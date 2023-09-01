Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Geojit Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GEOJIT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹57.85 Closed
1.580.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Geojit Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.40₹58.45
₹57.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.15₹58.95
₹57.85
Open Price
₹57.30
Prev. Close
₹56.95
Volume
7,14,984

Geojit Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158.6
  • R259.55
  • R360.65
  • Pivot
    57.5
  • S156.55
  • S255.45
  • S354.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.2455.27
  • 1048.0853.38
  • 2048.1951.25
  • 5047.9648.74
  • 10048.9547.25
  • 20058.1547.53

Geojit Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.4823.1433.4927.3322.7550.06-12.32
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Geojit Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Geojit Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1994PLC008403 and registration number is 008403. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 480.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramanathan Bupathy
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. C J George
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. A Balakrishnan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Menon
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jones George
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Punnoose George
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harikishore Subramanian
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Radhakrishnan Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajan Krishnanath Medhekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M P Vijay Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. Sebastian Morris
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Alice Geevarghese Vaidyan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Geojit Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is ₹1,383.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Geojit Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is 15.09 and PB ratio of Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is 2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Geojit Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is ₹57.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Geojit Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geojit Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is ₹58.95 and 52-week low of Geojit Financial Services Ltd. is ₹39.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data