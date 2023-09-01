What is the Market Cap of Karnataka Bank Ltd.? The market cap of Karnataka Bank Ltd. is ₹6,820.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Karnataka Bank Ltd.? P/E ratio of Karnataka Bank Ltd. is 4.75 and PB ratio of Karnataka Bank Ltd. is 0.83 as on .

What is the share price of Karnataka Bank Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnataka Bank Ltd. is ₹218.10 as on .