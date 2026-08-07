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Bharat Forge Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT FORGE

Kalyani Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
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Here's the live share price of Bharat Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,274.00 Closed
1.97₹ 44.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharat Forge Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,193.40₹2,274.00
₹2,274.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,100.50₹2,236.95
₹2,274.00
Open Price
₹2,195.85
Prev. Close
₹2,230.00
Volume
51,921

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Forge Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Forge has gained 95.40% compared to peers like Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%), CIE Automotive India (2.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Forge has outperformed peers relative to Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%) and Happy Forgings (12.73%).

Bharat Forge Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Forge Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,179.312,185.75
102,179.262,179.42
202,155.612,161.46
502,070.782,087.81
1001,946.861,966.89
2001,707.881,782.9

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Forge Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Forge remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 32.33%, FII holding rose to 15.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bharat Forge Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
66,00,0002.531,415.11
64,36,1551.371,379.98
54,44,0072.371,167.25
47,00,0002.471,007.73
42,25,9031.34906.08
36,06,5691.76773.28
34,00,0002.33728.99
29,65,8441.88635.91
28,83,6242.31618.28
27,30,7603585.5

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bharat Forge Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTBharat Forge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTBharat Forge - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Quarterly Results And Fund Raising
Jul 23, 2026, 03:10 PM IST ISTBharat Forge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Jul 22, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTBharat Forge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 17, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTBharat Forge - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209PN1961PLC012046 and registration number is 012046. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8395.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B N Kalyani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit B Kalyani
    Vice Chairman & Jt Manag. Dir.
  • Mr. B P Kalyani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S E Tandale
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Bharat Ram
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anand S Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipak B Mane
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonia Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K B S Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharat Forge Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Forge?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Forge is ₹2,274.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Forge?

The Bharat Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Forge?

The market cap of Bharat Forge is ₹108,717.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Forge?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Forge are ₹2,274.00 and ₹2,193.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Forge?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Forge is ₹2,236.95 and 52-week low of Bharat Forge is ₹1,100.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Forge performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Forge has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, 7.69% for the past month, 14.21% over 3 months, 95.4% over 1 year, 35.72% across 3 years, and 24.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Forge?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Forge are 98.11 and 11.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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