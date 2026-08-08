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Mankind Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANKIND PHARMA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Mankind Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,439.00 Closed
0.33₹ 8.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mankind Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,411.55₹2,451.85
₹2,439.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,909.90₹2,670.00
₹2,439.00
Open Price
₹2,411.55
Prev. Close
₹2,430.90
Volume
9,284

Source: Dion Global

Mankind Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mankind Pharma has declined 4.05% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Mankind Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Mankind Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mankind Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,546.42,483.55
102,546.742,507.46
202,536.652,514.65
502,468.972,470.17
1002,337.512,397.03
2002,276.982,353.31

Source: Dion Global

Mankind Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mankind Pharma saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.61%, while DII stake increased to 15.39%, FII holding fell to 9.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mankind Pharma Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
40,72,9301.881,036.81
34,00,0001.76865.5
27,39,4921.79697.37
18,15,6606.98462.19
17,61,0390.84448.29
16,64,8351.59423.8
14,92,4962.47379.93
14,31,1954.03364.33
13,93,0481.11354.61
13,28,0390.71338.07

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mankind Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTMankind Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTMankind Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTMankind Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTMankind Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTMankind Pharma - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details

Source: Dion Global

About Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1991PLC044843 and registration number is 044843. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10421.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Juneja
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajeev Juneja
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Ms. Sheetal Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kalra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tilokchand Punamchand Ostwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Anand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vijaya Sampath
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Mankind Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Mankind Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mankind Pharma is ₹2,439.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mankind Pharma?

The Mankind Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mankind Pharma?

The market cap of Mankind Pharma is ₹100,729.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mankind Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mankind Pharma are ₹2,451.85 and ₹2,411.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mankind Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mankind Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mankind Pharma is ₹2,670.00 and 52-week low of Mankind Pharma is ₹1,909.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mankind Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mankind Pharma has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, 2.68% over 3 months, -4.05% over 1 year, 10.6% across 3 years, and 11.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mankind Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mankind Pharma are 49.31 and 6.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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