What is the share price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹17.93 as on .

What kind of stock is Jaiprakash Power Ventures? The Jaiprakash Power Ventures is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jaiprakash Power Ventures? The market cap of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹12,288.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jaiprakash Power Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures are ₹18.21 and ₹17.87.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaiprakash Power Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹24.45 and 52-week low of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹13.14 as on .

How has the Jaiprakash Power Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Jaiprakash Power Ventures has shown returns of -0.66% over the past day, 2.45% for the past month, -7.22% over 3 months, -5.07% over 1 year, 35.92% across 3 years, and 30.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures are 19.18 and 0.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global