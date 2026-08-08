Here's the live share price of Karnataka Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|18.01
|19.53
|49.94
|79.76
|12.9
|38.63
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-9.68
|-6.3
|-21.9
|-25.8
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|2.97
|12.43
|1.78
|-1.01
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|5.8
|2.95
|-8.57
|0.47
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-5.6
|-2.47
|-7.7
|17.09
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|9.76
|20.69
|25.19
|82.92
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|4.23
|3.08
|7.76
|46.53
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|3.11
|7.91
|10.47
|30.95
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|8.58
|18.59
|-0.31
|22.41
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-2.99
|-1
|5.24
|22.37
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|7.51
|12.89
|25.56
|47.69
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.8
|14.12
|10.43
|2.99
|53.39
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-10.52
|-14.9
|8.21
|6.18
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-3.87
|8.86
|-2.18
|34.92
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-4.01
|12.35
|50.97
|55.85
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|16.08
|19.31
|31.57
|103.23
|24.51
|11.4
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.4
|17.36
|12.28
|7.92
|58.84
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|7.99
|15.28
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.2
|-1.72
|3.87
|12.38
|33.88
|-4.35
|4.7
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|7
|6.56
|-0.39
|51.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Karnataka Bank has gained 79.76% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-25.80%), ICICI Bank (-1.01%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Karnataka Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|284.21
|292.59
|10
|282.64
|287.82
|20
|277.42
|282.41
|50
|272.13
|272.8
|100
|256.94
|258.08
|200
|225.29
|237.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Karnataka Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.75%, FII holding rose to 13.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 71.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,47,54,512
|1.2
|403.39
|1,24,16,009
|1.19
|339.45
|36,83,450
|1.79
|100.71
|8,950
|2.09
|0.24
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Karnataka Bank - Transcript Of Q1FY27 Earnings' Audio Conference Call
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Karnataka Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|Karnataka Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Karnataka Bank - The Karnataka Bank Limited Achieves Rs. 2 Lakh Crore Business Milestone.
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Karnataka Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Karnataka Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1924 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1924PLC001128 and registration number is 001128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8917.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 378.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnataka Bank is ₹310.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Karnataka Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Karnataka Bank is ₹11,727.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Karnataka Bank are ₹313.65 and ₹305.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnataka Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnataka Bank is ₹316.35 and 52-week low of Karnataka Bank is ₹169.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Karnataka Bank has shown returns of 1.13% over the past day, 16.72% for the past month, 16.3% over 3 months, 78.31% over 1 year, 12.9% across 3 years, and 38.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karnataka Bank are 8.16 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global