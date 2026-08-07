What is the share price of Cyient? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyient is ₹856.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Cyient? The Cyient is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cyient? The market cap of Cyient is ₹9,518.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cyient? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cyient are ₹863.15 and ₹852.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cyient? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyient stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyient is ₹1,282.40 and 52-week low of Cyient is ₹751.00 as on .

How has the Cyient performed historically in terms of returns? The Cyient has shown returns of 0.27% over the past day, 1.07% for the past month, -4.26% over 3 months, -27.9% over 1 year, -19.5% across 3 years, and -2.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cyient? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cyient are 25.17 and 1.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global