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ASM Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASM TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Semiconductor
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information Technology

Here's the live share price of ASM Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,833.20 Closed
-2.58₹ -128.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ASM Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,805.00₹5,010.00
₹4,833.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,099.90₹5,165.00
₹4,833.20
Open Price
₹5,010.00
Prev. Close
₹4,961.30
Volume
20,026

Source: Dion Global

ASM Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ASM Technologies		-0.3321.2639.2481.2970.62106.8680.09
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ASM Technologies has gained 70.62% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ASM Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

ASM Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ASM Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,696.184,808.81
104,476.034,666.03
204,344.54,466.95
503,891.194,052.7
1003,346.343,671.76
2003,264.733,328.54

Source: Dion Global

ASM Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ASM Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.65%, while DII stake increased to 0.72%, FII holding rose to 0.49%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ASM Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:42 AM IST ISTASM Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTASM Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTASM Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTASM Technologies - Record Date Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTASM Technologies - Financials For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About ASM Technologies

ASM Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1992PLC013421 and registration number is 013421. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 479.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M R Vikram
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Rabindra Srikantan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shekar Viswanathan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Preeti Rabindra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Radhakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Lakshminarayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hardik Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on ASM Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of ASM Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ASM Technologies is ₹4,833.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ASM Technologies?

The ASM Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ASM Technologies?

The market cap of ASM Technologies is ₹7,050.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ASM Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ASM Technologies are ₹5,010.00 and ₹4,805.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ASM Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ASM Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ASM Technologies is ₹5,165.00 and 52-week low of ASM Technologies is ₹2,099.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ASM Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The ASM Technologies has shown returns of -2.58% over the past day, 21.26% for the past month, 39.24% over 3 months, 70.62% over 1 year, 106.86% across 3 years, and 80.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ASM Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ASM Technologies are 97.92 and 22.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ASM Technologies News

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