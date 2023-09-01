Follow Us

V-MART RETAIL LTD.

Sector : Retail - Departmental Stores | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,254.70 Closed
1.1325.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

V-Mart Retail Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,200.00₹2,264.20
₹2,254.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,954.05₹3,174.90
₹2,254.70
Open Price
₹2,229.40
Prev. Close
₹2,229.40
Volume
15,747

V-Mart Retail Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,285.43
  • R22,306.92
  • R32,349.63
  • Pivot
    2,242.72
  • S12,221.23
  • S22,178.52
  • S32,157.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,911.392,187.31
  • 102,846.362,194.91
  • 202,837.162,214.21
  • 502,894.892,211.69
  • 1002,819.342,238.59
  • 2003,172.482,384.59

V-Mart Retail Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.01-1.1710.98-5.69-23.7024.05-29.90
6.500.647.539.45-17.5567.93134.59
2.26-10.47-5.2412.8216.50333.7815.96
6.4120.3947.5988.2454.09233.62192.97
2.16-1.215.95-0.08-22.22-25.61-70.93
7.7447.7997.2438.121.2770.02-67.47
3.45-10.457.14-1.64-15.49-97.95-99.48
-1.80-3.13-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32
6.382.04-4.58-6.02-4.2132.98-76.48

V-Mart Retail Ltd. Share Holdings

V-Mart Retail Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Multicap Fund10,00,0001.77227.97
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan8,07,0981.59183.99
SBI Small Cap Fund7,49,3360.85170.82
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund6,76,6312.37154.25
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund5,37,7291.09122.58
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund3,00,0001.0568.39
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund2,64,1230.8460.21
UTI Small Cap Fund1,61,7491.2436.87
Kotak Multicap Fund1,51,1720.6234.46
Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan1,39,7570.931.86
View All Mutual Funds

V-Mart Retail Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About V-Mart Retail Ltd.

V-Mart Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2002PLC163727 and registration number is 163727. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale via stalls and markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1666.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aakash Moondhra
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Lalit Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madan Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Govind Shridhar Shrikhande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Murli Ramachandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonal Mattoo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on V-Mart Retail Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of V-Mart Retail Ltd.?

The market cap of V-Mart Retail Ltd. is ₹4,459.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of V-Mart Retail Ltd.?

P/E ratio of V-Mart Retail Ltd. is -88.74 and PB ratio of V-Mart Retail Ltd. is 5.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of V-Mart Retail Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Mart Retail Ltd. is ₹2,254.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V-Mart Retail Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Mart Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Mart Retail Ltd. is ₹3,174.90 and 52-week low of V-Mart Retail Ltd. is ₹1,954.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

