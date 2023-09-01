Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
|-6.80
|-8.36
|13.12
|7.14
|13.23
|86.22
|49.55
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,01,30,927
|0.99
|1,619.23
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|90,17,759
|4.47
|1,441.31
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|80,23,034
|1.3
|1,282.36
|Axis Focused 25 Fund
|38,94,424
|3.98
|622.45
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|38,09,216
|1.8
|608.83
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|26,92,036
|0.99
|430.27
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|25,94,553
|1.3
|414.7
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|17,61,000
|0.46
|281.46
|Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES
|8,42,829
|0.99
|134.71
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|7,52,000
|1.06
|120.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results, Bonus & Stock Split
Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923PN2007PLC130075 and registration number is 130075. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 623.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is ₹2,37,154.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is 36.96 and PB ratio of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is 5.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is ₹1,514.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Finserv Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is ₹1,844.00 and 52-week low of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is ₹1,215.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.