.03-12.67-13.0822.9913.22
Tata Communications		-1.48-9.238.6010.023.630.673.30
RailTel Corporation of India		1.51-6.85-17.11-13.11-19.3118.6216.37
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		2.40-4.28-14.19-16.14-36.9910.167.16
STL Networks		2.63-0.91-17.1810.7316.575.243.11
Reliance Communications		1.20-4.55-14.29-20.75-46.50-15.05-22.83
GTL		7.684.391.821.03-12.293.36-15.71
Nettlinx		-4.13-6.60-9.06-24.38-38.31-47.05-14.05
Quadrant Televentures		-1.8933.3344.4492.5930.00-20.889.52
Cistro Telelink		04.909.1818.8935.4426.3927.31
City Online Services		-4.98-6.234.2614.64-2.0028.399.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) has declined 30.95% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.6839.87
1039.7439.91
2040.2440.34
5042.2341.35
10041.4342.45
20045.2246

Source: Dion Global

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.18%, FII holding fell to 2.52%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTTata Teleservices - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 22, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTTata Teleservices - Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Scheduled On July 22, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTTata Teleservices - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 22, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTTata Teleservices - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 22, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTTata Teleservices - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors

Source: Dion Global

About Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1995PLC086354 and registration number is 086354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1160.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1954.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A S Lakshminarayanan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Harjit Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nalin Rana
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Narendra Damodar Jadhav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kumar Ramanathan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vaijayanti Pandit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Share Price

What is the share price of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is ₹39.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)?

The Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)?

The market cap of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is ₹7,696.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are ₹39.81 and ₹39.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is ₹60.68 and 52-week low of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is ₹30.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -5.43% for the past month, -12.16% over 3 months, -30.95% over 1 year, -20.55% across 3 years, and -1.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are 206.13 and -0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) News

More Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) News
Market Pulse