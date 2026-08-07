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HCL Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

HCL TECHNOLOGIES

HCL Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)DigitalSemiconductor
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Here's the live share price of HCL Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,348.90 Closed
0.59₹ 7.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HCL Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,327.00₹1,368.50
₹1,348.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,030.00₹1,770.00
₹1,348.90
Open Price
₹1,327.00
Prev. Close
₹1,341.00
Volume
1,32,276

Source: Dion Global

HCL Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29
Black Box		-1.51-22.471.4630.2847.0149.4026.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HCL Technologies has declined 8.64% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), Wipro (-22.99%). From a 5 year perspective, HCL Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

HCL Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HCL Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,344.91,343.59
101,301.271,319.75
201,240.381,274.48
501,179.791,231.45
1001,241.571,267.18
2001,414.451,355.51

Source: Dion Global

HCL Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HCL Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.87%, while DII stake decreased to 18.79%, FII holding fell to 14.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HCL Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,60,87,0353.444,939.61
2,12,49,6492.142,277.54
1,01,04,4201.021,082.99
85,00,0173.34911.03
73,96,9761.09792.81
43,19,6511.12462.98
41,03,7031.65439.83
40,62,5892.26435.43
36,00,9270.73385.95
35,75,0002.44383.17

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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HCL Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTHCL Technologies - Release - 'Hcltech Named Openai Advanced Partner'
Aug 05, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTHCL Technologies - Release - 'Hcltech Named Among The World''s Most Sustainable Companies By TIME Magazine'
Aug 04, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTHCL Technologies - Release: 'Hcltech Completes Acquisition Of HPE'S Telco Solutions Business'
Aug 01, 2026, 04:48 PM IST ISTHCL Technologies - Update - Hcltech Completes Acquisition Of Telco Solutions Business From Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Aug 01, 2026, 04:29 PM IST ISTHCL Technologies - Update - Hcltech Completes Acquisition Of Guardian India Operations Private Limited

Source: Dion Global

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1991PLC046369 and registration number is 046369. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55031.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 543.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Nadar
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra
    Non Exe. Non Ind Chairperson
  • Mr. C Vijayakumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shikhar Malhotra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Nishi Vasudeva
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Simon John England
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vanitha Narayanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Lee Fang Chew
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhavani Balasubramanian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Kant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kimsuka Narsimhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on HCL Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of HCL Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCL Technologies is ₹1,348.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HCL Technologies?

The HCL Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HCL Technologies?

The market cap of HCL Technologies is ₹366,046.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HCL Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HCL Technologies are ₹1,368.50 and ₹1,327.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HCL Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCL Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCL Technologies is ₹1,770.00 and 52-week low of HCL Technologies is ₹1,030.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HCL Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The HCL Technologies has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, 15.44% for the past month, 13.98% over 3 months, -8.64% over 1 year, 5.43% across 3 years, and 5.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HCL Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HCL Technologies are 21.01 and 4.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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