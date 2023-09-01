Follow Us

RADICO KHAITAN LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,257.50 Closed
-0.33-4.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Radico Khaitan Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,238.00₹1,274.30
₹1,257.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹929.30₹1,478.00
₹1,257.50
Open Price
₹1,271.90
Prev. Close
₹1,261.70
Volume
1,66,612

Radico Khaitan Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,272.87
  • R21,291.73
  • R31,309.17
  • Pivot
    1,255.43
  • S11,236.57
  • S21,219.13
  • S31,200.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,050.361,255.73
  • 101,046.151,264.27
  • 201,052.621,289.39
  • 501,042.321,295.12
  • 100958.151,254.54
  • 200949.971,184.39

Radico Khaitan Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.90-13.396.906.3920.80207.16167.43
0.55-0.4015.6936.6425.1480.3866.27
2.12-2.795.735.65-6.9854.2411.98
3.0624.0637.9685.46173.821,226.151,145.66
-3.05-7.87-11.535.731.71397.99385.15
2.38-4.4142.52173.16237.831,079.80183.59
2.200.056.788.47-2.6153.23-22.11
1.31-6.2912.3221.88-2.6968.3562.96
0.98-5.214.629.57-12.3066.55-22.98
-1.74-9.045.5212.390.9551.47-17.10
0.8112.01101.1879.9989.45593.98656.56
27.43125.1181.2156.7592.11270.29145.67

Radico Khaitan Ltd. Share Holdings

Radico Khaitan Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund29,27,9372.44424.79
Nippon India Small Cap Fund22,28,9070.94323.37
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan14,70,0003.54213.27
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%14,70,0003.54213.27
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan13,54,1750.93196.46
Tata Small Cap Fund13,19,2763.37191.4
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund11,22,9671.76162.92
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund11,10,0001.27161.04
DSP Flexi Cap Fund10,02,2391.65145.4
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund8,50,0001.88123.32
Radico Khaitan Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Radico Khaitan Limited has informed the Exchange about Link of Recording
    04-Aug, 2023 | 04:59 PM

About Radico Khaitan Ltd.

Radico Khaitan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941UP1983PLC027278 and registration number is 027278. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2868.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Lalit Khaitan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Khaitan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishan Pal Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Raghupati Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarvesh Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tushar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Jaipuria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sushmita Singha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Radico Khaitan Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Radico Khaitan Ltd.?

The market cap of Radico Khaitan Ltd. is ₹16,869.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Radico Khaitan Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Radico Khaitan Ltd. is 76.56 and PB ratio of Radico Khaitan Ltd. is 7.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Radico Khaitan Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radico Khaitan Ltd. is ₹1,257.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radico Khaitan Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radico Khaitan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radico Khaitan Ltd. is ₹1,478.00 and 52-week low of Radico Khaitan Ltd. is ₹929.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

