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R Systems International Share Price

NSE
BSE

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of R Systems International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹248.50 Closed
-3.14₹ -8.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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R Systems International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹246.00₹256.00
₹248.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹213.50₹496.95
₹248.50
Open Price
₹255.00
Prev. Close
₹256.55
Volume
19,432

Source: Dion Global

R Systems International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
R Systems International		-5.285.05-17.80-30.64-42.22-16.724.63
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, R Systems International has declined 42.22% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, R Systems International has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

R Systems International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

R Systems International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5263.56262.87
10255.13259.92
20250.58255.37
50251.55256.22
100262.72272.54
200323.93307.79

Source: Dion Global

R Systems International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, R Systems International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.53%, FII holding fell to 3.83%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

R Systems International Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
20,54,8270.2548.27
10,96,9150.5225.77
10,07,5250.6123.67
26,2900.790.62
12,7890.810.3
12,2450.770.29
11,8970.80.28
10,4710.780.25
7,4310.760.17

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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R Systems International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTR Systems Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTR Systems Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 03:10 AM IST ISTR Systems Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 02:49 AM IST ISTR Systems Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 02:34 AM IST ISTR Systems Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 04, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About R Systems International

R Systems International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC053579 and registration number is 053579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1100.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Ruchica Gupta
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Nitesh Bansal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mukesh Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Dalmia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Animesh Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Dhameja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Wadhwa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on R Systems International Share Price

What is the share price of R Systems International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R Systems International is ₹248.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is R Systems International?

The R Systems International is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of R Systems International?

The market cap of R Systems International is ₹2,944.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of R Systems International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of R Systems International are ₹256.00 and ₹246.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of R Systems International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R Systems International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R Systems International is ₹496.95 and 52-week low of R Systems International is ₹213.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the R Systems International performed historically in terms of returns?

The R Systems International has shown returns of -3.14% over the past day, 5.05% for the past month, -17.8% over 3 months, -42.22% over 1 year, -16.72% across 3 years, and 4.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of R Systems International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of R Systems International are 15.28 and 4.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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