What is the share price of Infosys? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infosys is ₹1,173.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Infosys? The Infosys is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Infosys? The market cap of Infosys is ₹476,050.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Infosys? Today’s highest and lowest price of Infosys are ₹1,182.90 and ₹1,156.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infosys? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infosys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infosys is ₹1,727.85 and 52-week low of Infosys is ₹984.00 as on .

How has the Infosys performed historically in terms of returns? The Infosys has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, 9.47% for the past month, 0.91% over 3 months, -18.4% over 1 year, -5.56% across 3 years, and -6.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Infosys? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infosys are 15.72 and 5.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global