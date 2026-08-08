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V-Mart Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

V-MART RETAIL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of V-Mart Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹785.10 Closed
-3.68₹ -30.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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V-Mart Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹785.10₹818.55
₹785.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹465.30₹887.20
₹785.10
Open Price
₹809.00
Prev. Close
₹815.10
Volume
5,721

Source: Dion Global

V-Mart Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
V-Mart Retail		0.730.3618.0624.961.4511.06-3.07
Avenue Supermarts		-0.80-4.37-11.29-0.75-8.742.242.01
Vishal Mega Mart		1.35-7.46-13.47-11.17-24.96-1.02-0.61
Shoppers Stop		8.3117.8516.294.65-18.36-19.8611.11
Patel Retail		-1.590.385.696.72-23.04-8.36-5.10
Spencers Retail		-1.71-10.83-20.36-15.50-41.74-20.11-20.61
Praxis Home Retail		11.86-10.97-9.47-16.61-30.48-27.04-17.57
Jay Ambe Supermarkets		-4.96-15.24-37.16-46.7829.368.965.28
Future Consumer		0-12.90-25.00-27.03-40.00-32.81-48.21
Aditya Consumer Marketing		3.32-2.66-5.66-18.03-26.71-23.90-10.58
Heads UP Ventures		1.032.54-13.26-21.93-29.90-17.22-18.24
Shanti Guru Industries		-2.60-10.221.29-20.65-15.844.89-6.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, V-Mart Retail has gained 1.45% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), Shoppers Stop (-18.36%). From a 5 year perspective, V-Mart Retail has outperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).

V-Mart Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

V-Mart Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5756.22781.05
10752.76769.73
20759.51763.25
50738.84738.45
100664.55707.85
200690.62704.75

Source: Dion Global

V-Mart Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, V-Mart Retail saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.16%, while DII stake decreased to 30.90%, FII holding fell to 16.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

V-Mart Retail Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
40,00,0001.32311.62
35,12,2541.46273.62
22,07,6271.2171.99
19,90,0001.55155.03
19,66,9701.1153.24
12,35,1080.4896.22
11,93,9591.2593.02
11,81,0600.6592.01
11,65,2451.3890.78
7,26,9571.0956.63

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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V-Mart Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTV-Mart Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTV-Mart Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTV-Mart Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTV-Mart Retail - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTV-Mart Retail - Recording Of 24Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About V-Mart Retail

V-Mart Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2002PLC163727 and registration number is 163727. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3789.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aakash Moondhra
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Lalit Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madan Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Govind Shridhar Shrikhande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shweta Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghuvesh Sarup
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on V-Mart Retail Share Price

What is the share price of V-Mart Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Mart Retail is ₹785.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is V-Mart Retail?

The V-Mart Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of V-Mart Retail?

The market cap of V-Mart Retail is ₹6,247.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of V-Mart Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of V-Mart Retail are ₹818.55 and ₹785.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V-Mart Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Mart Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Mart Retail is ₹887.20 and 52-week low of V-Mart Retail is ₹465.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the V-Mart Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The V-Mart Retail has shown returns of -3.68% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, 18.06% over 3 months, 1.45% over 1 year, 11.06% across 3 years, and -3.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of V-Mart Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V-Mart Retail are 45.40 and 6.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

V-Mart Retail News

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