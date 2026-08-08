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Radico Khaitan Share Price

NSE
BSE

RADICO KHAITAN

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic
Theme
Premium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Radico Khaitan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,550.00 Closed
1.79₹ 80.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Radico Khaitan Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,433.65₹4,550.00
₹4,550.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,504.60₹4,594.25
₹4,550.00
Open Price
₹4,482.50
Prev. Close
₹4,470.00
Volume
14,258

Source: Dion Global

Radico Khaitan Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Radico Khaitan has gained 60.34% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), United Breweries (-27.76%), Allied Blenders & Distillers (18.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Radico Khaitan has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and United Breweries (-0.20%).

Radico Khaitan Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Radico Khaitan Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,359.554,434.81
104,234.014,346.12
204,159.754,221.9
503,8553,944.93
1003,454.943,648.53
2003,248.773,340.15

Source: Dion Global

Radico Khaitan Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Radico Khaitan saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.18%, while DII stake increased to 28.08%, FII holding rose to 18.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Radico Khaitan Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
23,05,4743.24909.62
17,00,7410.86671.03
11,34,1811.32447.49
10,89,1950.87429.74
9,00,2982.39355.21
9,00,0001.33355.1
8,89,0992.28350.79
8,47,1354.78334.24
7,84,5471.74309.54
7,57,4671.68298.86

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Radico Khaitan Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTRadico Khaitan - Re-Appointment Of Statutory Auditor
Aug 07, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTRadico Khaitan - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTRadico Khaitan - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTRadico Khaitan - Summary Of Proceedings Of The 42Nd Annual General Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTRadico Khaitan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941UP1983PLC027278 and registration number is 027278. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6050.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Lalit Khaitan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Khaitan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amar Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pushp Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tushar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Jaipuria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sushmita Singha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Radico Khaitan Share Price

What is the share price of Radico Khaitan?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radico Khaitan is ₹4,550.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Radico Khaitan?

The Radico Khaitan is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radico Khaitan?

The market cap of Radico Khaitan is ₹60,961.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Radico Khaitan?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Radico Khaitan are ₹4,550.00 and ₹4,433.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radico Khaitan?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radico Khaitan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radico Khaitan is ₹4,594.25 and 52-week low of Radico Khaitan is ₹2,504.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Radico Khaitan performed historically in terms of returns?

The Radico Khaitan has shown returns of 1.79% over the past day, 11.11% for the past month, 33.63% over 3 months, 60.34% over 1 year, 50.32% across 3 years, and 39.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radico Khaitan?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radico Khaitan are 86.65 and 18.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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