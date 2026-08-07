What is the share price of Filatex India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filatex India is ₹83.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Filatex India? The Filatex India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Filatex India? The market cap of Filatex India is ₹3,690.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Filatex India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Filatex India are ₹85.29 and ₹81.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Filatex India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filatex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filatex India is ₹83.69 and 52-week low of Filatex India is ₹36.53 as on .

How has the Filatex India performed historically in terms of returns? The Filatex India has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, 43.63% for the past month, 82.49% over 3 months, 55.24% over 1 year, 26.69% across 3 years, and 10.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Filatex India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Filatex India are 19.31 and 2.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global