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Filatex India Share Price

NSE
BSE

FILATEX INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Filatex India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹83.10 Closed
1.81₹ 1.48
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Filatex India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹81.53₹85.29
₹83.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.53₹83.69
₹83.10
Open Price
₹81.95
Prev. Close
₹81.62
Volume
1,19,818

Source: Dion Global

Filatex India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Filatex India		13.0544.2283.2459.6255.8826.8610.42
Century Enka		-0.4415.8735.1228.3722.8910.755.13
Paras Petrofils		5.2826.3416.679.7513.6047.328.66
Bhudevi Infra Projects		26.93-8.96-30.16-36.84-33.02100.51135.73
Classic Filaments		0-5.15-10.332.2297.428.0755.87
Prag Bosimi Synthetics		6.0110.231.57-0.51-9.77-6.59-3.51
Suncity Synthetics		0-16.57-39.27-49.66-58.976.2713.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Filatex India has gained 55.88% compared to peers like Century Enka (22.89%), Paras Petrofils (13.60%), Bhudevi Infra Projects (-33.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Filatex India has underperformed peers relative to Century Enka (5.13%) and Paras Petrofils (8.66%).

Filatex India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Filatex India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.5877.32
1072.6474.83
2069.0170.81
5058.0862.24
10050.2756.05
20050.6352.88

Source: Dion Global

Filatex India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Filatex India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.84%, FII holding fell to 4.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Filatex India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
57,23,6470.129.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Filatex India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTFilatex India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTFilatex India - Audio Recording Of The Earnings Conference Call Held On 31St July, 2026 For The Q1FY27 Results
Jul 31, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTFilatex India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTFilatex India - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval For Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarte
Jul 30, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTFilatex India - Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Filatex India

Filatex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119DN1990PLC000091 and registration number is 000091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4160.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madhu Sudhan Bhageria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Purrshottam Bhaggeria
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Madhav Bhageria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajender Mohan Malla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meenakshi Mallik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Vij
    Independent Director

FAQs on Filatex India Share Price

What is the share price of Filatex India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filatex India is ₹83.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Filatex India?

The Filatex India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Filatex India?

The market cap of Filatex India is ₹3,690.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Filatex India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Filatex India are ₹85.29 and ₹81.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Filatex India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filatex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filatex India is ₹83.69 and 52-week low of Filatex India is ₹36.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Filatex India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Filatex India has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, 43.63% for the past month, 82.49% over 3 months, 55.24% over 1 year, 26.69% across 3 years, and 10.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Filatex India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Filatex India are 19.31 and 2.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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