Here's the live share price of HCL Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
|Black Box
|-1.51
|-22.47
|1.46
|30.28
|47.01
|49.40
|26.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HCL Technologies has declined 8.64% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), Wipro (-22.99%). From a 5 year perspective, HCL Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,344.9
|1,343.59
|10
|1,301.27
|1,319.75
|20
|1,240.38
|1,274.48
|50
|1,179.79
|1,231.45
|100
|1,241.57
|1,267.18
|200
|1,414.45
|1,355.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HCL Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.87%, while DII stake decreased to 18.79%, FII holding fell to 14.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,60,87,035
|3.44
|4,939.61
|2,12,49,649
|2.14
|2,277.54
|1,01,04,420
|1.02
|1,082.99
|85,00,017
|3.34
|911.03
|73,96,976
|1.09
|792.81
|43,19,651
|1.12
|462.98
|41,03,703
|1.65
|439.83
|40,62,589
|2.26
|435.43
|36,00,927
|0.73
|385.95
|35,75,000
|2.44
|383.17
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|HCL Technologies - Release - 'Hcltech Named Openai Advanced Partner'
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|HCL Technologies - Release - 'Hcltech Named Among The World''s Most Sustainable Companies By TIME Magazine'
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|HCL Technologies - Release: 'Hcltech Completes Acquisition Of HPE'S Telco Solutions Business'
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:48 PM IST IST
|HCL Technologies - Update - Hcltech Completes Acquisition Of Telco Solutions Business From Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:29 PM IST IST
|HCL Technologies - Update - Hcltech Completes Acquisition Of Guardian India Operations Private Limited
Source: Dion Global
HCL Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1991PLC046369 and registration number is 046369. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55031.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 543.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCL Technologies is ₹1,348.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HCL Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HCL Technologies is ₹366,046.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HCL Technologies are ₹1,368.50 and ₹1,327.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCL Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCL Technologies is ₹1,770.00 and 52-week low of HCL Technologies is ₹1,030.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HCL Technologies has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, 15.44% for the past month, 13.98% over 3 months, -8.64% over 1 year, 5.43% across 3 years, and 5.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HCL Technologies are 21.01 and 4.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.78 per annum.
Source: Dion Global