What is the share price of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is ₹1,530.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation? The Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation? The market cap of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is ₹19,314.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation are ₹1,574.25 and ₹1,530.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is ₹1,681.25 and 52-week low of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is ₹865.45 as on .

How has the Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, -2.88% for the past month, 14.22% over 3 months, 1.83% over 1 year, 40.61% across 3 years, and 26.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation are 19.63 and 2.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global