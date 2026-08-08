What is the share price of Rail Vikas Nigam? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹234.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Rail Vikas Nigam? The Rail Vikas Nigam is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rail Vikas Nigam? The market cap of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹48,789.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rail Vikas Nigam? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rail Vikas Nigam are ₹236.60 and ₹233.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rail Vikas Nigam? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rail Vikas Nigam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹400.90 and 52-week low of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹220.25 as on .

How has the Rail Vikas Nigam performed historically in terms of returns? The Rail Vikas Nigam has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.54% for the past month, -24.2% over 3 months, -32.51% over 1 year, 23.2% across 3 years, and 50.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rail Vikas Nigam? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rail Vikas Nigam are 55.78 and 4.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global