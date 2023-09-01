Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IMAGICAAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹56.70 Closed
-0.96-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.15₹57.60
₹56.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.30₹65.25
₹56.70
Open Price
₹57.55
Prev. Close
₹57.25
Volume
9,65,327

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R157.42
  • R258.23
  • R358.87
  • Pivot
    56.78
  • S155.97
  • S255.33
  • S354.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.6657.15
  • 1032.4557.45
  • 2033.1557.05
  • 5034.7153.74
  • 10026.5249.75
  • 20020.1743.95

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. Share Holdings

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490MH2010PLC199925 and registration number is 199925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of amusement parks and theme parks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 88.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Malpani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jai Malpani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Malpani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Chawathe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohan Umrotkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Bharathwaj
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anita Pawar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Barve
    Independent Director

FAQs on Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd.?

The market cap of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is ₹2,732.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is 6.6 and PB ratio of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is -5.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is ₹56.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is ₹65.25 and 52-week low of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is ₹28.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data