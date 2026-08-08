Here's the live share price of Mankind Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mankind Pharma has declined 4.05% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Mankind Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,546.4
|2,483.55
|10
|2,546.74
|2,507.46
|20
|2,536.65
|2,514.65
|50
|2,468.97
|2,470.17
|100
|2,337.51
|2,397.03
|200
|2,276.98
|2,353.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mankind Pharma saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.61%, while DII stake increased to 15.39%, FII holding fell to 9.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|40,72,930
|1.88
|1,036.81
|34,00,000
|1.76
|865.5
|27,39,492
|1.79
|697.37
|18,15,660
|6.98
|462.19
|17,61,039
|0.84
|448.29
|16,64,835
|1.59
|423.8
|14,92,496
|2.47
|379.93
|14,31,195
|4.03
|364.33
|13,93,048
|1.11
|354.61
|13,28,039
|0.71
|338.07
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Mankind Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Mankind Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Mankind Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Mankind Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Mankind Pharma - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
Source: Dion Global
Mankind Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1991PLC044843 and registration number is 044843. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10421.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mankind Pharma is ₹2,439.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mankind Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mankind Pharma is ₹100,729.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mankind Pharma are ₹2,451.85 and ₹2,411.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mankind Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mankind Pharma is ₹2,670.00 and 52-week low of Mankind Pharma is ₹1,909.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mankind Pharma has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, 2.68% over 3 months, -4.05% over 1 year, 10.6% across 3 years, and 11.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mankind Pharma are 49.31 and 6.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global