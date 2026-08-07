What is the share price of India Pesticides? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Pesticides is ₹145.35 as on .

What kind of stock is India Pesticides? The India Pesticides is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Pesticides? The market cap of India Pesticides is ₹1,673.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of India Pesticides? Today’s highest and lowest price of India Pesticides are ₹146.05 and ₹145.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Pesticides? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Pesticides stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Pesticides is ₹245.95 and 52-week low of India Pesticides is ₹124.65 as on .

How has the India Pesticides performed historically in terms of returns? The India Pesticides has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, -8.61% for the past month, -10.58% over 3 months, -34.86% over 1 year, -11.68% across 3 years, and -14.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Pesticides? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Pesticides are 11.74 and 1.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global