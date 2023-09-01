Follow Us

ASM Technologies Ltd. Share Price

ASM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹482.60 Closed
1.024.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
ASM Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹471.00₹486.80
₹482.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹355.05₹636.10
₹482.60
Open Price
₹486.80
Prev. Close
₹477.75
Volume
7,549

ASM Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1490.83
  • R2496.72
  • R3506.63
  • Pivot
    480.92
  • S1475.03
  • S2465.12
  • S3459.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5550.09476.68
  • 10548.71479.75
  • 20546.6490.04
  • 50559.57494.2
  • 100509.69481.1
  • 200555.52472.94

ASM Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.93-11.9111.4224.30-16.70654.87652.99
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.327.479.639.0516.6568.7764.64
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

ASM Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

ASM Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 3rd Interim Dividend
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About ASM Technologies Ltd.

ASM Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1992PLC013421 and registration number is 013421. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 141.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M R Vikram
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rabindra Srikantan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Radhakrishnan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shekar Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Rabindra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. M Lakshmi Narayan
    Independent Director

FAQs on ASM Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ASM Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of ASM Technologies Ltd. is ₹530.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ASM Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ASM Technologies Ltd. is 46.61 and PB ratio of ASM Technologies Ltd. is 6.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ASM Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ASM Technologies Ltd. is ₹482.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ASM Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ASM Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ASM Technologies Ltd. is ₹636.10 and 52-week low of ASM Technologies Ltd. is ₹355.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

