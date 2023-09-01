What is the Market Cap of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.? The market cap of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is ₹5,619.84 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is 683.33 and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is 0.52 as on .

What is the share price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is ₹8.20 as on .