HCL Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,171.10₹1,188.00
₹1,185.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹882.00₹1,202.60
₹1,185.80
Open Price
₹1,173.00
Prev. Close
₹1,172.15
Volume
16,69,568

HCL Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,190.97
  • R21,195.93
  • R31,205.87
  • Pivot
    1,181.03
  • S11,176.07
  • S21,166.13
  • S31,161.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,016.211,166.32
  • 10995.091,165.24
  • 20965.721,160.49
  • 50948.371,149.06
  • 100957.481,132.57
  • 2001,050.481,108.57

HCL Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76

HCL Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

HCL Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF1,97,99,5361.352,211.01
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund1,80,10,6205.052,011.25
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,50,00,0004.381,675.05
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,36,68,0661.551,526.79
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund83,49,2032.6932.36
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund68,90,8127.18769.5
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund59,16,2563.8660.67
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund53,28,1871.48595
UTI Nifty 50 ETF52,60,8771.35587.48
Tata Digital India Fund49,83,8867.35556.55
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

HCL Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    HCL Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Intimation of participation by the Company in the Investor Conferences'.
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:08 PM

About HCL Technologies Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1991PLC046369 and registration number is 046369. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40638.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 543.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Shiv Nadar
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Shikhar Malhotra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. R Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Robin Ann Abrams
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Sosale Shankara Sastry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Madhavan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Thomas Sieber
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nishi Vasudeva
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Mohan Chellappa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Simon England
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vanitha Narayanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. C Vijayakumar
    Managing Director & CEO

FAQs on HCL Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HCL Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of HCL Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,18,82.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HCL Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HCL Technologies Ltd. is 21.42 and PB ratio of HCL Technologies Ltd. is 4.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HCL Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCL Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,185.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HCL Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCL Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCL Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,202.60 and 52-week low of HCL Technologies Ltd. is ₹882.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

