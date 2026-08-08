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Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAIL VIKAS NIGAM

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Railway PSU
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Central Public SectorBSE India InfrastructureBSE India Sector LeadersBSE MomentumBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of Rail Vikas Nigam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹234.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rail Vikas Nigam Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹233.00₹236.60
₹234.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹220.25₹400.90
₹234.00
Open Price
₹235.60
Prev. Close
₹234.00
Volume
2,34,466

Source: Dion Global

Rail Vikas Nigam Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rail Vikas Nigam has declined 32.51% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (-12.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Rail Vikas Nigam has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and NBCC (India) (24.42%).

Rail Vikas Nigam Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5225.41229.12
10224.81227.75
20226.47228.49
50235.43238.51
100258.64256.7
200292.13284.34

Source: Dion Global

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rail Vikas Nigam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.60%, FII holding fell to 2.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,04,2500.269.53
15,40000.36

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Rail Vikas Nigam Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTRail Vikas Nigam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTRail Vikas Nigam - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & C
Aug 01, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTRail Vikas Nigam - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 01, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTRail Vikas Nigam - Notice Of 23Rd Annual General Meeting
Aug 01, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTRail Vikas Nigam - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2003GOI118633 and registration number is 118633. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of railways and rail-bridges. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20012.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2085.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saleem Ahmad
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anupam Ban
    Director - Personnel
  • Mr. Abhishek Kumar
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Mritunjay Pratap SIngh
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Surender Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Chandra Karmali
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Amit Tandon
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Bhartesh Kumar Jain
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price

What is the share price of Rail Vikas Nigam?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹234.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rail Vikas Nigam?

The Rail Vikas Nigam is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rail Vikas Nigam?

The market cap of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹48,789.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rail Vikas Nigam?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rail Vikas Nigam are ₹236.60 and ₹233.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rail Vikas Nigam?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rail Vikas Nigam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹400.90 and 52-week low of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹220.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rail Vikas Nigam performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rail Vikas Nigam has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.54% for the past month, -24.2% over 3 months, -32.51% over 1 year, 23.2% across 3 years, and 50.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rail Vikas Nigam?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rail Vikas Nigam are 55.78 and 4.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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