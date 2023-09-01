Follow Us

RAIL VIKAS NIGAM LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Largecap | NSE
₹138.30 Closed
5.537.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.60₹139.00
₹138.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.55₹146.65
₹138.30
Open Price
₹131.80
Prev. Close
₹131.05
Volume
7,28,17,787

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1141.33
  • R2144.07
  • R3149.43
  • Pivot
    135.97
  • S1133.23
  • S2127.87
  • S3125.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.78128.26
  • 1036.91126.95
  • 2035.94126.02
  • 5034.09123.33
  • 10032.5114.38
  • 20033.1296.76

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. Share Holdings

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund5,60,0001.766.95
Bank of India Multi Cap Fund4,11,3841.965.11
Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity Fund3,60,9561.944.48
Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity Fund - Eco Plan3,60,9561.944.48
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,43,2040.513.02
Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund1,98,9012.072.47
ITI Mid Cap Fund1,86,0790.452.31
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,57,8130.511.96
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund1,16,3041.841.44
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund99,9250.511.24
View All Mutual Funds

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2003GOI118633 and registration number is 118633. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19381.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2085.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Gaur
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeeb Kumar
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar
    Director - Personnel
  • Mr. Vinay Singh
    Director - Projects
  • Dr. M V Natesan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhananjaya Singh
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Prasad
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Anupam Mallik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anupam Ban
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Khandelwal
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.?

The market cap of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is ₹27,324.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is 19.24 and PB ratio of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is 3.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is ₹138.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is ₹146.65 and 52-week low of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is ₹32.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

