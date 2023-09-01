Follow Us

Bharat Forge Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BHARAT FORGE LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Largecap | NSE
₹1,078.80 Closed
0.798.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharat Forge Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,055.95₹1,080.10
₹1,078.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹677.35₹1,080.95
₹1,078.80
Open Price
₹1,072.95
Prev. Close
₹1,070.35
Volume
8,89,551

Bharat Forge Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,087.15
  • R21,095.7
  • R31,111.3
  • Pivot
    1,071.55
  • S11,063
  • S21,047.4
  • S31,038.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5782.41,054.57
  • 10771.961,032.15
  • 20746.58995.01
  • 50753.32929.01
  • 100713.05882.04
  • 200707.17843.21

Bharat Forge Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.1215.1634.8830.4743.04116.4760.61
1.034.4011.6628.7112.3463.9063.90
2.874.4512.6922.0585.68297.5580.93
9.1027.3188.37167.07243.601,417.86457.77
2.22-0.4512.7218.9519.5388.4388.43
1.06-12.888.278.80-3.02240.0347.88
-0.54-16.70-15.7918.11140.841,362.92513.09
15.3410.9324.547.98-3.79298.04140.28
17.2552.0364.8662.05110.73156.4417.22
-0.61-10.93-12.37-29.74-41.79138.10133.33
-7.7910.9484.4289.3312.70453.61350.79
-6.08-6.44-26.065.635.635.635.63
-3.42-7.09-12.62-32.91-38.63256.311.38
2.9420.696.06-4.11-18.60-41.67-75.18

Bharat Forge Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Forge Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan80,51,9932.39750
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund72,68,4412.42677.02
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan66,00,0001.53614.76
DSP Mid Cap Fund59,08,6823.77550.36
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan47,00,0002.99437.78
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund39,89,2223.27371.58
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund38,51,3862.06358.74
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund36,81,6641.97342.93
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund23,43,5401.85218.29
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities23,06,7031.2214.86
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Bharat Forge Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Press Release
    Bharat Forge Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 21, 2023, titled "Kalyani Strategic Systems Limitedsecures order worth EUR 93.87 Million".
    21-Aug, 2023 | 11:10 AM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Bharat Forge Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:33 AM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Bharat Forge Limited has informed the Exchange about Issue of Duplicate Share Certificate/s
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:53 AM

About Bharat Forge Ltd.

Bharat Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209PN1961PLC012046 and registration number is 012046. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other transport equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6254.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 93.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B N Kalyani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. G K Agarwal
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit B Kalyani
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. B P Kalyani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S E Tandale
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishore M Saletore
    Executive Director
  • Mr. P C Bhalerao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratap G Pawar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Lalita D Gupte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P H Ravikumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal R Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipak B Mane
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali G Sivaraman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharat Forge Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Forge Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Forge Ltd. is ₹49,834.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Forge Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Forge Ltd. is 94.32 and PB ratio of Bharat Forge Ltd. is 7.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Forge Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Forge Ltd. is ₹1,78.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Forge Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Forge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Forge Ltd. is ₹1,80.95 and 52-week low of Bharat Forge Ltd. is ₹677.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

