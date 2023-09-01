Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VERANDA LEARNING SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹198.85 Closed
0.030.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹198.00₹202.00
₹198.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹159.70₹380.00
₹198.85
Open Price
₹200.80
Prev. Close
₹198.80
Volume
54,918

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1201.17
  • R2203.58
  • R3205.17
  • Pivot
    199.58
  • S1197.17
  • S2195.58
  • S3193.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5334.35198.76
  • 10334.14198.94
  • 20329.16198.46
  • 50321.99194.28
  • 100280.14196.05
  • 200174.86208.61

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-6.428.666.37-37.0151.5051.50
22.5537.6649.1059.8650.55289.77-8.09
0.571.4828.1443.64-13.26579.57125.55
5.8512.81-8.0032.2860.4349.22148.70
9.212.20-4.11-3.1266.69690.141,000.96
-22.78-12.86-4.69-11.59-56.12-79.67-92.38
-1.410.5144.0225.0216.4916.4916.49
0.65-6.02-7.6916.4210.64116.67136.36
4.8211.543.570-51.12-65.88-92.44
4.8713.163.1274.213.563.563.56
2.94-2.786.062.94-43.55-49.28-32.69
-2.3026.8718.0625.00-7.61269.57347.37

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd.

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TN2018PLC125880 and registration number is 125880. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kalpathi S Suresh
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpathi S Aghoram
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Kalpathi S Ganesh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kalpathi Aghoram Archana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Lakshminarayanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Revathi S Raghunathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P B Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kasaragod Ullas Kamath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,375.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is 152.84 and PB ratio of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is 3.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is ₹198.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is ₹380.00 and 52-week low of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is ₹159.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data