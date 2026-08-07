Here's the live share price of Geojit Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Geojit Financial Services
|0.54
|-3.39
|11.95
|6.97
|6.17
|21.24
|-0.18
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Geojit Financial Services has gained 6.17% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Geojit Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.51
|76.92
|10
|77.06
|77.15
|20
|78.83
|77.7
|50
|77.21
|76.5
|100
|70.58
|74.09
|200
|71.33
|73.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Geojit Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.04%, FII holding fell to 1.58%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,16,012
|0.08
|2.35
|2,92,610
|0.03
|2.17
|55,205
|0.09
|0.41
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Geojit Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Geojit Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Geojit Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Geojit Fin. Serv. - Submission Of Application To Stock Exchanges For Obtaining No Objection Certificate For Promoter Reclassi
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Geojit Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1994PLC008403 and registration number is 008403. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 327.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geojit Financial Services is ₹76.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Geojit Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Geojit Financial Services is ₹2,140.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Geojit Financial Services are ₹78.69 and ₹76.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geojit Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geojit Financial Services is ₹85.28 and 52-week low of Geojit Financial Services is ₹51.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Geojit Financial Services has shown returns of -2.09% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, 11.95% over 3 months, 6.17% over 1 year, 21.24% across 3 years, and -0.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Geojit Financial Services are 29.51 and 1.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.
Source: Dion Global