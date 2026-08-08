What is the share price of Radico Khaitan? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radico Khaitan is ₹4,550.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Radico Khaitan? The Radico Khaitan is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radico Khaitan? The market cap of Radico Khaitan is ₹60,961.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Radico Khaitan? Today’s highest and lowest price of Radico Khaitan are ₹4,550.00 and ₹4,433.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radico Khaitan? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radico Khaitan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radico Khaitan is ₹4,594.25 and 52-week low of Radico Khaitan is ₹2,504.60 as on .

How has the Radico Khaitan performed historically in terms of returns? The Radico Khaitan has shown returns of 1.79% over the past day, 11.11% for the past month, 33.63% over 3 months, 60.34% over 1 year, 50.32% across 3 years, and 39.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radico Khaitan? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radico Khaitan are 86.65 and 18.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global