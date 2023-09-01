Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

India Pesticides Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIA PESTICIDES LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹296.55 Closed
6.618.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

India Pesticides Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹281.10₹306.90
₹296.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹197.45₹329.80
₹296.55
Open Price
₹289.00
Prev. Close
₹278.20
Volume
43,44,940

India Pesticides Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1308.93
  • R2320.82
  • R3334.73
  • Pivot
    295.02
  • S1283.13
  • S2269.22
  • S3257.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5276.49255.8
  • 10281.46240.66
  • 20285.04230.06
  • 50287.17223.9
  • 100271.7223.87
  • 200279.96232.06

India Pesticides Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

India Pesticides Ltd. Share Holdings

India Pesticides Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Active Fund18,26,5500.7640.51

India Pesticides Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & ESOP
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About India Pesticides Ltd.

India Pesticides Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24112UP1984PLC006894 and registration number is 006894. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 716.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anand Swarup Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Singh Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rahul Arun Bagaria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohan Vasant Tanksale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhu Dikshit
    Independent Director

FAQs on India Pesticides Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of India Pesticides Ltd.?

The market cap of India Pesticides Ltd. is ₹3,415.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Pesticides Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Pesticides Ltd. is 28.7 and PB ratio of India Pesticides Ltd. is 4.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of India Pesticides Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Pesticides Ltd. is ₹296.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Pesticides Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Pesticides Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Pesticides Ltd. is ₹329.80 and 52-week low of India Pesticides Ltd. is ₹197.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data