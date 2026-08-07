What is the share price of Craftsman Automation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Craftsman Automation is ₹10,400.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Craftsman Automation? The Craftsman Automation is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Craftsman Automation? The market cap of Craftsman Automation is ₹27,200.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Craftsman Automation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Craftsman Automation are ₹10,764.95 and ₹10,268.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Craftsman Automation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Craftsman Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Craftsman Automation is ₹10,636.10 and 52-week low of Craftsman Automation is ₹6,251.65 as on .

How has the Craftsman Automation performed historically in terms of returns? The Craftsman Automation has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, 14.24% for the past month, 20.5% over 3 months, 62.65% over 1 year, 30.63% across 3 years, and 39.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Craftsman Automation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Craftsman Automation are 58.50 and 8.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global