Here's the live share price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jaiprakash Power Ventures has declined 5.33% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Jaiprakash Power Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.68
|18.27
|10
|17.45
|17.92
|20
|17.2
|17.68
|50
|18.04
|17.74
|100
|17.58
|17.64
|200
|17.32
|17.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jaiprakash Power Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.15%, FII holding rose to 6.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Jaiprakash Power Ven - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Jaiprakash Power Ven - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Jaiprakash Power Ven - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Jaiprakash Power Ven - Addendum To The Notice Of 31St Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 30Th July, 2026.
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Jaiprakash Power Ven - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 159Th Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 20Th July 2026 To
Source: Dion Global
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101MP1994PLC042920 and registration number is 042920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5563.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6853.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹17.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jaiprakash Power Ventures is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹12,288.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures are ₹18.21 and ₹17.87.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹24.45 and 52-week low of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹13.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jaiprakash Power Ventures has shown returns of -0.66% over the past day, 2.45% for the past month, -7.22% over 3 months, -5.07% over 1 year, 35.92% across 3 years, and 30.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures are 19.18 and 0.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global