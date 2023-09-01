Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.01
|-1.17
|10.98
|-5.69
|-23.70
|24.05
|-29.90
|6.50
|0.64
|7.53
|9.45
|-17.55
|67.93
|134.59
|2.26
|-10.47
|-5.24
|12.82
|16.50
|333.78
|15.96
|6.41
|20.39
|47.59
|88.24
|54.09
|233.62
|192.97
|2.16
|-1.21
|5.95
|-0.08
|-22.22
|-25.61
|-70.93
|7.74
|47.79
|97.24
|38.12
|1.27
|70.02
|-67.47
|3.45
|-10.45
|7.14
|-1.64
|-15.49
|-97.95
|-99.48
|-1.80
|-3.13
|-14.32
|-14.32
|-14.32
|-14.32
|-14.32
|6.38
|2.04
|-4.58
|-6.02
|-4.21
|32.98
|-76.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Multicap Fund
|10,00,000
|1.77
|227.97
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|8,07,098
|1.59
|183.99
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|7,49,336
|0.85
|170.82
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|6,76,631
|2.37
|154.25
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|5,37,729
|1.09
|122.58
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|3,00,000
|1.05
|68.39
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|2,64,123
|0.84
|60.21
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|1,61,749
|1.24
|36.87
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|1,51,172
|0.62
|34.46
|Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan
|1,39,757
|0.9
|31.86
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
V-Mart Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2002PLC163727 and registration number is 163727. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale via stalls and markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1666.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of V-Mart Retail Ltd. is ₹4,459.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of V-Mart Retail Ltd. is -88.74 and PB ratio of V-Mart Retail Ltd. is 5.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Mart Retail Ltd. is ₹2,254.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Mart Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Mart Retail Ltd. is ₹3,174.90 and 52-week low of V-Mart Retail Ltd. is ₹1,954.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.