Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|57,57,000
|1.77
|119.95
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|11,80,000
|1.38
|24.59
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|8,80,377
|1.33
|18.34
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
|8,60,751
|0.25
|17.93
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|6,50,000
|1.26
|13.54
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|5,54,959
|0.62
|11.56
|ITI Multi Cap Fund
|4,18,420
|1.4
|8.72
|Quant Value Fund
|3,81,233
|1.05
|7.94
|ITI Large Cap Fund
|1,68,676
|1.67
|3.51
|ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity
|1,56,000
|0.98
|3.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Karnataka Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1924 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1924PLC001128 and registration number is 001128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6221.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 311.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Karnataka Bank Ltd. is ₹6,820.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Karnataka Bank Ltd. is 4.75 and PB ratio of Karnataka Bank Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnataka Bank Ltd. is ₹218.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnataka Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnataka Bank Ltd. is ₹234.60 and 52-week low of Karnataka Bank Ltd. is ₹72.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.