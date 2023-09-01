Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.12
|15.16
|34.88
|30.47
|43.04
|116.47
|60.61
|1.03
|4.40
|11.66
|28.71
|12.34
|63.90
|63.90
|2.87
|4.45
|12.69
|22.05
|85.68
|297.55
|80.93
|9.10
|27.31
|88.37
|167.07
|243.60
|1,417.86
|457.77
|2.22
|-0.45
|12.72
|18.95
|19.53
|88.43
|88.43
|1.06
|-12.88
|8.27
|8.80
|-3.02
|240.03
|47.88
|-0.54
|-16.70
|-15.79
|18.11
|140.84
|1,362.92
|513.09
|15.34
|10.93
|24.54
|7.98
|-3.79
|298.04
|140.28
|17.25
|52.03
|64.86
|62.05
|110.73
|156.44
|17.22
|-0.61
|-10.93
|-12.37
|-29.74
|-41.79
|138.10
|133.33
|-7.79
|10.94
|84.42
|89.33
|12.70
|453.61
|350.79
|-6.08
|-6.44
|-26.06
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|-3.42
|-7.09
|-12.62
|-32.91
|-38.63
|256.31
|1.38
|2.94
|20.69
|6.06
|-4.11
|-18.60
|-41.67
|-75.18
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|80,51,993
|2.39
|750
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|72,68,441
|2.42
|677.02
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|66,00,000
|1.53
|614.76
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|59,08,682
|3.77
|550.36
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|47,00,000
|2.99
|437.78
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|39,89,222
|3.27
|371.58
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|38,51,386
|2.06
|358.74
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|36,81,664
|1.97
|342.93
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|23,43,540
|1.85
|218.29
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|23,06,703
|1.2
|214.86
Bharat Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209PN1961PLC012046 and registration number is 012046. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other transport equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6254.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 93.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Forge Ltd. is ₹49,834.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Forge Ltd. is 94.32 and PB ratio of Bharat Forge Ltd. is 7.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Forge Ltd. is ₹1,78.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Forge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Forge Ltd. is ₹1,80.95 and 52-week low of Bharat Forge Ltd. is ₹677.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.