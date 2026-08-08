What is the share price of R Systems International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R Systems International is ₹248.50 as on .

What kind of stock is R Systems International? The R Systems International is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of R Systems International? The market cap of R Systems International is ₹2,944.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of R Systems International? Today’s highest and lowest price of R Systems International are ₹256.00 and ₹246.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of R Systems International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R Systems International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R Systems International is ₹496.95 and 52-week low of R Systems International is ₹213.50 as on .

How has the R Systems International performed historically in terms of returns? The R Systems International has shown returns of -3.14% over the past day, 5.05% for the past month, -17.8% over 3 months, -42.22% over 1 year, -16.72% across 3 years, and 4.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of R Systems International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of R Systems International are 15.28 and 4.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global