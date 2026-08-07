What is the share price of Gujarat Fluorochemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Fluorochemicals is ₹4,517.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Fluorochemicals? The Gujarat Fluorochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Fluorochemicals? The market cap of Gujarat Fluorochemicals is ₹49,619.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Fluorochemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Fluorochemicals are ₹4,632.90 and ₹4,462.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Fluorochemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Fluorochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Fluorochemicals is ₹4,652.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Fluorochemicals is ₹2,917.00 as on .

How has the Gujarat Fluorochemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Fluorochemicals has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, 14.04% for the past month, 18.95% over 3 months, 25.78% over 1 year, 17.46% across 3 years, and 21.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Fluorochemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Fluorochemicals are 85.85 and 6.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global