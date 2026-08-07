Here's the live share price of Gujarat Fluorochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Fluorochemicals has gained 25.78% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Aether Industries (112.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Fluorochemicals has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,447.73
|4,498.01
|10
|4,516.44
|4,463.53
|20
|4,265.95
|4,349.1
|50
|3,962.19
|4,081.58
|100
|3,677.42
|3,856.34
|200
|3,578.14
|3,708.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Fluorochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.33%, FII holding rose to 4.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,58,231
|3.57
|657.32
|13,86,604
|0.54
|549.65
|11,21,379
|1.01
|444.51
|6,52,432
|0.99
|258.62
|6,24,243
|1.27
|247.45
|6,05,000
|0.49
|239.82
|4,93,050
|4.02
|195.45
|4,92,023
|0.51
|195.04
|4,73,379
|0.93
|187.65
|4,64,211
|0.63
|184.01
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Fluorochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Fluorochem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Consider Unaudited
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Gujarat Fluorochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Gujarat Fluorochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Gujarat Fluorochem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304GJ2018PLC105479 and registration number is 105479. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases (elemental gases, liquid or compressed air, refrigerant gases, mixed industrial gases etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4542.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Fluorochemicals is ₹4,517.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Fluorochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Fluorochemicals is ₹49,619.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Fluorochemicals are ₹4,632.90 and ₹4,462.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Fluorochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Fluorochemicals is ₹4,652.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Fluorochemicals is ₹2,917.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Fluorochemicals has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, 14.04% for the past month, 18.95% over 3 months, 25.78% over 1 year, 17.46% across 3 years, and 21.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Fluorochemicals are 85.85 and 6.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global