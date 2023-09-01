Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.58
|-5.28
|60.65
|78.12
|265.28
|362.19
|241.98
|3.41
|5.75
|22.19
|42.14
|29.41
|283.37
|268.03
|6.19
|22.85
|47.72
|84.75
|125.00
|227.15
|227.15
|-0.47
|7.25
|39.16
|94.34
|72.34
|72.37
|72.37
|20.36
|27.98
|45.72
|57.85
|68.18
|151.45
|151.45
|13.20
|49.30
|197.53
|205.40
|216.80
|981.67
|584.74
|16.28
|31.17
|20.26
|41.70
|124.75
|4,018.56
|1,066.76
|3.87
|6.01
|13.77
|47.27
|11.86
|220.84
|308.92
|3.86
|15.73
|57.02
|66.08
|11.36
|59.41
|59.41
|-7.16
|9.68
|43.37
|190.33
|234.13
|367.21
|353.14
|12.51
|16.45
|31.40
|20.81
|-21.96
|-21.96
|-21.96
|8.70
|26.02
|33.99
|102.99
|124.97
|203.97
|175.09
|-4.41
|4.06
|41.35
|119.46
|93.15
|5,027.27
|889.47
|24.11
|16.66
|30.82
|41.49
|38.10
|380.64
|-0.15
|-2.72
|25.00
|-1.51
|37.11
|260.14
|986.96
|1,011.11
|-9.98
|-32.10
|-39.22
|-41.53
|-48.24
|-46.82
|-46.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|73,21,050
|0.62
|42.21
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1997PLC026556 and registration number is 026556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 243.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is ₹1,272.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is 66.17 and PB ratio of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is 3.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is ₹54.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is ₹14.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.