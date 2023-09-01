Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101MP1994PLC042920 and registration number is 042920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by hydroelectric power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4624.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6853.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is ₹5,619.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is 683.33 and PB ratio of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is ₹8.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is ₹9.45 and 52-week low of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.