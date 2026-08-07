Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Geojit Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

GEOJIT FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Geojit Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹76.70 Closed
-2.09₹ -1.64
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Geojit Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.70₹78.69
₹76.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.62₹85.28
₹76.70
Open Price
₹78.69
Prev. Close
₹78.34
Volume
10,454

Source: Dion Global

Geojit Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Geojit Financial Services		0.54-3.3911.956.976.1721.24-0.18
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Geojit Financial Services has gained 6.17% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Geojit Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Geojit Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Geojit Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.5176.92
1077.0677.15
2078.8377.7
5077.2176.5
10070.5874.09
20071.3373.78

Source: Dion Global

Geojit Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Geojit Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.04%, FII holding fell to 1.58%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Geojit Financial Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,16,0120.082.35
2,92,6100.032.17
55,2050.090.41

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Geojit Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTGeojit Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 29, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTGeojit Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTGeojit Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTGeojit Fin. Serv. - Submission Of Application To Stock Exchanges For Obtaining No Objection Certificate For Promoter Reclassi
Jul 28, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTGeojit Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1994PLC008403 and registration number is 008403. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 327.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chenayappillil John George
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jones George
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Ramakrishnan Menon
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mir Mohammed Ali
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Punnoose George
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Alice Geevarghese Vaidyan
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Sebastian Morris
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Krishnanath Medhekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Binoy Varghese Samuel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Pradeep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Vishnuraj
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Geojit Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Geojit Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geojit Financial Services is ₹76.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Geojit Financial Services?

The Geojit Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Geojit Financial Services?

The market cap of Geojit Financial Services is ₹2,140.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Geojit Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Geojit Financial Services are ₹78.69 and ₹76.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Geojit Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geojit Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geojit Financial Services is ₹85.28 and 52-week low of Geojit Financial Services is ₹51.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Geojit Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Geojit Financial Services has shown returns of -2.09% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, 11.95% over 3 months, 6.17% over 1 year, 21.24% across 3 years, and -0.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Geojit Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Geojit Financial Services are 29.51 and 1.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Geojit Financial Services News

More Geojit Financial Services News
Market Pulse