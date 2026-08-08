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Jamna Auto Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAMNA AUTO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jamna Auto Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹144.80 Closed
0.63₹ 0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jamna Auto Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.75₹148.90
₹144.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.72₹152.50
₹144.80
Open Price
₹144.90
Prev. Close
₹143.90
Volume
3,66,690

Source: Dion Global

Jamna Auto Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jamna Auto Industries		10.416.9810.377.1462.249.2310.62
Frontier Springs		4.28-2.36-11.05-0.72-13.8781.4872.36
Remsons Industries		7.534.81-22.07-25.75-22.416.8114.32
Auto Pins (India)		-22.58-43.03-45.17-15.86-49.7511.131.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jamna Auto Industries has gained 62.24% compared to peers like Frontier Springs (-13.87%), Remsons Industries (-22.41%), Auto Pins (India) (-49.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Jamna Auto Industries has underperformed peers relative to Frontier Springs (72.36%) and Remsons Industries (14.32%).

Jamna Auto Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jamna Auto Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5133.28139.23
10133.31136.77
20133.5134.91
50129.51131.46
100125.41128.1
200122.42122.41

Source: Dion Global

Jamna Auto Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jamna Auto Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.84%, while DII stake decreased to 3.91%, FII holding fell to 9.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jamna Auto Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
45,00,4731.259.12
29,08,8760.1938.21
24,63,5290.4932.36

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Jamna Auto Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTJamna Auto Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTJamna Auto Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting.
Aug 04, 2026, 05:43 AM IST ISTJamna Auto Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company
Jul 27, 2026, 04:03 PM IST ISTJamna Auto Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 24 July, 2026.
Jul 24, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTJamna Auto Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Jamna Auto Industries

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911HR1965PLC004485 and registration number is 004485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2538.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Randeep Singh Jauhar
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Singh Jauhar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. S P S Kohli
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Duggal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Ravin Khosla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jamna Auto Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Jamna Auto Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jamna Auto Industries is ₹144.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jamna Auto Industries?

The Jamna Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jamna Auto Industries?

The market cap of Jamna Auto Industries is ₹5,777.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jamna Auto Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jamna Auto Industries are ₹148.90 and ₹142.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jamna Auto Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jamna Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jamna Auto Industries is ₹152.50 and 52-week low of Jamna Auto Industries is ₹87.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jamna Auto Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jamna Auto Industries has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, 6.39% for the past month, 9.76% over 3 months, 61.34% over 1 year, 9.03% across 3 years, and 10.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jamna Auto Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jamna Auto Industries are 25.01 and 5.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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