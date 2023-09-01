Follow Us

GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Largecap | NSE
₹3,073.55 Closed
0.8826.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,046.60₹3,121.05
₹3,073.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,534.05₹4,173.95
₹3,073.55
Open Price
₹3,047.95
Prev. Close
₹3,046.60
Volume
1,35,065

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,106.93
  • R23,151.22
  • R33,181.38
  • Pivot
    3,076.77
  • S13,032.48
  • S23,002.32
  • S32,958.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,825.792,995.21
  • 103,906.722,945.76
  • 203,909.642,896.74
  • 503,663.812,909.51
  • 1003,319.112,983.59
  • 2003,036.133,033.61

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan19,90,0001.19541.89
DSP Flexi Cap Fund7,62,2082.35207.55
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan6,07,0000.78165.29
DSP Equity & Bond Fund5,28,8921.8144.02
Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund4,57,3072.97124.53
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund2,81,2580.4476.59
DSP Tax Saver Fund2,76,9420.6475.41
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund2,71,5320.8573.94
HSBC Midcap Fund2,07,1000.7156.39
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,50,0000.3840.85
View All Mutual Funds

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:09 AM
  • Investor Presentation
    Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    07-Aug, 2023 | 08:56 AM

About Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304GJ2018PLC105479 and registration number is 105479. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3813.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Niraj Agnihotri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shanti Prashad Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Swarup
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Lohia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Prakash Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vanita Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Borwankar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanath Kumar Muppirala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jay Mohanlal Shah
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is ₹33,466.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is 25.19 and PB ratio of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is 6.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is ₹3,73.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is ₹4,173.95 and 52-week low of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is ₹2,534.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

