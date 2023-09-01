Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

R Systems International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹489.25 Closed
1.045.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

R Systems International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹483.95₹493.85
₹489.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹218.00₹517.65
₹489.25
Open Price
₹484.20
Prev. Close
₹484.20
Volume
47,637

R Systems International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1492.85
  • R2498.3
  • R3502.75
  • Pivot
    488.4
  • S1482.95
  • S2478.5
  • S3473.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5237.47488.22
  • 10236.79488.32
  • 20234.5480.39
  • 50235.51446.19
  • 100234.63395.71
  • 200249.1341.24

R Systems International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.8011.1953.5695.08113.31370.271,096.94
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

R Systems International Ltd. Share Holdings

R Systems International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
03 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Nov, 2022Board MeetingVoluntary Delisting of Shares

About R Systems International Ltd.

R Systems International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC053579 and registration number is 053579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 577.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Dr. Satinder Singh Rekhi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Baldev Singh
    President & Senior Executive Director
  • Mr. Avirag Jain
    Director & CTO
  • Mr. Aditya Wadhwa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ruchica Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Dhameja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on R Systems International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of R Systems International Ltd.?

The market cap of R Systems International Ltd. is ₹5,788.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of R Systems International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of R Systems International Ltd. is 34.94 and PB ratio of R Systems International Ltd. is 14.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of R Systems International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R Systems International Ltd. is ₹489.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of R Systems International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R Systems International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R Systems International Ltd. is ₹517.65 and 52-week low of R Systems International Ltd. is ₹218.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data