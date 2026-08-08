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Infosys Share Price

NSE
BSE

INFOSYS

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)DigitalDrone
Index
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Here's the live share price of Infosys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,173.10 Closed
0.68₹ 7.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Infosys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,156.25₹1,182.90
₹1,173.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹984.00₹1,727.85
₹1,173.10
Open Price
₹1,160.65
Prev. Close
₹1,165.20
Volume
4,27,811

Source: Dion Global

Infosys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29
Black Box		-1.51-22.471.4630.2847.0149.4026.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Infosys has declined 18.40% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%), Wipro (-22.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Infosys has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and HCL Technologies (5.12%).

Infosys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Infosys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,143.471,156.99
101,101.481,135.26
201,090.441,113.48
501,108.731,121.19
1001,173.11,184.92
2001,354.551,295.57

Source: Dion Global

Infosys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Infosys saw a drop in promoter holding to 13.79%, while DII stake decreased to 42.96%, FII holding fell to 27.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Infosys Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,27,39,5732.984,275.67
3,18,39,6135.293,185.23
2,46,62,4503.112,467.23
1,88,59,0155.061,886.66
1,79,08,0022.111,791.52
1,78,17,9143.241,782.5
1,75,37,3652.421,754.44
1,62,66,0041.531,627.25
1,56,86,04312.511,569.23
1,44,61,81915.731,446.76

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Infosys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTInfosys - Infosys To Accelerate IT System Transformation For Crocs, Inc., Optimizing Global Operational Capabilities To Scale
Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTInfosys - Infosys And Metsä Group Expand Strategic Collaboration To Drive AI-Led IT Transformation
Aug 04, 2026, 03:59 PM IST ISTInfosys - HDFC Bank Transforms Wealth Operations With Finacle Wealth Management Solution
Jul 30, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTInfosys - Investec Selects Infosys Finacle Saas Platform On Microsoft Azure For Digital Banking Transformation
Jul 29, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTInfosys - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1981PLC013115 and registration number is 013115. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148819.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2027.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nandan M Nilekani
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Salil Parekh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. D Sundaram
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Michael Gibbs
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chitra Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bobby Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Helene Auriol Potier
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Paranjpe
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Diane Enberg Jurgens
    Independent Director

FAQs on Infosys Share Price

What is the share price of Infosys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infosys is ₹1,173.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Infosys?

The Infosys is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Infosys?

The market cap of Infosys is ₹476,050.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Infosys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Infosys are ₹1,182.90 and ₹1,156.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infosys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infosys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infosys is ₹1,727.85 and 52-week low of Infosys is ₹984.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Infosys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Infosys has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, 9.47% for the past month, 0.91% over 3 months, -18.4% over 1 year, -5.56% across 3 years, and -6.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Infosys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infosys are 15.72 and 5.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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