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Gujarat Fluorochemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesElectric VehiclesManufacturingSpeciality Chemicals
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dollex 200BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Fluorochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,517.00 Closed
-0.61₹ -27.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Fluorochemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,462.00₹4,632.90
₹4,517.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,917.00₹4,652.00
₹4,517.00
Open Price
₹4,546.65
Prev. Close
₹4,544.95
Volume
8,548

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Fluorochemicals has gained 25.78% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Aether Industries (112.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Fluorochemicals has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,447.734,498.01
104,516.444,463.53
204,265.954,349.1
503,962.194,081.58
1003,677.423,856.34
2003,578.143,708.1

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Fluorochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.33%, FII holding rose to 4.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,58,2313.57657.32
13,86,6040.54549.65
11,21,3791.01444.51
6,52,4320.99258.62
6,24,2431.27247.45
6,05,0000.49239.82
4,93,0504.02195.45
4,92,0230.51195.04
4,73,3790.93187.65
4,64,2110.63184.01

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gujarat Fluorochemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTGujarat Fluorochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTGujarat Fluorochem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Consider Unaudited
Jul 13, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTGujarat Fluorochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 10, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTGujarat Fluorochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 06, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTGujarat Fluorochem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304GJ2018PLC105479 and registration number is 105479. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases (elemental gases, liquid or compressed air, refrigerant gases, mixed industrial gases etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4542.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kumar Jain
    Mng.Director&Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Bir Kapoor
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Singh Chahuan
    Whole Time & Non-Independent Director
  • Mr. Shanti Prashad Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Swarup
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Lohia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Prakash Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vanita Bhargava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Fluorochemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Fluorochemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Fluorochemicals is ₹4,517.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Fluorochemicals?

The Gujarat Fluorochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Fluorochemicals?

The market cap of Gujarat Fluorochemicals is ₹49,619.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Fluorochemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Fluorochemicals are ₹4,632.90 and ₹4,462.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Fluorochemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Fluorochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Fluorochemicals is ₹4,652.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Fluorochemicals is ₹2,917.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Fluorochemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Fluorochemicals has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, 14.04% for the past month, 18.95% over 3 months, 25.78% over 1 year, 17.46% across 3 years, and 21.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Fluorochemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Fluorochemicals are 85.85 and 6.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Fluorochemicals News

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