Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAIPRAKASH POWER VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹8.20 Closed
2.50.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.00₹8.30
₹8.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.15₹9.45
₹8.20
Open Price
₹8.10
Prev. Close
₹8.00
Volume
8,77,13,611

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.33
  • R28.47
  • R38.63
  • Pivot
    8.17
  • S18.03
  • S27.87
  • S37.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.837.94
  • 107.827.74
  • 207.717.41
  • 507.936.86
  • 1007.296.6
  • 2007.536.61

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101MP1994PLC042920 and registration number is 042920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by hydroelectric power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4624.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6853.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Gaur
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Sharma
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Suren Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Mital
    Director
  • Mrs. Binata Sengupta
    Director
  • Dr. Vandana R Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Anupam Lal Das
    Director
  • Mr. Pritesh Vinay
    Director
  • Mr. Jagmohan Garg
    Director
  • Dr. Dinesh Kumar Likhi
    Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Sinha
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is ₹5,619.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is 683.33 and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is ₹8.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is ₹9.45 and 52-week low of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

