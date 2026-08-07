Here's the live share price of Bharat Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Forge has gained 95.40% compared to peers like Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%), CIE Automotive India (2.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Forge has outperformed peers relative to Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%) and Happy Forgings (12.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,179.31
|2,185.75
|10
|2,179.26
|2,179.42
|20
|2,155.61
|2,161.46
|50
|2,070.78
|2,087.81
|100
|1,946.86
|1,966.89
|200
|1,707.88
|1,782.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Forge remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 32.33%, FII holding rose to 15.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|66,00,000
|2.53
|1,415.11
|64,36,155
|1.37
|1,379.98
|54,44,007
|2.37
|1,167.25
|47,00,000
|2.47
|1,007.73
|42,25,903
|1.34
|906.08
|36,06,569
|1.76
|773.28
|34,00,000
|2.33
|728.99
|29,65,844
|1.88
|635.91
|28,83,624
|2.31
|618.28
|27,30,760
|3
|585.5
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Bharat Forge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Bharat Forge - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Quarterly Results And Fund Raising
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:10 PM IST IST
|Bharat Forge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Bharat Forge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Bharat Forge - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209PN1961PLC012046 and registration number is 012046. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8395.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Forge is ₹2,274.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Forge is ₹108,717.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Forge are ₹2,274.00 and ₹2,193.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Forge is ₹2,236.95 and 52-week low of Bharat Forge is ₹1,100.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Forge has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, 7.69% for the past month, 14.21% over 3 months, 95.4% over 1 year, 35.72% across 3 years, and 24.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Forge are 98.11 and 11.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global