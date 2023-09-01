Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

APOLLO MICRO SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹54.70 Closed
0.180.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.55₹55.50
₹54.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.72₹63.80
₹54.70
Open Price
₹55.00
Prev. Close
₹54.60
Volume
6,81,754

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.25
  • R255.85
  • R356.2
  • Pivot
    54.9
  • S154.3
  • S253.95
  • S353.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5225.855.04
  • 10219.1955.57
  • 20197.5955.84
  • 50169.6952.87
  • 100149.4546.9
  • 200141.7138.92

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
3.415.7522.1942.1429.41283.37268.03
6.1922.8547.7284.75125.00227.15227.15
-0.477.2539.1694.3472.3472.3772.37
20.3627.9845.7257.8568.18151.45151.45
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
16.2831.1720.2641.70124.754,018.561,066.76
3.876.0113.7747.2711.86220.84308.92
3.8615.7357.0266.0811.3659.4159.41
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
12.5116.4531.4020.81-21.96-21.96-21.96
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
24.1116.6630.8241.4938.10380.64-0.15
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund73,21,0500.6242.21

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1997PLC026556 and registration number is 026556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 243.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raghupathy Goud Theegala
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Karunakar Reddy Baddam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Venkata Siva Prasad Chandrapati
    Whole Time Director - Technical
  • Mr. Krishna Sai Kumar Addepalli
    Whole-Time Director (Operations)
  • Mrs. Sri Lakshmi Reddy Vangeti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Karunasree Samudrala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is ₹1,272.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is 66.17 and PB ratio of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is 3.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is ₹54.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is ₹14.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data