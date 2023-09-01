What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is ₹33,466.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is 25.19 and PB ratio of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is 6.06 as on .

What is the share price of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is ₹3,73.55 as on .