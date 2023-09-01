What is the Market Cap of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd.? The market cap of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is ₹2,732.20 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd.? P/E ratio of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is 6.6 and PB ratio of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is -5.88 as on .

What is the share price of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is ₹56.70 as on .