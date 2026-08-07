Here's the live share price of Imagicaaworld Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|11.59
|12.67
|10.56
|8.51
|-18.08
|-4.72
|43.65
|Wonderla Holidays
|3.68
|1.30
|-6.21
|-4.56
|-19.82
|-7.93
|16.67
|Delta Corp
|0.35
|-2.44
|-20.67
|-6.94
|-24.20
|-29.65
|-18.69
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|1.22
|-7.68
|-5.18
|-5.13
|-31.58
|-17.51
|10.78
|Silverstorm Parks and Resorts
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-1.76
|-1.06
|Ajwa Fun World & Resorts
|-9.67
|-10.11
|10.19
|-21.30
|-22.21
|37.00
|36.08
|South Asian Enterprises
|4.99
|-5.21
|-1.85
|-2.12
|21.65
|1.34
|11.98
|Hanman Fit
|0
|-4.88
|-18.20
|9.07
|-38.03
|36.73
|13.83
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Imagicaaworld Entertainment has declined 18.08% compared to peers like Wonderla Holidays (-19.82%), Delta Corp (-24.20%), Nicco Parks & Resorts (-31.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Imagicaaworld Entertainment has outperformed peers relative to Wonderla Holidays (16.67%) and Delta Corp (-18.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.87
|48.52
|10
|46.78
|47.8
|20
|46.8
|47.29
|50
|45.83
|46.48
|100
|44.8
|46.36
|200
|47.09
|48.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Imagicaaworld Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.88%, FII holding fell to 0.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Imagicaaworld Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Imagicaaworld Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Imagicaaworld Ent. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Dis
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Imagicaaworld Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Imagicaaworld Ent. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490MH2010PLC199925 and registration number is 199925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of amusement parks and theme parks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 359.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 565.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Imagicaaworld Entertainment is ₹52.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Imagicaaworld Entertainment is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Imagicaaworld Entertainment is ₹2,973.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Imagicaaworld Entertainment are ₹53.19 and ₹49.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Imagicaaworld Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Imagicaaworld Entertainment is ₹65.66 and 52-week low of Imagicaaworld Entertainment is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Imagicaaworld Entertainment has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, 12.67% for the past month, 10.56% over 3 months, -18.08% over 1 year, -4.72% across 3 years, and 43.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Imagicaaworld Entertainment are 4,777.27 and 2.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global