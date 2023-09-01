Follow Us

FILATEX INDIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF | Smallcap | NSE
₹48.85 Closed
3.281.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Filatex India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.40₹49.20
₹48.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.15₹57.25
₹48.85
Open Price
₹47.60
Prev. Close
₹47.30
Volume
5,18,820

Filatex India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.67
  • R250.33
  • R351.47
  • Pivot
    48.53
  • S147.87
  • S246.73
  • S346.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 599.7547.19
  • 1099.4745.17
  • 20100.6843.03
  • 50106.340.89
  • 100102.6640.34
  • 200111.2142.03

Filatex India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.9020.6232.9325.26-12.69242.8180.09
1.87-2.876.6118.90-7.79154.0943.66
047.0647.0647.06-16.67-16.67-16.67
014.75-23.91-42.15-72.33-61.54-91.76

Filatex India Ltd. Share Holdings

Filatex India Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Investor Presentation
    Filatex India Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    04-Aug, 2023 | 02:41 PM

About Filatex India Ltd.

Filatex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119DN1990PLC000091 and registration number is 000091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3828.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Madhu Sudhan Bhageria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhav Bhageria
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Purrshottam Bhaggeria
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Chauhan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suraj Prakash Setia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Joshi Bakhru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajender Mohan Malla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Swarup Chandra Parija
    Independent Director

FAQs on Filatex India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Filatex India Ltd.?

The market cap of Filatex India Ltd. is ₹2,168.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Filatex India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Filatex India Ltd. is 33.81 and PB ratio of Filatex India Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Filatex India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filatex India Ltd. is ₹48.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Filatex India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filatex India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filatex India Ltd. is ₹57.25 and 52-week low of Filatex India Ltd. is ₹30.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

