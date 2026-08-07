What is the share price of HCL Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCL Technologies is ₹1,348.90 as on .

What kind of stock is HCL Technologies? The HCL Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HCL Technologies? The market cap of HCL Technologies is ₹366,046.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HCL Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of HCL Technologies are ₹1,368.50 and ₹1,327.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HCL Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCL Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCL Technologies is ₹1,770.00 and 52-week low of HCL Technologies is ₹1,030.00 as on .

How has the HCL Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The HCL Technologies has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, 15.44% for the past month, 13.98% over 3 months, -8.64% over 1 year, 5.43% across 3 years, and 5.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HCL Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HCL Technologies are 21.01 and 4.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global