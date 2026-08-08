Here's the live share price of Veranda Learning Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|-3.45
|-13.40
|-30.00
|-22.94
|-78.24
|-45.64
|25.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Veranda Learning Solutions has gained 9.91% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Veranda Learning Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|241.01
|252.12
|10
|238.04
|246.01
|20
|236.35
|241.43
|50
|236.32
|233.03
|100
|204.37
|220.9
|200
|205.56
|214.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Veranda Learning Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 33.74%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.56%, FII holding rose to 2.83%, and public shareholding moved down to 62.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,15,276
|0.4
|4.43
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Veranda Learning Sol - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Veranda Learning Sol - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Veranda Learning Sol - Board Meeting Intimation for The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Com
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:34 PM IST IST
|Veranda Learning Sol - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Veranda Learning Sol - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TN2018PLC125880 and registration number is 125880. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Academic tutoring services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veranda Learning Solutions is ₹257.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veranda Learning Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Veranda Learning Solutions is ₹2,484.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Veranda Learning Solutions are ₹260.80 and ₹254.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veranda Learning Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veranda Learning Solutions is ₹272.20 and 52-week low of Veranda Learning Solutions is ₹129.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veranda Learning Solutions has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, 0.98% for the past month, 15.94% over 3 months, 9.91% over 1 year, 6.58% across 3 years, and 9.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veranda Learning Solutions are 21.70 and 2.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global