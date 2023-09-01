Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.93
|-11.91
|11.42
|24.30
|-16.70
|654.87
|652.99
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.32
|7.47
|9.63
|9.05
|16.65
|68.77
|64.64
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 3rd Interim Dividend
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
ASM Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1992PLC013421 and registration number is 013421. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 141.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ASM Technologies Ltd. is ₹530.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ASM Technologies Ltd. is 46.61 and PB ratio of ASM Technologies Ltd. is 6.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ASM Technologies Ltd. is ₹482.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ASM Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ASM Technologies Ltd. is ₹636.10 and 52-week low of ASM Technologies Ltd. is ₹355.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.