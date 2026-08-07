What is the share price of Bajaj Finserv? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Finserv is ₹2,001.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Bajaj Finserv? The Bajaj Finserv is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Finserv? The market cap of Bajaj Finserv is ₹320,414.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Finserv? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Finserv are ₹2,070.00 and ₹1,988.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Finserv? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Finserv stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Finserv is ₹2,194.65 and 52-week low of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1,598.15 as on .

How has the Bajaj Finserv performed historically in terms of returns? The Bajaj Finserv has shown returns of -4.18% over the past day, 6.16% for the past month, 9.74% over 3 months, 4.6% over 1 year, 9.92% across 3 years, and 7.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Finserv? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Finserv are 31.59 and 4.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global