Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,97,99,536
|1.35
|2,211.01
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|1,80,10,620
|5.05
|2,011.25
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,50,00,000
|4.38
|1,675.05
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|1,36,68,066
|1.55
|1,526.79
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|83,49,203
|2.6
|932.36
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|68,90,812
|7.18
|769.5
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|59,16,256
|3.8
|660.67
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|53,28,187
|1.48
|595
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|52,60,877
|1.35
|587.48
|Tata Digital India Fund
|49,83,886
|7.35
|556.55
HCL Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1991PLC046369 and registration number is 046369. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40638.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 543.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HCL Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,18,82.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HCL Technologies Ltd. is 21.42 and PB ratio of HCL Technologies Ltd. is 4.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCL Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,185.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCL Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCL Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,202.60 and 52-week low of HCL Technologies Ltd. is ₹882.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.