Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.90
|20.62
|32.93
|25.26
|-12.69
|242.81
|80.09
|1.87
|-2.87
|6.61
|18.90
|-7.79
|154.09
|43.66
|0
|47.06
|47.06
|47.06
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-16.67
|0
|14.75
|-23.91
|-42.15
|-72.33
|-61.54
|-91.76
Filatex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119DN1990PLC000091 and registration number is 000091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3828.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Filatex India Ltd. is ₹2,168.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Filatex India Ltd. is 33.81 and PB ratio of Filatex India Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filatex India Ltd. is ₹48.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filatex India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filatex India Ltd. is ₹57.25 and 52-week low of Filatex India Ltd. is ₹30.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.