Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.31
|8.66
|6.79
|-6.57
|-30.69
|273.97
|145.26
|4.47
|6.62
|17.52
|21.84
|2.85
|50.30
|166.82
|1.82
|-5.71
|54.66
|100.71
|279.95
|904.62
|968.99
|3.45
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-0.91
|-20.85
|90.32
|67.23
|9.75
|2.53
|6.95
|15.15
|-16.00
|228.30
|59.37
|7.83
|5.71
|11.84
|39.17
|11.66
|178.01
|46.46
|-0.81
|4.63
|18.86
|21.22
|21.65
|157.01
|72.73
|5.02
|6.73
|31.99
|30.92
|20.23
|64.46
|64.46
|0.22
|-5.63
|0.30
|7.52
|28.84
|90.46
|42.20
|0.74
|5.76
|2.79
|-0.72
|56.49
|1,841.22
|2,658.13
|-0.07
|4.86
|8.93
|17.31
|14.25
|232.46
|125.93
|-3.10
|6.74
|19.96
|49.36
|-13.66
|244.95
|94.90
|0.81
|-2.57
|-6.53
|-22.10
|32.52
|641.90
|1,062.97
|-1.18
|-5.94
|10.34
|32.48
|42.52
|318.06
|182.89
|-0.62
|0.91
|15.19
|18.76
|-13.83
|86.03
|-49.11
|8.94
|5.84
|-1.71
|15.33
|-20.73
|188.68
|188.68
|4.76
|-1.68
|-18.52
|-0.56
|2.92
|91.30
|-30.71
|-2.93
|-4.38
|36.74
|26.66
|-23.01
|-8.64
|-8.64
|-3.89
|5.46
|16.76
|13.10
|33.02
|138.58
|57.19
|15.04
|12.27
|4.06
|-16.69
|-9.59
|678.57
|468.70
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|15,30,185
|0.55
|83.26
|Axis Equity Hybrid Fund
|96,491
|0.3
|5.25
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|36,143
|0.33
|1.97
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|23,453
|0.33
|1.28
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|14,850
|0.33
|0.81
|Navi ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan
|13,000
|1.14
|0.71
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|8,440
|0.33
|0.46
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|3,856
|0.33
|0.21
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|2,584
|0.03
|0.14
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,407
|0.34
|0.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24121MH1979PLC021360 and registration number is 021360. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2289.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 120.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹7,660.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is 6.33 and PB ratio of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹603.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,62.00 and 52-week low of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹512.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.