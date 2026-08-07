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Apollo Micro Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

APOLLO MICRO SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Apollo Micro Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹403.95 Closed
0.15₹ 0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Apollo Micro Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹402.00₹408.50
₹403.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹174.70₹466.70
₹403.95
Open Price
₹404.80
Prev. Close
₹403.35
Volume
2,27,345

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Micro Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Apollo Micro Systems has gained 125.61% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Micro Systems has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

Apollo Micro Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Micro Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5384.94394.73
10390.05393.45
20395.25395.83
50406.76386.31
100331.05353.61
200294.3309.07

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Micro Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apollo Micro Systems saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.98%, while DII stake decreased to 1.71%, FII holding rose to 7.59%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Apollo Micro Systems Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,87,9091.210.71
4,59,5340.848.37
3,05,4591.015.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Apollo Micro Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:27 AM IST ISTApollo Micro Systems - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTApollo Micro Systems - Announcement Under SEBI(LODR)
Aug 05, 2026, 03:21 PM IST ISTApollo Micro Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTApollo Micro Systems - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Aug 04, 2026, 03:47 PM IST ISTApollo Micro Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1997PLC026556 and registration number is 026556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 764.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raghupathy Goud Theegala
    Chairman
  • Mr. Karunakar Reddy Baddam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Venkata Siva Prasad Chandrapati
    Whole Time Director - Technical
  • Mr. Krishna Sai Kumar Addepalli
    Whole-Time Director (Operations)
  • Ms. Kavya Gorla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Karunasree Samudrala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekar Matham
    Independent Director

FAQs on Apollo Micro Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Apollo Micro Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Micro Systems is ₹403.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apollo Micro Systems?

The Apollo Micro Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Micro Systems?

The market cap of Apollo Micro Systems is ₹14,433.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apollo Micro Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Micro Systems are ₹408.50 and ₹402.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Micro Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Micro Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Micro Systems is ₹466.70 and 52-week low of Apollo Micro Systems is ₹174.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Apollo Micro Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apollo Micro Systems has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, 0.56% for the past month, 28.48% over 3 months, 125.61% over 1 year, 86.76% across 3 years, and 101.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apollo Micro Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Micro Systems are 127.82 and 10.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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