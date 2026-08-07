Here's the live share price of India Pesticides along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, India Pesticides has declined 34.86% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, India Pesticides has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|151.66
|147.88
|10
|150.88
|149.6
|20
|153.28
|152.06
|50
|158.81
|155.52
|100
|154.5
|157.99
|200
|163.78
|164.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, India Pesticides remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|India Pesticides - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|India Pesticides - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|India Pesticides - Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting Of The Company On Monday, 31St August, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|India Pesticides - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 02, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|India Pesticides - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
India Pesticides Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24112UP1984PLC006894 and registration number is 006894. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1057.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Pesticides is ₹145.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Pesticides is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of India Pesticides is ₹1,673.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of India Pesticides are ₹146.05 and ₹145.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Pesticides stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Pesticides is ₹245.95 and 52-week low of India Pesticides is ₹124.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Pesticides has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, -8.61% for the past month, -10.58% over 3 months, -34.86% over 1 year, -11.68% across 3 years, and -14.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Pesticides are 11.74 and 1.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global