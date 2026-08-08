What is the share price of Jamna Auto Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jamna Auto Industries is ₹144.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Jamna Auto Industries? The Jamna Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jamna Auto Industries? The market cap of Jamna Auto Industries is ₹5,777.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jamna Auto Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jamna Auto Industries are ₹148.90 and ₹142.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jamna Auto Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jamna Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jamna Auto Industries is ₹152.50 and 52-week low of Jamna Auto Industries is ₹87.72 as on .

How has the Jamna Auto Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Jamna Auto Industries has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, 6.39% for the past month, 9.76% over 3 months, 61.34% over 1 year, 9.03% across 3 years, and 10.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jamna Auto Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jamna Auto Industries are 25.01 and 5.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global