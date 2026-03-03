Here's the live share price of Shankara Buildpro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shankara Buildpro has gained 2.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 13.22%.
Shankara Buildpro’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shankara Buildpro
|-2.90
|16.60
|13.22
|13.22
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.71
|-3.56
|-3.00
|-4.26
|3.46
|5.23
|18.98
|MMTC
|-4.88
|-8.55
|0.46
|-9.26
|20.13
|22.53
|4.14
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.63
|-15.86
|-10.21
|-31.14
|33.10
|94.37
|81.11
|SG Mart
|9.38
|28.73
|35.71
|42.74
|44.66
|187.86
|148.22
|MSTC
|-0.42
|-1.13
|-6.78
|-6.44
|5.41
|18.04
|7.52
|BN Agrochem
|-7.41
|-15.17
|-28.74
|-24.66
|90.25
|81.61
|73.85
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.89
|-4.26
|-12.05
|-3.51
|83.98
|71.06
|52.95
|TCC Concept
|-1.89
|-1.75
|-9.93
|-20.92
|-4.29
|198.27
|92.65
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.31
|-5.48
|-1.00
|3.25
|17.22
|12.38
|8.06
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|101.24
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.08
|44.27
|214.50
|1,996.67
|2,520.83
|210.56
|97.37
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-4.96
|-12.87
|-27.17
|0.90
|17.49
|Hardwyn India
|1.64
|7.05
|4.15
|29.25
|39.12
|2.15
|42.17
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.87
|3.32
|-15.21
|-27.73
|-12.58
|30.64
|9.52
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-5.80
|-28.06
|-33.84
|-24.64
|-12.93
|4.32
|SMT Engineering
|8.22
|42.69
|207.53
|924.48
|4,113.10
|308.77
|132.75
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-4.43
|-8.19
|-2.29
|-5.21
|4.52
|15.18
|2.83
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-6.49
|-15.52
|-25.91
|-43.52
|-25.02
|13.04
|31.95
|BMW Ventures
|-2.95
|-1.33
|-3.05
|-23.07
|-23.07
|-8.37
|-5.11
Over the last one year, Shankara Buildpro has gained 13.22% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Shankara Buildpro has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|999.02
|982.84
|10
|942.82
|956.87
|20
|879.55
|902.21
|50
|554.25
|0
|100
|277.12
|0
|200
|138.56
|0
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,30,373
|0.67
|84.91
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 4:26 PM IST
|Shankara Buildpro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 9:59 PM IST
|Shankara Buildpro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:13 PM IST
|Shankara Buildpro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 11, 2026, 8:19 PM IST
|Shankara Buildpro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 11, 2026, 8:16 PM IST
|Shankara Buildpro - Financial Results For 31St December 2025
Shankara Buildpro Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24311KA2023PLC179791 and registration number is 179791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5267.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shankara Buildpro is ₹920.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shankara Buildpro is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shankara Buildpro is ₹2,230.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shankara Buildpro are ₹979.95 and ₹904.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shankara Buildpro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shankara Buildpro is ₹1,056.40 and 52-week low of Shankara Buildpro is ₹633.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shankara Buildpro has shown returns of -5.35% over the past day, 26.16% for the past month, 13.22% over 3 months, 13.22% over 1 year, 4.23% across 3 years, and 2.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shankara Buildpro are 0.00 and 4.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.