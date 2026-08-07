What is the share price of Apollo Micro Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Micro Systems is ₹403.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Apollo Micro Systems? The Apollo Micro Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Micro Systems? The market cap of Apollo Micro Systems is ₹14,433.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Apollo Micro Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Micro Systems are ₹408.50 and ₹402.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Micro Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Micro Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Micro Systems is ₹466.70 and 52-week low of Apollo Micro Systems is ₹174.70 as on .

How has the Apollo Micro Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Apollo Micro Systems has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, 0.56% for the past month, 28.48% over 3 months, 125.61% over 1 year, 86.76% across 3 years, and 101.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apollo Micro Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Micro Systems are 127.82 and 10.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global