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Craftsman Automation Share Price

NSE
BSE

CRAFTSMAN AUTOMATION

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Craftsman Automation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10,400.00 Closed
-1.58₹ -166.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Craftsman Automation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10,268.00₹10,764.95
₹10,400.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,251.65₹10,636.10
₹10,400.00
Open Price
₹10,500.20
Prev. Close
₹10,566.50
Volume
3,934

Source: Dion Global

Craftsman Automation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Craftsman Automation has gained 62.65% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Craftsman Automation has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Craftsman Automation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Craftsman Automation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59,886.6810,143.04
109,614.249,909.71
209,413.89,663.1
509,247.749,255.94
1008,409.368,738.34
2007,827.528,025.83

Source: Dion Global

Craftsman Automation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Craftsman Automation saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.41%, while DII stake increased to 32.90%, FII holding rose to 17.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Craftsman Automation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,23,0070.75589.36
5,63,0940.5532.69
4,48,4411.44424.23
3,62,4622.56342.89
2,71,7461.44257.07
2,49,5841.18236.11
1,81,5261.54171.72
1,74,1911.58164.78
1,73,4850.51164.12
1,48,6470.42140.62

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Craftsman Automation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTCraftsman Automation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTCraftsman Automation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTCraftsman Automation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTCraftsman Automation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jul 29, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTCraftsman Automation - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through Qualified Institutions Plac

Source: Dion Global

About Craftsman Automation

Craftsman Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991TZ1986PLC001816 and registration number is 001816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4818.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasan Ravi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Gauthamram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vijaya Sampath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tamraparni Srinivasan Venkata Rajagopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sundararaman Kalyanaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajeswari Karthigeyan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Craftsman Automation Share Price

What is the share price of Craftsman Automation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Craftsman Automation is ₹10,400.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Craftsman Automation?

The Craftsman Automation is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Craftsman Automation?

The market cap of Craftsman Automation is ₹27,200.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Craftsman Automation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Craftsman Automation are ₹10,764.95 and ₹10,268.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Craftsman Automation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Craftsman Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Craftsman Automation is ₹10,636.10 and 52-week low of Craftsman Automation is ₹6,251.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Craftsman Automation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Craftsman Automation has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, 14.24% for the past month, 20.5% over 3 months, 62.65% over 1 year, 30.63% across 3 years, and 39.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Craftsman Automation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Craftsman Automation are 58.50 and 8.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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