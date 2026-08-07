Here's the live share price of Craftsman Automation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Craftsman Automation has gained 62.65% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Craftsman Automation has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9,886.68
|10,143.04
|10
|9,614.24
|9,909.71
|20
|9,413.8
|9,663.1
|50
|9,247.74
|9,255.94
|100
|8,409.36
|8,738.34
|200
|7,827.52
|8,025.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Craftsman Automation saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.41%, while DII stake increased to 32.90%, FII holding rose to 17.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,23,007
|0.75
|589.36
|5,63,094
|0.5
|532.69
|4,48,441
|1.44
|424.23
|3,62,462
|2.56
|342.89
|2,71,746
|1.44
|257.07
|2,49,584
|1.18
|236.11
|1,81,526
|1.54
|171.72
|1,74,191
|1.58
|164.78
|1,73,485
|0.51
|164.12
|1,48,647
|0.42
|140.62
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Craftsman Automation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Craftsman Automation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|Craftsman Automation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Craftsman Automation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Craftsman Automation - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through Qualified Institutions Plac
Source: Dion Global
Craftsman Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991TZ1986PLC001816 and registration number is 001816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4818.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Craftsman Automation is ₹10,400.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Craftsman Automation is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Craftsman Automation is ₹27,200.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Craftsman Automation are ₹10,764.95 and ₹10,268.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Craftsman Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Craftsman Automation is ₹10,636.10 and 52-week low of Craftsman Automation is ₹6,251.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Craftsman Automation has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, 14.24% for the past month, 20.5% over 3 months, 62.65% over 1 year, 30.63% across 3 years, and 39.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Craftsman Automation are 58.50 and 8.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global