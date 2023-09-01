What is the Market Cap of Cyient Ltd.? The market cap of Cyient Ltd. is ₹18,130.61 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cyient Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cyient Ltd. is 35.25 and PB ratio of Cyient Ltd. is 5.23 as on .

What is the share price of Cyient Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyient Ltd. is ₹1,709.75 as on .