Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
|9.04
|42.26
|58.20
|101.74
|94.95
|394.87
|115.84
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund
|5,60,000
|1.76
|6.95
|Bank of India Multi Cap Fund
|4,11,384
|1.96
|5.11
|Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity Fund
|3,60,956
|1.94
|4.48
|Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity Fund - Eco Plan
|3,60,956
|1.94
|4.48
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,43,204
|0.51
|3.02
|Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund
|1,98,901
|2.07
|2.47
|ITI Mid Cap Fund
|1,86,079
|0.45
|2.31
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,57,813
|0.51
|1.96
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|1,16,304
|1.84
|1.44
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|99,925
|0.51
|1.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2003GOI118633 and registration number is 118633. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19381.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2085.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is ₹27,324.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is 19.24 and PB ratio of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is 3.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is ₹138.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is ₹146.65 and 52-week low of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is ₹32.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.