Here's the live share price of Filatex India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Filatex India
|13.05
|44.22
|83.24
|59.62
|55.88
|26.86
|10.42
|Century Enka
|-0.44
|15.87
|35.12
|28.37
|22.89
|10.75
|5.13
|Paras Petrofils
|5.28
|26.34
|16.67
|9.75
|13.60
|47.32
|8.66
|Bhudevi Infra Projects
|26.93
|-8.96
|-30.16
|-36.84
|-33.02
|100.51
|135.73
|Classic Filaments
|0
|-5.15
|-10.33
|2.22
|97.42
|8.07
|55.87
|Prag Bosimi Synthetics
|6.01
|10.23
|1.57
|-0.51
|-9.77
|-6.59
|-3.51
|Suncity Synthetics
|0
|-16.57
|-39.27
|-49.66
|-58.97
|6.27
|13.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Filatex India has gained 55.88% compared to peers like Century Enka (22.89%), Paras Petrofils (13.60%), Bhudevi Infra Projects (-33.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Filatex India has underperformed peers relative to Century Enka (5.13%) and Paras Petrofils (8.66%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.58
|77.32
|10
|72.64
|74.83
|20
|69.01
|70.81
|50
|58.08
|62.24
|100
|50.27
|56.05
|200
|50.63
|52.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Filatex India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.84%, FII holding fell to 4.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|57,23,647
|0.1
|29.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Filatex India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Filatex India - Audio Recording Of The Earnings Conference Call Held On 31St July, 2026 For The Q1FY27 Results
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Filatex India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Filatex India - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval For Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarte
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Filatex India - Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Filatex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119DN1990PLC000091 and registration number is 000091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4160.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filatex India is ₹83.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Filatex India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Filatex India is ₹3,690.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Filatex India are ₹85.29 and ₹81.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filatex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filatex India is ₹83.69 and 52-week low of Filatex India is ₹36.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Filatex India has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, 43.63% for the past month, 82.49% over 3 months, 55.24% over 1 year, 26.69% across 3 years, and 10.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Filatex India are 19.31 and 2.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global