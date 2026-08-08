What is the share price of Karnataka Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnataka Bank is ₹310.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Karnataka Bank? The Karnataka Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Karnataka Bank? The market cap of Karnataka Bank is ₹11,727.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Karnataka Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Karnataka Bank are ₹313.65 and ₹305.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karnataka Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnataka Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnataka Bank is ₹316.35 and 52-week low of Karnataka Bank is ₹169.05 as on .

How has the Karnataka Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Karnataka Bank has shown returns of 1.13% over the past day, 16.72% for the past month, 16.3% over 3 months, 78.31% over 1 year, 12.9% across 3 years, and 38.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Karnataka Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karnataka Bank are 8.16 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global