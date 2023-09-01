Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|39.51
|37.31
|35.68
|34.97
|2.30
|-13.73
|-13.73
|-0.23
|-0.82
|3.14
|15.75
|6.05
|95.16
|371.93
|3.44
|-3.59
|-11.02
|-15.43
|-20.25
|19.44
|25.56
|8.55
|7.74
|10.00
|-1.41
|-10.07
|62.42
|119.23
|1.44
|6.15
|11.41
|11.93
|-11.37
|-16.63
|6.15
|3.84
|7.57
|23.70
|18.71
|4.16
|-20.99
|14.85
|13.51
|1.56
|7.67
|-1.40
|-29.54
|147.20
|147.20
|6.18
|2.11
|-8.03
|-5.65
|-13.42
|60.05
|11.47
|3.88
|3.28
|-3.21
|8.84
|-25.37
|1.20
|20.76
|0.58
|3.80
|10.15
|18.02
|6.63
|2.82
|44.62
|7.55
|9.35
|1.10
|1.16
|-27.47
|30.36
|124.85
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.72
|0.90
|2.14
|-10.58
|-32.46
|-6.27
|-6.27
|2.94
|-3.86
|-19.05
|-2.55
|9.24
|91.83
|135.19
|-1.88
|18.18
|15.40
|14.41
|-23.68
|53.51
|18.48
|2.91
|-2.76
|10.63
|11.76
|-34.84
|-55.10
|-55.10
|-2.19
|28.36
|46.94
|27.90
|-15.17
|108.36
|70.15
|0.61
|-7.75
|-26.86
|14.37
|-6.94
|65.96
|65.96
|3.97
|3.37
|13.04
|2.30
|-33.80
|12.42
|-43.92
|0.99
|-7.10
|1.51
|16.20
|-23.39
|-19.88
|-19.88
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Active Fund
|18,26,550
|0.76
|40.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & ESOP
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
India Pesticides Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24112UP1984PLC006894 and registration number is 006894. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 716.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of India Pesticides Ltd. is ₹3,415.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of India Pesticides Ltd. is 28.7 and PB ratio of India Pesticides Ltd. is 4.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Pesticides Ltd. is ₹296.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Pesticides Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Pesticides Ltd. is ₹329.80 and 52-week low of India Pesticides Ltd. is ₹197.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.