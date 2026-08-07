What is the share price of Geojit Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geojit Financial Services is ₹76.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Geojit Financial Services? The Geojit Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Geojit Financial Services? The market cap of Geojit Financial Services is ₹2,140.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Geojit Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Geojit Financial Services are ₹78.69 and ₹76.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Geojit Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geojit Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geojit Financial Services is ₹85.28 and 52-week low of Geojit Financial Services is ₹51.62 as on .

How has the Geojit Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Geojit Financial Services has shown returns of -2.09% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, 11.95% over 3 months, 6.17% over 1 year, 21.24% across 3 years, and -0.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Geojit Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Geojit Financial Services are 29.51 and 1.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global