Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911HR1965PLC004485 and registration number is 004485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1649.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.