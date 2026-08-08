Here's the live share price of Radico Khaitan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Radico Khaitan has gained 60.34% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), United Breweries (-27.76%), Allied Blenders & Distillers (18.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Radico Khaitan has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and United Breweries (-0.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,359.55
|4,434.81
|10
|4,234.01
|4,346.12
|20
|4,159.75
|4,221.9
|50
|3,855
|3,944.93
|100
|3,454.94
|3,648.53
|200
|3,248.77
|3,340.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Radico Khaitan saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.18%, while DII stake increased to 28.08%, FII holding rose to 18.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|23,05,474
|3.24
|909.62
|17,00,741
|0.86
|671.03
|11,34,181
|1.32
|447.49
|10,89,195
|0.87
|429.74
|9,00,298
|2.39
|355.21
|9,00,000
|1.33
|355.1
|8,89,099
|2.28
|350.79
|8,47,135
|4.78
|334.24
|7,84,547
|1.74
|309.54
|7,57,467
|1.68
|298.86
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Radico Khaitan - Re-Appointment Of Statutory Auditor
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Radico Khaitan - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Radico Khaitan - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Radico Khaitan - Summary Of Proceedings Of The 42Nd Annual General Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|Radico Khaitan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Radico Khaitan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941UP1983PLC027278 and registration number is 027278. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6050.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radico Khaitan is ₹4,550.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Radico Khaitan is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Radico Khaitan is ₹60,961.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Radico Khaitan are ₹4,550.00 and ₹4,433.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radico Khaitan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radico Khaitan is ₹4,594.25 and 52-week low of Radico Khaitan is ₹2,504.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Radico Khaitan has shown returns of 1.79% over the past day, 11.11% for the past month, 33.63% over 3 months, 60.34% over 1 year, 50.32% across 3 years, and 39.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radico Khaitan are 86.65 and 18.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.
Source: Dion Global