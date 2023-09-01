Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|6,67,66,485
|5.52
|9,051.53
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|4,66,22,106
|6.41
|6,317.76
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|2,22,36,734
|28.12
|3,014.63
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|1,86,01,607
|7.03
|2,521.82
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,77,40,695
|5.52
|2,405.11
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|1,70,00,000
|3.85
|2,304.69
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|1,66,15,770
|5.59
|2,252.6
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|1,50,77,587
|6.41
|2,043.16
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,37,00,000
|4.62
|1,857.31
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|1,33,42,178
|4.6
|1,808.8
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Qtr Results, Interim Dividend & Buy Back
|24 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Infosys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1981PLC013115 and registration number is 013115. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103940.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2103.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Infosys Ltd. is ₹5,95,763.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Infosys Ltd. is 24.73 and PB ratio of Infosys Ltd. is 7.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infosys Ltd. is ₹1,443.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infosys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infosys Ltd. is ₹1,672.60 and 52-week low of Infosys Ltd. is ₹1,185.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.