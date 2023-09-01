Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.90
|-13.39
|6.90
|6.39
|20.80
|207.16
|167.43
|0.55
|-0.40
|15.69
|36.64
|25.14
|80.38
|66.27
|2.12
|-2.79
|5.73
|5.65
|-6.98
|54.24
|11.98
|3.06
|24.06
|37.96
|85.46
|173.82
|1,226.15
|1,145.66
|-3.05
|-7.87
|-11.53
|5.73
|1.71
|397.99
|385.15
|2.38
|-4.41
|42.52
|173.16
|237.83
|1,079.80
|183.59
|2.20
|0.05
|6.78
|8.47
|-2.61
|53.23
|-22.11
|1.31
|-6.29
|12.32
|21.88
|-2.69
|68.35
|62.96
|0.98
|-5.21
|4.62
|9.57
|-12.30
|66.55
|-22.98
|-1.74
|-9.04
|5.52
|12.39
|0.95
|51.47
|-17.10
|0.81
|12.01
|101.18
|79.99
|89.45
|593.98
|656.56
|27.43
|125.11
|81.21
|56.75
|92.11
|270.29
|145.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|29,27,937
|2.44
|424.79
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|22,28,907
|0.94
|323.37
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|14,70,000
|3.54
|213.27
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|14,70,000
|3.54
|213.27
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|13,54,175
|0.93
|196.46
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|13,19,276
|3.37
|191.4
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|11,22,967
|1.76
|162.92
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|11,10,000
|1.27
|161.04
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|10,02,239
|1.65
|145.4
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|8,50,000
|1.88
|123.32
Radico Khaitan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941UP1983PLC027278 and registration number is 027278. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2868.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Radico Khaitan Ltd. is ₹16,869.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Radico Khaitan Ltd. is 76.56 and PB ratio of Radico Khaitan Ltd. is 7.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radico Khaitan Ltd. is ₹1,257.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radico Khaitan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radico Khaitan Ltd. is ₹1,478.00 and 52-week low of Radico Khaitan Ltd. is ₹929.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.