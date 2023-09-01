Follow Us

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. Share Price

DEEPAK FERTILISERS & PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹603.75 Closed
-0.51-3.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹601.40₹612.00
₹603.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹512.40₹1,062.00
₹603.75
Open Price
₹606.00
Prev. Close
₹606.85
Volume
6,38,403

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1610.17
  • R2616.38
  • R3620.77
  • Pivot
    605.78
  • S1599.57
  • S2595.18
  • S3588.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,007.29588.16
  • 10958.38576.08
  • 20920.5568.6
  • 50909.17569.62
  • 100787.2584.24
  • 200678.98613.86

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund15,30,1850.5583.26
Axis Equity Hybrid Fund96,4910.35.25
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund36,1430.331.97
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund23,4530.331.28
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund14,8500.330.81
Navi ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan13,0001.140.71
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8,4400.330.46
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF3,8560.330.21
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund2,5840.030.14
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,4070.340.13
View All Mutual Funds

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24121MH1979PLC021360 and registration number is 021360. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2289.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 120.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C K Mehta
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Sailesh Chimanlal Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhumilan Parshuram Shinde
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Parul Sailesh Mehta
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Hirji Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Purwaha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhuwan Chandra Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Varsha Purandare
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹7,660.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is 6.33 and PB ratio of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹603.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,62.00 and 52-week low of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹512.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

