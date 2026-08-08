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Veranda Learning Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

VERANDA LEARNING SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Education
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Veranda Learning Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹257.85 Closed
-0.23₹ -0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Veranda Learning Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹254.05₹260.80
₹257.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹129.25₹272.20
₹257.85
Open Price
₹256.85
Prev. Close
₹258.45
Volume
6,856

Source: Dion Global

Veranda Learning Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47
Vantage Knowledge Academy		-3.45-13.40-30.00-22.94-78.24-45.6425.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Veranda Learning Solutions has gained 9.91% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Veranda Learning Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Veranda Learning Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Veranda Learning Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5241.01252.12
10238.04246.01
20236.35241.43
50236.32233.03
100204.37220.9
200205.56214.1

Source: Dion Global

Veranda Learning Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Veranda Learning Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 33.74%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.56%, FII holding rose to 2.83%, and public shareholding moved down to 62.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Veranda Learning Solutions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,15,2760.44.43

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Veranda Learning Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTVeranda Learning Sol - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTVeranda Learning Sol - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTVeranda Learning Sol - Board Meeting Intimation for The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Com
Aug 05, 2026, 03:34 PM IST ISTVeranda Learning Sol - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 31, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTVeranda Learning Sol - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Veranda Learning Solutions

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TN2018PLC125880 and registration number is 125880. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Academic tutoring services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kalpathi S Suresh
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpathi S Aghoram
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Kalpathi S Ganesh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kalpathi Aghoram Archana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P B Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. Ashok Misra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. N Alamelu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S Lakshminarayanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Revathi S Raghunathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Veranda Learning Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Veranda Learning Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veranda Learning Solutions is ₹257.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Veranda Learning Solutions?

The Veranda Learning Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veranda Learning Solutions?

The market cap of Veranda Learning Solutions is ₹2,484.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Veranda Learning Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Veranda Learning Solutions are ₹260.80 and ₹254.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veranda Learning Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veranda Learning Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veranda Learning Solutions is ₹272.20 and 52-week low of Veranda Learning Solutions is ₹129.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Veranda Learning Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Veranda Learning Solutions has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, 0.98% for the past month, 15.94% over 3 months, 9.91% over 1 year, 6.58% across 3 years, and 9.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veranda Learning Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veranda Learning Solutions are 21.70 and 2.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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