Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAMNA AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Susp. & Braking - Springs | Smallcap | NSE
₹121.65 Closed
1.932.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹117.65₹122.75
₹121.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.40₹126.75
₹121.65
Open Price
₹120.55
Prev. Close
₹119.35
Volume
49,38,766

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1122.18
  • R2123.72
  • R3125.98
  • Pivot
    119.92
  • S1118.38
  • S2116.12
  • S3114.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5110.84115.56
  • 10109.67113.45
  • 20110.75111.83
  • 50115.53109.17
  • 100117.48107.02
  • 200111.8106.26

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.207.5821.2618.982.33199.0147.49
4.3715.7083.5999.3093.48370.04264.14

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,01,49,5631.06113.98
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund99,65,0211.72111.91
Axis Small Cap Fund58,93,1090.4466.18
UTI Long Term Equity Fund33,43,1301.1937.54
Invesco India Multicap Fund26,37,8091.129.62
UTI Small Cap Fund23,89,6340.926.84
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund22,68,5581.1925.48
Invesco India Smallcap Fund20,92,8600.9623.5
Tata Multicap Fund20,00,0000.9722.46
UTI CCF Savings Plan18,00,8760.4820.22
View All Mutual Funds

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911HR1965PLC004485 and registration number is 004485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1649.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Randeep Singh Jauhar
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Singh Jauhar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. S P S Kohli
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Duggal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uma Kant Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashi Bhushan Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Mukherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹4,760.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is 28.27 and PB ratio of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is 6.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹121.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹126.75 and 52-week low of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹94.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

