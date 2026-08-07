Here's the live share price of Bajaj Finserv along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bajaj Finserv
|-1.36
|6.16
|9.74
|-1.11
|4.60
|9.92
|7.05
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|-0.34
|5.08
|6.78
|1.83
|-17.97
|14.84
|23.08
|Choice International
|2.29
|8.26
|21.96
|9.03
|13.76
|67.99
|90.14
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|3.02
|1.13
|-8.70
|-3.54
|-11.25
|30.36
|18.26
|Rane Holdings
|1.43
|2.11
|50.23
|22.93
|20.91
|24.78
|19.99
|BF Investment
|3.67
|6.31
|5.23
|14.01
|3.88
|4.80
|4.13
|Abans Financial Services
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-3.52
|-5.11
|-8.58
|-10.94
|-1.40
|Max India
|0.70
|10.51
|-0.06
|1.89
|-15.12
|1.75
|20.62
|Tamboli Industries
|3.00
|-3.73
|15.41
|40.49
|33.07
|17.61
|32.40
|BIL Vyapar
|6.68
|2.47
|-18.31
|-42.76
|-65.45
|-37.97
|-18.36
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bajaj Finserv has gained 4.60% compared to peers like Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-17.97%), Choice International (13.76%), Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation (-11.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Finserv has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.08%) and Choice International (90.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,971.07
|2,039.94
|10
|1,931.44
|1,992.04
|20
|1,902.66
|1,938.85
|50
|1,818.44
|1,870.2
|100
|1,792.64
|1,856.24
|200
|1,916.44
|1,878.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bajaj Finserv remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.15%, FII holding fell to 6.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,15,33,749
|2.42
|2,053.24
|1,00,00,000
|3.77
|1,780.2
|65,72,078
|3
|1,169.96
|52,60,537
|1.56
|936.48
|52,34,432
|3.01
|931.83
|23,14,253
|1.11
|411.98
|20,14,387
|1.34
|358.6
|20,07,760
|1.23
|357.42
|20,00,000
|0.33
|356.04
|19,69,204
|0.48
|350.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Finserv - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:52 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Finserv - Information Under Reg. 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read Wi
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Finserv - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Finserv - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:05 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Finserv - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923PN2007PLC130075 and registration number is 130075. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2016.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 159.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Finserv is ₹2,001.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Finserv is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bajaj Finserv is ₹320,414.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Finserv are ₹2,070.00 and ₹1,988.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Finserv stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Finserv is ₹2,194.65 and 52-week low of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1,598.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Finserv has shown returns of -4.18% over the past day, 6.16% for the past month, 9.74% over 3 months, 4.6% over 1 year, 9.92% across 3 years, and 7.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Finserv are 31.59 and 4.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global