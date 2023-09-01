Follow Us

Infosys Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INFOSYS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Largecap | NSE
₹1,443.85 Closed
0.598.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Infosys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,428.20₹1,446.00
₹1,443.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,185.30₹1,672.60
₹1,443.85
Open Price
₹1,430.95
Prev. Close
₹1,435.45
Volume
35,81,501

Infosys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,451.33
  • R21,457.27
  • R31,468.83
  • Pivot
    1,439.77
  • S11,433.83
  • S21,422.27
  • S31,416.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,501.681,426.45
  • 101,474.51,417.99
  • 201,445.891,404.94
  • 501,473.981,378.4
  • 1001,481.671,374.28
  • 2001,598.31,408.09

Infosys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76

Infosys Ltd. Share Holdings

Infosys Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF6,67,66,4855.529,051.53
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF4,66,22,1066.416,317.76
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund2,22,36,73428.123,014.63
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund1,86,01,6077.032,521.82
UTI Nifty 50 ETF1,77,40,6955.522,405.11
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund1,70,00,0003.852,304.69
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund1,66,15,7705.592,252.6
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,50,77,5876.412,043.16
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan1,37,00,0004.621,857.31
SBI Blue Chip Fund1,33,42,1784.61,808.8
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Infosys Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQtr Results, Interim Dividend & Buy Back
24 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1981PLC013115 and registration number is 013115. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103940.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2103.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nandan M Nilekani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Salil Parekh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. D Sundaram
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Michael Gibbs
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chitra Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bobby Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Infosys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Infosys Ltd.?

The market cap of Infosys Ltd. is ₹5,95,763.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Infosys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Infosys Ltd. is 24.73 and PB ratio of Infosys Ltd. is 7.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Infosys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infosys Ltd. is ₹1,443.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infosys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infosys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infosys Ltd. is ₹1,672.60 and 52-week low of Infosys Ltd. is ₹1,185.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

