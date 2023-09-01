Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TN2018PLC125880 and registration number is 125880. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,375.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is 152.84 and PB ratio of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is 3.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is ₹198.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is ₹380.00 and 52-week low of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. is ₹159.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.