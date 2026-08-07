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Imagicaaworld Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

IMAGICAAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Imagicaaworld Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.55 Closed
2.98₹ 1.52
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Imagicaaworld Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.95₹53.19
₹52.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹65.66
₹52.55
Open Price
₹51.15
Prev. Close
₹51.03
Volume
1,70,097

Source: Dion Global

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		11.5912.6710.568.51-18.08-4.7243.65
Wonderla Holidays		3.681.30-6.21-4.56-19.82-7.9316.67
Delta Corp		0.35-2.44-20.67-6.94-24.20-29.65-18.69
Nicco Parks & Resorts		1.22-7.68-5.18-5.13-31.58-17.5110.78
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts		-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-1.76-1.06
Ajwa Fun World & Resorts		-9.67-10.1110.19-21.30-22.2137.0036.08
South Asian Enterprises		4.99-5.21-1.85-2.1221.651.3411.98
Hanman Fit		0-4.88-18.209.07-38.0336.7313.83

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Imagicaaworld Entertainment has declined 18.08% compared to peers like Wonderla Holidays (-19.82%), Delta Corp (-24.20%), Nicco Parks & Resorts (-31.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Imagicaaworld Entertainment has outperformed peers relative to Wonderla Holidays (16.67%) and Delta Corp (-18.69%).

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.8748.52
1046.7847.8
2046.847.29
5045.8346.48
10044.846.36
20047.0948.71

Source: Dion Global

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Imagicaaworld Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.88%, FII holding fell to 0.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Imagicaaworld Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTImagicaaworld Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTImagicaaworld Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 07, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTImagicaaworld Ent. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Dis
Aug 07, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTImagicaaworld Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTImagicaaworld Ent. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Imagicaaworld Entertainment

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490MH2010PLC199925 and registration number is 199925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of amusement parks and theme parks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 359.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 565.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Malpani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jai Malpani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Malpani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Pawar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Chawathe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohan Umrotkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Bharathwaj
    Independent Director

FAQs on Imagicaaworld Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of Imagicaaworld Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Imagicaaworld Entertainment is ₹52.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Imagicaaworld Entertainment?

The Imagicaaworld Entertainment is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Imagicaaworld Entertainment?

The market cap of Imagicaaworld Entertainment is ₹2,973.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Imagicaaworld Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Imagicaaworld Entertainment are ₹53.19 and ₹49.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Imagicaaworld Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Imagicaaworld Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Imagicaaworld Entertainment is ₹65.66 and 52-week low of Imagicaaworld Entertainment is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Imagicaaworld Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Imagicaaworld Entertainment has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, 12.67% for the past month, 10.56% over 3 months, -18.08% over 1 year, -4.72% across 3 years, and 43.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Imagicaaworld Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Imagicaaworld Entertainment are 4,777.27 and 2.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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