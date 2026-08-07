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India Pesticides Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIA PESTICIDES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of India Pesticides along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹145.35 Closed
-0.14₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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India Pesticides Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹145.00₹146.05
₹145.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹124.65₹245.95
₹145.35
Open Price
₹146.00
Prev. Close
₹145.55
Volume
6,599

Source: Dion Global

India Pesticides Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, India Pesticides has declined 34.86% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, India Pesticides has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

India Pesticides Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

India Pesticides Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5151.66147.88
10150.88149.6
20153.28152.06
50158.81155.52
100154.5157.99
200163.78164.59

Source: Dion Global

India Pesticides Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, India Pesticides remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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India Pesticides Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTIndia Pesticides - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTIndia Pesticides - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 05, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTIndia Pesticides - Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting Of The Company On Monday, 31St August, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTIndia Pesticides - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 02, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTIndia Pesticides - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About India Pesticides

India Pesticides Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24112UP1984PLC006894 and registration number is 006894. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1057.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Madhu Dikshit
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Singh Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohan Vasant Tanksale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Swarup Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Arun Bagaria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Swarup Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishwas Swaroop Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Kuruba Adeppa
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on India Pesticides Share Price

What is the share price of India Pesticides?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Pesticides is ₹145.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is India Pesticides?

The India Pesticides is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Pesticides?

The market cap of India Pesticides is ₹1,673.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of India Pesticides?

Today’s highest and lowest price of India Pesticides are ₹146.05 and ₹145.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Pesticides?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Pesticides stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Pesticides is ₹245.95 and 52-week low of India Pesticides is ₹124.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the India Pesticides performed historically in terms of returns?

The India Pesticides has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, -8.61% for the past month, -10.58% over 3 months, -34.86% over 1 year, -11.68% across 3 years, and -14.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Pesticides?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Pesticides are 11.74 and 1.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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