Here's the live share price of Infosys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
|Black Box
|-1.51
|-22.47
|1.46
|30.28
|47.01
|49.40
|26.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Infosys has declined 18.40% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%), Wipro (-22.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Infosys has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and HCL Technologies (5.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,143.47
|1,156.99
|10
|1,101.48
|1,135.26
|20
|1,090.44
|1,113.48
|50
|1,108.73
|1,121.19
|100
|1,173.1
|1,184.92
|200
|1,354.55
|1,295.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Infosys saw a drop in promoter holding to 13.79%, while DII stake decreased to 42.96%, FII holding fell to 27.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,27,39,573
|2.98
|4,275.67
|3,18,39,613
|5.29
|3,185.23
|2,46,62,450
|3.11
|2,467.23
|1,88,59,015
|5.06
|1,886.66
|1,79,08,002
|2.11
|1,791.52
|1,78,17,914
|3.24
|1,782.5
|1,75,37,365
|2.42
|1,754.44
|1,62,66,004
|1.53
|1,627.25
|1,56,86,043
|12.51
|1,569.23
|1,44,61,819
|15.73
|1,446.76
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Infosys - Infosys To Accelerate IT System Transformation For Crocs, Inc., Optimizing Global Operational Capabilities To Scale
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Infosys - Infosys And Metsä Group Expand Strategic Collaboration To Drive AI-Led IT Transformation
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:59 PM IST IST
|Infosys - HDFC Bank Transforms Wealth Operations With Finacle Wealth Management Solution
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Infosys - Investec Selects Infosys Finacle Saas Platform On Microsoft Azure For Digital Banking Transformation
|Jul 29, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Infosys - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Infosys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1981PLC013115 and registration number is 013115. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148819.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2027.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infosys is ₹1,173.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Infosys is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Infosys is ₹476,050.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Infosys are ₹1,182.90 and ₹1,156.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infosys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infosys is ₹1,727.85 and 52-week low of Infosys is ₹984.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Infosys has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, 9.47% for the past month, 0.91% over 3 months, -18.4% over 1 year, -5.56% across 3 years, and -6.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infosys are 15.72 and 5.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global