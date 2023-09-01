Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|33,00,697
|4.16
|484.23
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|27,58,642
|3.49
|404.71
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|24,77,151
|1.05
|363.41
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|23,88,216
|2.4
|350.36
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|18,70,832
|4.22
|274.46
|Tata Digital India Fund
|15,72,444
|3.05
|230.69
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
|10,77,664
|4.25
|158.1
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|10,35,911
|1.67
|151.97
|360 ONE Focused Equity Fund
|8,89,117
|3.01
|130.44
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|5,97,463
|1.04
|87.65
Cyient Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1991PLC013134 and registration number is 013134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1750.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cyient Ltd. is ₹18,130.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cyient Ltd. is 35.25 and PB ratio of Cyient Ltd. is 5.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyient Ltd. is ₹1,709.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyient Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyient Ltd. is ₹1,654.40 and 52-week low of Cyient Ltd. is ₹723.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.