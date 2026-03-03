Facebook Pixel Code
Shankara Buildpro Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHANKARA BUILDPRO

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shankara Buildpro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹920.00 Closed
-5.35₹ -52.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Shankara Buildpro Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹904.60₹979.95
₹920.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹633.40₹1,056.40
₹920.00
Open Price
₹930.00
Prev. Close
₹972.05
Volume
5,578

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shankara Buildpro has gained 2.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 13.22%.

Shankara Buildpro’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shankara Buildpro Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shankara Buildpro		-2.9016.6013.2213.2213.224.232.52
Adani Enterprises		-2.71-3.56-3.00-4.263.465.2318.98
MMTC		-4.88-8.550.46-9.2620.1322.534.14
Lloyds Enterprises		-7.63-15.86-10.21-31.1433.1094.3781.11
SG Mart		9.3828.7335.7142.7444.66187.86148.22
MSTC		-0.42-1.13-6.78-6.445.4118.047.52
BN Agrochem		-7.41-15.17-28.74-24.6690.2581.6173.85
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.89-4.26-12.05-3.5183.9871.0652.95
TCC Concept		-1.89-1.75-9.93-20.92-4.29198.2792.65
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.31-5.48-1.003.2517.2212.388.06
RRP Defense		0-2.96-11.33101.242,954.45257.37168.95
Mrugesh Trading		8.0844.27214.501,996.672,520.83210.5697.37
Hexa Tradex		-1.16-1.19-4.96-12.87-27.170.9017.49
Hardwyn India		1.647.054.1529.2539.122.1542.17
The Yamuna Syndicate		-2.873.32-15.21-27.73-12.5830.649.52
Uniphos Enterprises		-2.09-5.80-28.06-33.84-24.64-12.934.32
SMT Engineering		8.2242.69207.53924.484,113.10308.77132.75
State Trading Corporation Of India		-4.43-8.19-2.29-5.214.5215.182.83
Oswal Agro Mills		-6.49-15.52-25.91-43.52-25.0213.0431.95
BMW Ventures		-2.95-1.33-3.05-23.07-23.07-8.37-5.11

Over the last one year, Shankara Buildpro has gained 13.22% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Shankara Buildpro has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).

Shankara Buildpro Financials

Shankara Buildpro Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5999.02982.84
10942.82956.87
20879.55902.21
50554.250
100277.120
200138.560

Shankara Buildpro Share Holding Pattern

Shankara Buildpro Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,30,3730.6784.91

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Shankara Buildpro Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 4:26 PM ISTShankara Buildpro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 9:59 PM ISTShankara Buildpro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 11, 2026, 10:13 PM ISTShankara Buildpro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 11, 2026, 8:19 PM ISTShankara Buildpro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 11, 2026, 8:16 PM ISTShankara Buildpro - Financial Results For 31St December 2025

About Shankara Buildpro

Shankara Buildpro Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24311KA2023PLC179791 and registration number is 179791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5267.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. B Jayaraman
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sukumar Srinivas
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chowdappa Ravikumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Mirlay Srinivas
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. N Muthuraman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jayashri Murali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shankara Buildpro Share Price

What is the share price of Shankara Buildpro?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shankara Buildpro is ₹920.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shankara Buildpro?

The Shankara Buildpro is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shankara Buildpro?

The market cap of Shankara Buildpro is ₹2,230.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shankara Buildpro?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shankara Buildpro are ₹979.95 and ₹904.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shankara Buildpro?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shankara Buildpro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shankara Buildpro is ₹1,056.40 and 52-week low of Shankara Buildpro is ₹633.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shankara Buildpro performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shankara Buildpro has shown returns of -5.35% over the past day, 26.16% for the past month, 13.22% over 3 months, 13.22% over 1 year, 4.23% across 3 years, and 2.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shankara Buildpro?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shankara Buildpro are 0.00 and 4.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Shankara Buildpro News

