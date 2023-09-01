Follow Us

Mankind Pharma Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MANKIND PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹1,716.55 Closed
-4.79-86.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mankind Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,686.15₹1,816.45
₹1,716.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,242.00₹1,949.00
₹1,716.55
Open Price
₹1,802.90
Prev. Close
₹1,802.90
Volume
4,72,280

Mankind Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,780.92
  • R21,863.83
  • R31,911.22
  • Pivot
    1,733.53
  • S11,650.62
  • S21,603.23
  • S31,520.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5284.461,794.83
  • 10142.231,803.4
  • 2071.111,808.95
  • 5028.451,743.28
  • 10014.220
  • 2007.110

Mankind Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Mankind Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Mankind Pharma Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Blue Chip Fund14,54,5480.64253.49
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund11,23,9091.66195.87
Nippon India Pharma Fund9,80,7943.17170.93
Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund7,10,7814.95123.87
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund7,00,0001.47121.99
SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund7,00,0006.18121.99
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan6,10,5550.23106.4
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund5,82,5570.54101.53
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund5,22,5224.6691.06
Nippon India Large Cap Fund5,00,0000.5687.14
Mankind Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation andDisclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with various circulars issuedby the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, we hereby enclose copies of newspaper advertisementpublished in Financial Express and Jansatta on August 29, 2023 regarding 32nd AnnualGeneral Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 through VideoConferencing ( VC )/ Other Audio-Visual Means ( OAVM ) and information relating to evoting.
    29-Aug, 2023 | 12:51 PM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation andDisclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with various circulars issuedby the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, we hereby enclose copies of newspaper advertisementpublished in Financial Express and Jansatta on August 24, 2023 regarding ensuing AnnualGeneral Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 through VideoConferencing ( VC )/ Other Audio-Visual Means ( OAVM ) and information relating to evoting.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:29 AM

About Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Pharmaceuticals

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Juneja
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Ms. Sheetal Arora
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tilokchand Punamchand Ostwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Lunia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijaya Sampath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mankind Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mankind Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Mankind Pharma Ltd. is ₹72,222.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mankind Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mankind Pharma Ltd. is 56.34 and PB ratio of Mankind Pharma Ltd. is 9.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mankind Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mankind Pharma Ltd. is ₹1,716.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mankind Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mankind Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mankind Pharma Ltd. is ₹1,949.00 and 52-week low of Mankind Pharma Ltd. is ₹1,242.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

