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Karnataka Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

KARNATAKA BANK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Karnataka Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹310.00 Closed
1.13₹ 3.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Karnataka Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹305.55₹313.65
₹310.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹169.05₹316.35
₹310.00
Open Price
₹306.55
Prev. Close
₹306.55
Volume
5,85,537

Source: Dion Global

Karnataka Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Karnataka Bank		8.7718.0119.5349.9479.7612.938.63
HDFC Bank		-2.13-9.68-6.3-21.9-25.8-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.922.9712.431.78-1.0113.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.465.82.95-8.570.472.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-5.6-2.47-7.717.099.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.019.7620.6925.1982.9238.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.414.233.087.7646.5314.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.193.117.9110.4730.95-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.228.5818.59-0.3122.41-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-2.99-15.2422.3710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.177.5112.8925.5647.6921.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.814.1210.432.9953.3948.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-10.52-14.98.216.18-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-3.878.86-2.1834.9228.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-4.0112.3550.9755.8533.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8416.0819.3131.57103.2324.5111.4
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.417.3612.287.9258.8412.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.967.9915.2813.8661.6237.5837.72
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.2-1.723.8712.3833.88-4.354.7
DCB Bank		3.4976.56-0.3951.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Karnataka Bank has gained 79.76% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-25.80%), ICICI Bank (-1.01%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Karnataka Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Karnataka Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Karnataka Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5284.21292.59
10282.64287.82
20277.42282.41
50272.13272.8
100256.94258.08
200225.29237.78

Source: Dion Global

Karnataka Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Karnataka Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.75%, FII holding rose to 13.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 71.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Karnataka Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,47,54,5121.2403.39
1,24,16,0091.19339.45
36,83,4501.79100.71
8,9502.090.24

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Karnataka Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTKarnataka Bank - Transcript Of Q1FY27 Earnings' Audio Conference Call
Aug 03, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTKarnataka Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTKarnataka Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTKarnataka Bank - The Karnataka Bank Limited Achieves Rs. 2 Lakh Crore Business Milestone.
Jul 31, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTKarnataka Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1924 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1924PLC001128 and registration number is 001128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8917.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 378.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P Pradeep Kumar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Raghavendra S Bhat
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. B R Ashok
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Gururaj Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Balakrishna Alse
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H V Harish
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Uma Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. D S Ravindran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jeevandas Narayan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Karnataka Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Karnataka Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnataka Bank is ₹310.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Karnataka Bank?

The Karnataka Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Karnataka Bank?

The market cap of Karnataka Bank is ₹11,727.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Karnataka Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Karnataka Bank are ₹313.65 and ₹305.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karnataka Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnataka Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnataka Bank is ₹316.35 and 52-week low of Karnataka Bank is ₹169.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Karnataka Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Karnataka Bank has shown returns of 1.13% over the past day, 16.72% for the past month, 16.3% over 3 months, 78.31% over 1 year, 12.9% across 3 years, and 38.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Karnataka Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karnataka Bank are 8.16 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Karnataka Bank News

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