Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.20
|7.58
|21.26
|18.98
|2.33
|199.01
|47.49
|4.37
|15.70
|83.59
|99.30
|93.48
|370.04
|264.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,01,49,563
|1.06
|113.98
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|99,65,021
|1.72
|111.91
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|58,93,109
|0.44
|66.18
|UTI Long Term Equity Fund
|33,43,130
|1.19
|37.54
|Invesco India Multicap Fund
|26,37,809
|1.1
|29.62
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|23,89,634
|0.9
|26.84
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|22,68,558
|1.19
|25.48
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|20,92,860
|0.96
|23.5
|Tata Multicap Fund
|20,00,000
|0.97
|22.46
|UTI CCF Savings Plan
|18,00,876
|0.48
|20.22
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911HR1965PLC004485 and registration number is 004485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1649.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹4,760.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is 28.27 and PB ratio of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is 6.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹121.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹126.75 and 52-week low of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹94.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.