Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TATA TELESERVICES (MAHARASHTRA) LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹91.60 Closed
4.393.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.95₹93.25
₹91.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.65₹149.00
₹91.60
Open Price
₹88.10
Prev. Close
₹87.75
Volume
1,51,22,110

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R193.92
  • R296.23
  • R399.22
  • Pivot
    90.93
  • S188.62
  • S285.63
  • S383.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.1287.21
  • 10104.9485.03
  • 20104.4282.48
  • 50109.4978.43
  • 100113.8375.83
  • 200136.3479.49

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.5315.1543.6955.65-28.192,517.141,713.86
-0.86-2.884.5915.4317.8161.50150.34
1.935.0938.8653.5847.36112.94248.39
14.9421.2139.8644.939.8912.99-67.57
0.955.7622.3549.9730.051,327.21201.02
45.3136.73104.31121.02135.3399.2699.26
14.8123.8330.5723.531.61175.4157.50
12.3152.4657.7768.75-5.46231.55159.54
16.0016.0020.83-19.44-47.27-42.00-92.03
-1.31-18.2245.8751.8333.8533.8533.85
8.578.5733.3339.45-11.63347.069.35
7.0622.924.7365.4210.63152.86-30.13
-0.34-3.61-13.0217.6014.1711.79-23.24

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. Share Holdings

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 1502,25,8090.191.79
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund2,21,0570.191.75
Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund2,03,0580.191.61
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF1,07,0980.240.85
Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF92,7930.190.73
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF46,7410.190.37
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund44,5640.190.35
SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund40,4340.190.32
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund25,9610.190.21
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund19,2660.030.15
View All Mutual Funds

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:47 AM

About Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1995PLC086354 and registration number is 086354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1093.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1954.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A S Lakshminarayanan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Harjit Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankur Verma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kumar Ramanathan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Narendra Damodar Jadhav
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hiroo Mirchandani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.?

The market cap of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is ₹17,907.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is -15.56 and PB ratio of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is -0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is ₹91.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is ₹149.00 and 52-week low of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. is ₹49.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

