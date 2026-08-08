Here's the live share price of V-Mart Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|V-Mart Retail
|0.73
|0.36
|18.06
|24.96
|1.45
|11.06
|-3.07
|Avenue Supermarts
|-0.80
|-4.37
|-11.29
|-0.75
|-8.74
|2.24
|2.01
|Vishal Mega Mart
|1.35
|-7.46
|-13.47
|-11.17
|-24.96
|-1.02
|-0.61
|Shoppers Stop
|8.31
|17.85
|16.29
|4.65
|-18.36
|-19.86
|11.11
|Patel Retail
|-1.59
|0.38
|5.69
|6.72
|-23.04
|-8.36
|-5.10
|Spencers Retail
|-1.71
|-10.83
|-20.36
|-15.50
|-41.74
|-20.11
|-20.61
|Praxis Home Retail
|11.86
|-10.97
|-9.47
|-16.61
|-30.48
|-27.04
|-17.57
|Jay Ambe Supermarkets
|-4.96
|-15.24
|-37.16
|-46.78
|29.36
|8.96
|5.28
|Future Consumer
|0
|-12.90
|-25.00
|-27.03
|-40.00
|-32.81
|-48.21
|Aditya Consumer Marketing
|3.32
|-2.66
|-5.66
|-18.03
|-26.71
|-23.90
|-10.58
|Heads UP Ventures
|1.03
|2.54
|-13.26
|-21.93
|-29.90
|-17.22
|-18.24
|Shanti Guru Industries
|-2.60
|-10.22
|1.29
|-20.65
|-15.84
|4.89
|-6.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, V-Mart Retail has gained 1.45% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), Shoppers Stop (-18.36%). From a 5 year perspective, V-Mart Retail has outperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|756.22
|781.05
|10
|752.76
|769.73
|20
|759.51
|763.25
|50
|738.84
|738.45
|100
|664.55
|707.85
|200
|690.62
|704.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, V-Mart Retail saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.16%, while DII stake decreased to 30.90%, FII holding fell to 16.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|40,00,000
|1.32
|311.62
|35,12,254
|1.46
|273.62
|22,07,627
|1.2
|171.99
|19,90,000
|1.55
|155.03
|19,66,970
|1.1
|153.24
|12,35,108
|0.48
|96.22
|11,93,959
|1.25
|93.02
|11,81,060
|0.65
|92.01
|11,65,245
|1.38
|90.78
|7,26,957
|1.09
|56.63
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|V-Mart Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|V-Mart Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|V-Mart Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|V-Mart Retail - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|V-Mart Retail - Recording Of 24Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
V-Mart Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2002PLC163727 and registration number is 163727. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3789.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Mart Retail is ₹785.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The V-Mart Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of V-Mart Retail is ₹6,247.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of V-Mart Retail are ₹818.55 and ₹785.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Mart Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Mart Retail is ₹887.20 and 52-week low of V-Mart Retail is ₹465.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The V-Mart Retail has shown returns of -3.68% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, 18.06% over 3 months, 1.45% over 1 year, 11.06% across 3 years, and -3.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V-Mart Retail are 45.40 and 6.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global