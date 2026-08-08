What is the share price of V-Mart Retail? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Mart Retail is ₹785.10 as on .

What kind of stock is V-Mart Retail? The V-Mart Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of V-Mart Retail? The market cap of V-Mart Retail is ₹6,247.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of V-Mart Retail? Today’s highest and lowest price of V-Mart Retail are ₹818.55 and ₹785.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V-Mart Retail? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Mart Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Mart Retail is ₹887.20 and 52-week low of V-Mart Retail is ₹465.30 as on .

How has the V-Mart Retail performed historically in terms of returns? The V-Mart Retail has shown returns of -3.68% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, 18.06% over 3 months, 1.45% over 1 year, 11.06% across 3 years, and -3.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of V-Mart Retail? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V-Mart Retail are 45.40 and 6.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global