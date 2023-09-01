What is the Market Cap of Filatex India Ltd.? The market cap of Filatex India Ltd. is ₹2,168.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Filatex India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Filatex India Ltd. is 33.81 and PB ratio of Filatex India Ltd. is 1.97 as on .

What is the share price of Filatex India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filatex India Ltd. is ₹48.85 as on .