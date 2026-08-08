Here's the live share price of Jamna Auto Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jamna Auto Industries
|10.41
|6.98
|10.37
|7.14
|62.24
|9.23
|10.62
|Frontier Springs
|4.28
|-2.36
|-11.05
|-0.72
|-13.87
|81.48
|72.36
|Remsons Industries
|7.53
|4.81
|-22.07
|-25.75
|-22.41
|6.81
|14.32
|Auto Pins (India)
|-22.58
|-43.03
|-45.17
|-15.86
|-49.75
|11.13
|1.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jamna Auto Industries has gained 62.24% compared to peers like Frontier Springs (-13.87%), Remsons Industries (-22.41%), Auto Pins (India) (-49.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Jamna Auto Industries has underperformed peers relative to Frontier Springs (72.36%) and Remsons Industries (14.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|133.28
|139.23
|10
|133.31
|136.77
|20
|133.5
|134.91
|50
|129.51
|131.46
|100
|125.41
|128.1
|200
|122.42
|122.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jamna Auto Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.84%, while DII stake decreased to 3.91%, FII holding fell to 9.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|45,00,473
|1.2
|59.12
|29,08,876
|0.19
|38.21
|24,63,529
|0.49
|32.36
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Jamna Auto Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Jamna Auto Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting.
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:43 AM IST IST
|Jamna Auto Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:03 PM IST IST
|Jamna Auto Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 24 July, 2026.
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Jamna Auto Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911HR1965PLC004485 and registration number is 004485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2538.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jamna Auto Industries is ₹144.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jamna Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jamna Auto Industries is ₹5,777.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jamna Auto Industries are ₹148.90 and ₹142.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jamna Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jamna Auto Industries is ₹152.50 and 52-week low of Jamna Auto Industries is ₹87.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jamna Auto Industries has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, 6.39% for the past month, 9.76% over 3 months, 61.34% over 1 year, 9.03% across 3 years, and 10.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jamna Auto Industries are 25.01 and 5.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.
Source: Dion Global