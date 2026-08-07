Here's the live share price of ASM Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ASM Technologies
|-0.33
|21.26
|39.24
|81.29
|70.62
|106.86
|80.09
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ASM Technologies has gained 70.62% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ASM Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,696.18
|4,808.81
|10
|4,476.03
|4,666.03
|20
|4,344.5
|4,466.95
|50
|3,891.19
|4,052.7
|100
|3,346.34
|3,671.76
|200
|3,264.73
|3,328.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ASM Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.65%, while DII stake increased to 0.72%, FII holding rose to 0.49%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:42 AM IST IST
|ASM Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|ASM Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|ASM Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|ASM Technologies - Record Date Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|ASM Technologies - Financials For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
ASM Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1992PLC013421 and registration number is 013421. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 479.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ASM Technologies is ₹4,833.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ASM Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ASM Technologies is ₹7,050.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ASM Technologies are ₹5,010.00 and ₹4,805.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ASM Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ASM Technologies is ₹5,165.00 and 52-week low of ASM Technologies is ₹2,099.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ASM Technologies has shown returns of -2.58% over the past day, 21.26% for the past month, 39.24% over 3 months, 70.62% over 1 year, 106.86% across 3 years, and 80.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ASM Technologies are 97.92 and 22.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.
Source: Dion Global