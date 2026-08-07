What is the share price of ASM Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ASM Technologies is ₹4,833.20 as on .

What kind of stock is ASM Technologies? The ASM Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ASM Technologies? The market cap of ASM Technologies is ₹7,050.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ASM Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of ASM Technologies are ₹5,010.00 and ₹4,805.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ASM Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ASM Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ASM Technologies is ₹5,165.00 and 52-week low of ASM Technologies is ₹2,099.90 as on .

How has the ASM Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The ASM Technologies has shown returns of -2.58% over the past day, 21.26% for the past month, 39.24% over 3 months, 70.62% over 1 year, 106.86% across 3 years, and 80.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ASM Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ASM Technologies are 97.92 and 22.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global