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Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEEPAK FERTILISERS & PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,530.00 Closed
-1.84₹ -28.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,530.00₹1,574.25
₹1,530.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹865.45₹1,681.25
₹1,530.00
Open Price
₹1,558.00
Prev. Close
₹1,558.75
Volume
8,212

Source: Dion Global

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has gained 1.83% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (-19.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,586.041,587.71
101,592.541,587.57
201,574.781,581.5
501,539.661,520.07
1001,333.211,422.8
2001,288.881,350.54

Source: Dion Global

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.69%, FII holding fell to 10.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
52,61,2032.04819.75
20,19,3561.33314.64
10,78,8510.57168.1
8,04,2810.44125.32
5,65,5551.2988.12
5,17,0432.0780.56
2,60,3810.1340.57
2,00,0008.531.16
1,98,7191.530.96
1,95,8550.0630.52

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTDeepak Fertilisers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTDeepak Fertilisers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTDeepak Fertilisers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTDeepak Fertilisers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTDeepak Fertilisers - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24121MH1979PLC021360 and registration number is 021360. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1963.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sailesh Chimanlal Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhumilan Parshuram Shinde
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Parul Sailesh Mehta
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Hirji Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhuwan Chandra Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Terje Bakken
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sitaram Kunte
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Varsha Purandare
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is ₹1,530.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation?

The Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation?

The market cap of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is ₹19,314.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation are ₹1,574.25 and ₹1,530.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is ₹1,681.25 and 52-week low of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is ₹865.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, -2.88% for the past month, 14.22% over 3 months, 1.83% over 1 year, 40.61% across 3 years, and 26.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation are 19.63 and 2.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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