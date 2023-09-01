What is the Market Cap of Craftsman Automation Ltd.? The market cap of Craftsman Automation Ltd. is ₹10,391.11 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Craftsman Automation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Craftsman Automation Ltd. is 41.83 and PB ratio of Craftsman Automation Ltd. is 7.55 as on .

What is the share price of Craftsman Automation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Craftsman Automation Ltd. is ₹4,895.25 as on .