Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.48
|23.14
|33.49
|27.33
|22.75
|50.06
|-12.32
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1994PLC008403 and registration number is 008403. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 480.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is ₹1,383.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is 15.09 and PB ratio of Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is 2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is ₹57.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geojit Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is ₹58.95 and 52-week low of Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is ₹39.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.