Here's the live share price of Apollo Micro Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Apollo Micro Systems has gained 125.61% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Micro Systems has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|384.94
|394.73
|10
|390.05
|393.45
|20
|395.25
|395.83
|50
|406.76
|386.31
|100
|331.05
|353.61
|200
|294.3
|309.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Apollo Micro Systems saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.98%, while DII stake decreased to 1.71%, FII holding rose to 7.59%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,87,909
|1.2
|10.71
|4,59,534
|0.84
|8.37
|3,05,459
|1.01
|5.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:27 AM IST IST
|Apollo Micro Systems - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Apollo Micro Systems - Announcement Under SEBI(LODR)
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:21 PM IST IST
|Apollo Micro Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Apollo Micro Systems - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:47 PM IST IST
|Apollo Micro Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1997PLC026556 and registration number is 026556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 764.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Micro Systems is ₹403.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apollo Micro Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Apollo Micro Systems is ₹14,433.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Micro Systems are ₹408.50 and ₹402.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Micro Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Micro Systems is ₹466.70 and 52-week low of Apollo Micro Systems is ₹174.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apollo Micro Systems has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, 0.56% for the past month, 28.48% over 3 months, 125.61% over 1 year, 86.76% across 3 years, and 101.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Micro Systems are 127.82 and 10.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global