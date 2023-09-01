Copy of Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation andDisclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with various circulars issuedby the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, we hereby enclose copies of newspaper advertisementpublished in Financial Express and Jansatta on August 29, 2023 regarding 32nd AnnualGeneral Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 through VideoConferencing ( VC )/ Other Audio-Visual Means ( OAVM ) and information relating to evoting.