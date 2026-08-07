What is the share price of Imagicaaworld Entertainment? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Imagicaaworld Entertainment is ₹52.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Imagicaaworld Entertainment? The Imagicaaworld Entertainment is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Imagicaaworld Entertainment? The market cap of Imagicaaworld Entertainment is ₹2,973.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Imagicaaworld Entertainment? Today’s highest and lowest price of Imagicaaworld Entertainment are ₹53.19 and ₹49.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Imagicaaworld Entertainment? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Imagicaaworld Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Imagicaaworld Entertainment is ₹65.66 and 52-week low of Imagicaaworld Entertainment is ₹37.00 as on .

How has the Imagicaaworld Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns? The Imagicaaworld Entertainment has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, 12.67% for the past month, 10.56% over 3 months, -18.08% over 1 year, -4.72% across 3 years, and 43.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Imagicaaworld Entertainment? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Imagicaaworld Entertainment are 4,777.27 and 2.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global