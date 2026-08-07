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Bajaj Finserv Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAJAJ FINSERV

Bajaj Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Financial ServicesHolding CompaniesNBFC
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Here's the live share price of Bajaj Finserv along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,001.90 Closed
-4.18₹ -87.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bajaj Finserv Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,988.20₹2,070.00
₹2,001.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,598.15₹2,194.65
₹2,001.90
Open Price
₹2,070.00
Prev. Close
₹2,089.25
Volume
1,35,515

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Finserv Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bajaj Finserv		-1.366.169.74-1.114.609.927.05
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		-0.345.086.781.83-17.9714.8423.08
Choice International		2.298.2621.969.0313.7667.9990.14
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		3.021.13-8.70-3.54-11.2530.3618.26
Rane Holdings		1.432.1150.2322.9320.9124.7819.99
BF Investment		3.676.315.2314.013.884.804.13
Abans Financial Services		-0.10-0.05-3.52-5.11-8.58-10.94-1.40
Max India		0.7010.51-0.061.89-15.121.7520.62
Tamboli Industries		3.00-3.7315.4140.4933.0717.6132.40
BIL Vyapar		6.682.47-18.31-42.76-65.45-37.97-18.36

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bajaj Finserv has gained 4.60% compared to peers like Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-17.97%), Choice International (13.76%), Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation (-11.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Finserv has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.08%) and Choice International (90.14%).

Bajaj Finserv Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Finserv Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,971.072,039.94
101,931.441,992.04
201,902.661,938.85
501,818.441,870.2
1001,792.641,856.24
2001,916.441,878.88

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Finserv Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bajaj Finserv remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.15%, FII holding fell to 6.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,15,33,7492.422,053.24
1,00,00,0003.771,780.2
65,72,07831,169.96
52,60,5371.56936.48
52,34,4323.01931.83
23,14,2531.11411.98
20,14,3871.34358.6
20,07,7601.23357.42
20,00,0000.33356.04
19,69,2040.48350.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bajaj Finserv Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTBajaj Finserv - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 03:52 PM IST ISTBajaj Finserv - Information Under Reg. 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read Wi
Aug 05, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTBajaj Finserv - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTBajaj Finserv - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 04:05 AM IST ISTBajaj Finserv - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923PN2007PLC130075 and registration number is 130075. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2016.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 159.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Bajaj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Haribhakti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Bajaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramit Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Naushad Forbes
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anami N Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Kejriwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Sahai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Jain
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Bajaj Finserv Share Price

What is the share price of Bajaj Finserv?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Finserv is ₹2,001.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bajaj Finserv?

The Bajaj Finserv is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Finserv?

The market cap of Bajaj Finserv is ₹320,414.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Finserv?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Finserv are ₹2,070.00 and ₹1,988.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Finserv?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Finserv stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Finserv is ₹2,194.65 and 52-week low of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1,598.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bajaj Finserv performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bajaj Finserv has shown returns of -4.18% over the past day, 6.16% for the past month, 9.74% over 3 months, 4.6% over 1 year, 9.92% across 3 years, and 7.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Finserv?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Finserv are 31.59 and 4.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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