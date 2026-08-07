Here's the live share price of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has gained 1.83% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (-19.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,586.04
|1,587.71
|10
|1,592.54
|1,587.57
|20
|1,574.78
|1,581.5
|50
|1,539.66
|1,520.07
|100
|1,333.21
|1,422.8
|200
|1,288.88
|1,350.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.69%, FII holding fell to 10.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|52,61,203
|2.04
|819.75
|20,19,356
|1.33
|314.64
|10,78,851
|0.57
|168.1
|8,04,281
|0.44
|125.32
|5,65,555
|1.29
|88.12
|5,17,043
|2.07
|80.56
|2,60,381
|0.13
|40.57
|2,00,000
|8.5
|31.16
|1,98,719
|1.5
|30.96
|1,95,855
|0.06
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Deepak Fertilisers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Deepak Fertilisers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|Deepak Fertilisers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Deepak Fertilisers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Deepak Fertilisers - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24121MH1979PLC021360 and registration number is 021360. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1963.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is ₹1,530.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is ₹19,314.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation are ₹1,574.25 and ₹1,530.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is ₹1,681.25 and 52-week low of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is ₹865.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, -2.88% for the past month, 14.22% over 3 months, 1.83% over 1 year, 40.61% across 3 years, and 26.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation are 19.63 and 2.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global