Here's the live share price of R Systems International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|R Systems International
|-5.28
|5.05
|-17.80
|-30.64
|-42.22
|-16.72
|4.63
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, R Systems International has declined 42.22% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, R Systems International has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|263.56
|262.87
|10
|255.13
|259.92
|20
|250.58
|255.37
|50
|251.55
|256.22
|100
|262.72
|272.54
|200
|323.93
|307.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, R Systems International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.53%, FII holding fell to 3.83%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|20,54,827
|0.25
|48.27
|10,96,915
|0.52
|25.77
|10,07,525
|0.61
|23.67
|26,290
|0.79
|0.62
|12,789
|0.81
|0.3
|12,245
|0.77
|0.29
|11,897
|0.8
|0.28
|10,471
|0.78
|0.25
|7,431
|0.76
|0.17
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|R Systems Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|R Systems Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:10 AM IST IST
|R Systems Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:49 AM IST IST
|R Systems Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:34 AM IST IST
|R Systems Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 04, 2026
Source: Dion Global
R Systems International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC053579 and registration number is 053579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1100.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R Systems International is ₹248.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The R Systems International is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of R Systems International is ₹2,944.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of R Systems International are ₹256.00 and ₹246.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R Systems International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R Systems International is ₹496.95 and 52-week low of R Systems International is ₹213.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The R Systems International has shown returns of -3.14% over the past day, 5.05% for the past month, -17.8% over 3 months, -42.22% over 1 year, -16.72% across 3 years, and 4.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of R Systems International are 15.28 and 4.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.41 per annum.
Source: Dion Global