Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.04
|10.34
|-8.33
|-4.16
|-8.98
|464.13
|330.21
|-1.11
|-5.12
|-5.72
|8.34
|-11.36
|75.80
|114.46
|7.00
|2.84
|-4.68
|-8.85
|-41.26
|-6.31
|44.82
|1.13
|8.52
|0.01
|1.65
|-20.12
|-10.95
|-10.95
|-5.57
|-9.36
|9.49
|13.45
|7.55
|27.96
|27.96
|-0.88
|4.80
|-9.81
|48.71
|31.71
|90.95
|90.95
|22.45
|67.68
|86.40
|164.42
|134.45
|353.00
|83.55
|-0.71
|-1.66
|8.40
|11.52
|-18.38
|57.52
|108.94
|8.97
|8.84
|3.70
|24.68
|-15.86
|114.60
|206.80
|11.67
|9.32
|10.57
|33.34
|13.60
|159.84
|558.70
|-1.34
|3.64
|3.79
|-10.09
|-30.34
|-25.74
|-25.74
|12.01
|6.36
|6.25
|37.23
|1.37
|929.90
|529.04
|-2.05
|16.94
|26.28
|33.14
|100.59
|114.00
|114.00
|3.54
|11.09
|26.16
|24.11
|-1.25
|228.04
|48.32
|9.50
|13.01
|16.07
|5.85
|-1.17
|523.11
|133.69
|-0.58
|4.39
|4.79
|16.28
|-1.59
|366.56
|329.03
|5.03
|3.79
|5.19
|4.39
|-32.26
|-52.18
|-52.18
|2.72
|14.83
|26.68
|68.67
|16.99
|61.15
|61.15
|7.49
|6.11
|42.48
|42.45
|-8.69
|14.89
|14.89
|26.47
|40.98
|45.76
|11.69
|-17.31
|-73.71
|0.31
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|19,90,000
|1.19
|541.89
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|7,62,208
|2.35
|207.55
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|6,07,000
|0.78
|165.29
|DSP Equity & Bond Fund
|5,28,892
|1.8
|144.02
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund
|4,57,307
|2.97
|124.53
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|2,81,258
|0.44
|76.59
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|2,76,942
|0.64
|75.41
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|2,71,532
|0.85
|73.94
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|2,07,100
|0.71
|56.39
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,50,000
|0.38
|40.85
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304GJ2018PLC105479 and registration number is 105479. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3813.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is ₹33,466.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is 25.19 and PB ratio of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is 6.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is ₹3,73.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is ₹4,173.95 and 52-week low of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is ₹2,534.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.