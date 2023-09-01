What is the Market Cap of Bharat Forge Ltd.? The market cap of Bharat Forge Ltd. is ₹49,834.28 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Forge Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bharat Forge Ltd. is 94.32 and PB ratio of Bharat Forge Ltd. is 7.43 as on .

What is the share price of Bharat Forge Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Forge Ltd. is ₹1,78.80 as on .