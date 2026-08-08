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Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price

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BSE

JAIPRAKASH POWER VENTURES

Jaypee Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
EnergyRenewable Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Power & EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.93 Closed
-0.94₹ -0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jaiprakash Power Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.87₹18.21
₹17.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.14₹24.45
₹17.93
Open Price
₹18.09
Prev. Close
₹18.10
Volume
30,88,728

Source: Dion Global

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jaiprakash Power Ventures has declined 5.33% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Jaiprakash Power Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.6818.27
1017.4517.92
2017.217.68
5018.0417.74
10017.5817.64
20017.3217.5

Source: Dion Global

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jaiprakash Power Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.15%, FII holding rose to 6.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jaiprakash Power Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTJaiprakash Power Ven - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTJaiprakash Power Ven - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 25, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTJaiprakash Power Ven - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 24, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTJaiprakash Power Ven - Addendum To The Notice Of 31St Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 30Th July, 2026.
Jul 21, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTJaiprakash Power Ven - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 159Th Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 20Th July 2026 To

Source: Dion Global

About Jaiprakash Power Ventures

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101MP1994PLC042920 and registration number is 042920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5563.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6853.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Savan Jayendra Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Gaur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayadeb Nanda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Telgu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Mital
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vandana R Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Binata Sengupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹17.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jaiprakash Power Ventures?

The Jaiprakash Power Ventures is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jaiprakash Power Ventures?

The market cap of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹12,288.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jaiprakash Power Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures are ₹18.21 and ₹17.87.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaiprakash Power Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹24.45 and 52-week low of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹13.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jaiprakash Power Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jaiprakash Power Ventures has shown returns of -0.66% over the past day, 2.45% for the past month, -7.22% over 3 months, -5.07% over 1 year, 35.92% across 3 years, and 30.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures are 19.18 and 0.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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