Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹1,514.50 Closed
1.7225.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,487.35₹1,518.70
₹1,514.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,215.00₹1,844.00
₹1,514.50
Open Price
₹1,494.00
Prev. Close
₹1,488.90
Volume
9,04,434

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,522.28
  • R21,531.47
  • R31,548.93
  • Pivot
    1,504.82
  • S11,495.63
  • S21,478.17
  • S31,468.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,707.41,493.66
  • 101,699.361,492.49
  • 201,687.91,503.5
  • 501,692.951,514.52
  • 1001,475.411,494.85
  • 2001,518.71,482.25

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82
-6.80-8.3613.127.1413.2386.2249.55

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Share Holdings

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF1,01,30,9270.991,619.23
Axis Long Term Equity Fund90,17,7594.471,441.31
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF80,23,0341.31,282.36
Axis Focused 25 Fund38,94,4243.98622.45
Axis Bluechip Fund38,09,2161.8608.83
UTI Nifty 50 ETF26,92,0360.99430.27
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF25,94,5531.3414.7
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan17,61,0000.46281.46
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES8,42,8290.99134.71
Axis Flexi Cap Fund7,52,0001.06120.19
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results, Bonus & Stock Split

About Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923PN2007PLC130075 and registration number is 130075. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 623.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Bajaj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Haribhakti
    Director
  • Mr. Madhur Bajaj
    Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Bajaj
    Director
  • Mr. D J Balaji Rao
    Director
  • Mr. Pramit Jhaveri
    Director
  • Dr. Naushad Forbes
    Director
  • Mr. Anami N Roy
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Kejriwal
    Director

FAQs on Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Finserv Ltd.?

The market cap of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is ₹2,37,154.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bajaj Finserv Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is 36.96 and PB ratio of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is 5.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bajaj Finserv Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is ₹1,514.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Finserv Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Finserv Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is ₹1,844.00 and 52-week low of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is ₹1,215.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data