What is the share price of Bharat Forge? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Forge is ₹2,274.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Forge? The Bharat Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Forge? The market cap of Bharat Forge is ₹108,717.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Forge? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Forge are ₹2,274.00 and ₹2,193.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Forge? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Forge is ₹2,236.95 and 52-week low of Bharat Forge is ₹1,100.50 as on .

How has the Bharat Forge performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Forge has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, 7.69% for the past month, 14.21% over 3 months, 95.4% over 1 year, 35.72% across 3 years, and 24.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Forge? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Forge are 98.11 and 11.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global