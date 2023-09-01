Follow Us

CRAFTSMAN AUTOMATION LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹4,895.25 Closed
-0.46-22.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Craftsman Automation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,877.50₹4,994.90
₹4,895.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,585.00₹5,025.50
₹4,895.25
Open Price
₹4,938.00
Prev. Close
₹4,918.10
Volume
12,424

Craftsman Automation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,965.2
  • R25,038.75
  • R35,082.6
  • Pivot
    4,921.35
  • S14,847.8
  • S24,803.95
  • S34,730.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,917.714,877.53
  • 102,845.624,858.36
  • 202,816.914,791.76
  • 502,755.54,516.91
  • 1002,596.384,155.01
  • 2002,390.843,724.05

Craftsman Automation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Craftsman Automation Ltd. Share Holdings

Craftsman Automation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund4,81,0831.49223.96
Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund2,50,0951.5116.43
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund2,38,5490.98111.05
Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan1,97,4842.5891.93
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund1,67,2531.8177.86
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund1,37,4321.5463.98
Tata Multicap Fund1,16,0952.3554.05
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund99,5070.8846.32
Invesco India Smallcap Fund97,6101.8745.44
Tata Focused Equity Fund81,2462.7437.82
View All Mutual Funds

Craftsman Automation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Craftsman Automation Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    21-Aug, 2023 | 11:26 AM

About Craftsman Automation Ltd.

Craftsman Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28991TZ1986PLC001816 and registration number is 001816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2206.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasan Ravi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Gauthamram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rajeswari Karthigeyan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sundararaman Kalyanaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vijaya Sampath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tamraparni Srinivasan Venkata Rajagopal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Craftsman Automation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Craftsman Automation Ltd.?

The market cap of Craftsman Automation Ltd. is ₹10,391.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Craftsman Automation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Craftsman Automation Ltd. is 41.83 and PB ratio of Craftsman Automation Ltd. is 7.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Craftsman Automation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Craftsman Automation Ltd. is ₹4,895.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Craftsman Automation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Craftsman Automation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Craftsman Automation Ltd. is ₹5,25.50 and 52-week low of Craftsman Automation Ltd. is ₹2,585.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

