What is the share price of Mankind Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mankind Pharma is ₹2,439.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mankind Pharma? The Mankind Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mankind Pharma? The market cap of Mankind Pharma is ₹100,729.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mankind Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mankind Pharma are ₹2,451.85 and ₹2,411.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mankind Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mankind Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mankind Pharma is ₹2,670.00 and 52-week low of Mankind Pharma is ₹1,909.90 as on .

How has the Mankind Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Mankind Pharma has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, 2.68% over 3 months, -4.05% over 1 year, 10.6% across 3 years, and 11.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mankind Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mankind Pharma are 49.31 and 6.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global