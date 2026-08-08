Here's the live share price of Rail Vikas Nigam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rail Vikas Nigam has declined 32.51% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (-12.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Rail Vikas Nigam has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and NBCC (India) (24.42%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|225.41
|229.12
|10
|224.81
|227.75
|20
|226.47
|228.49
|50
|235.43
|238.51
|100
|258.64
|256.7
|200
|292.13
|284.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rail Vikas Nigam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.60%, FII holding fell to 2.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,04,250
|0.26
|9.53
|15,400
|0
|0.36
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Rail Vikas Nigam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Rail Vikas Nigam - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & C
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Rail Vikas Nigam - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Rail Vikas Nigam - Notice Of 23Rd Annual General Meeting
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Rail Vikas Nigam - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2003GOI118633 and registration number is 118633. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of railways and rail-bridges. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20012.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2085.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹234.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rail Vikas Nigam is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹48,789.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rail Vikas Nigam are ₹236.60 and ₹233.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rail Vikas Nigam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹400.90 and 52-week low of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹220.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rail Vikas Nigam has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.54% for the past month, -24.2% over 3 months, -32.51% over 1 year, 23.2% across 3 years, and 50.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rail Vikas Nigam are 55.78 and 4.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.
Source: Dion Global