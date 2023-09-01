Follow Us

Karnataka Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KARNATAKA BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | NSE
₹218.10 Closed
-1.36-3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Karnataka Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹217.05₹222.25
₹218.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.60₹234.60
₹218.10
Open Price
₹221.10
Prev. Close
₹221.10
Volume
23,75,443

Karnataka Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1221.22
  • R2224.33
  • R3226.42
  • Pivot
    219.13
  • S1216.02
  • S2213.93
  • S3210.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 588.93223.76
  • 1086.11224.45
  • 2083.34221.61
  • 5080.26205.24
  • 10074.07184.25
  • 20068.07159.05

Karnataka Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

Karnataka Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Karnataka Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund57,57,0001.77119.95
Quant Flexi Cap Fund11,80,0001.3824.59
ITI Small Cap Fund8,80,3771.3318.34
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services8,60,7510.2517.93
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund6,50,0001.2613.54
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund5,54,9590.6211.56
ITI Multi Cap Fund4,18,4201.48.72
Quant Value Fund3,81,2331.057.94
ITI Large Cap Fund1,68,6761.673.51
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity1,56,0000.983.25
View All Mutual Funds

Karnataka Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Karnataka Bank Ltd.

Karnataka Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1924 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1924PLC001128 and registration number is 001128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6221.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 311.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Pradeep Kumar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. H Srikrishnan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sekhar Rao
    Executive Director
  • Mr. B R Ashok
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Balakrishna Alse
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keshav Krishnarao Desai
    Independent Director
  • Justice A V Chandrashekar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Uma Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. D S Ravindran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jeevandas Narayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalmanje Gururaj Acharya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Karnataka Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Karnataka Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Karnataka Bank Ltd. is ₹6,820.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Karnataka Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Karnataka Bank Ltd. is 4.75 and PB ratio of Karnataka Bank Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Karnataka Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnataka Bank Ltd. is ₹218.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karnataka Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnataka Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnataka Bank Ltd. is ₹234.60 and 52-week low of Karnataka Bank Ltd. is ₹72.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

