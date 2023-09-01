Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
|-13.73
|-15.38
|20.22
|40.13
|66.04
|598.41
|118.64
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|4,81,083
|1.49
|223.96
|Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund
|2,50,095
|1.5
|116.43
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|2,38,549
|0.98
|111.05
|Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan
|1,97,484
|2.58
|91.93
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|1,67,253
|1.81
|77.86
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|1,37,432
|1.54
|63.98
|Tata Multicap Fund
|1,16,095
|2.35
|54.05
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund
|99,507
|0.88
|46.32
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|97,610
|1.87
|45.44
|Tata Focused Equity Fund
|81,246
|2.74
|37.82
Craftsman Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991TZ1986PLC001816 and registration number is 001816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2206.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Craftsman Automation Ltd. is ₹10,391.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Craftsman Automation Ltd. is 41.83 and PB ratio of Craftsman Automation Ltd. is 7.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Craftsman Automation Ltd. is ₹4,895.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Craftsman Automation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Craftsman Automation Ltd. is ₹5,25.50 and 52-week low of Craftsman Automation Ltd. is ₹2,585.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.