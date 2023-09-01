What is the Market Cap of India Pesticides Ltd.? The market cap of India Pesticides Ltd. is ₹3,415.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Pesticides Ltd.? P/E ratio of India Pesticides Ltd. is 28.7 and PB ratio of India Pesticides Ltd. is 4.41 as on .

What is the share price of India Pesticides Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Pesticides Ltd. is ₹296.55 as on .