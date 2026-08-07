Here's the live share price of Cyient along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cyient
|1.07
|1.07
|-4.26
|-20.62
|-27.90
|-19.50
|-2.42
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cyient has declined 27.90% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Cyient has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|851.43
|858.5
|10
|844.2
|853.85
|20
|845.79
|853.68
|50
|869.99
|865.87
|100
|873.12
|899.4
|200
|995.32
|987.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cyient saw a rise in promoter holding to 24.70%, while DII stake decreased to 37.50%, FII holding rose to 14.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|54,18,917
|0.44
|472.5
|39,31,661
|1.2
|342.82
|31,86,922
|0.35
|277.88
|30,74,798
|1.43
|268.11
|30,00,000
|1.33
|261.59
|18,55,043
|1.76
|161.75
|16,19,163
|1.13
|141.18
|14,69,110
|0.86
|128.1
|14,18,197
|0.61
|123.66
|10,97,219
|2.67
|95.67
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Cyient - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Cyient - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Cyient - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 24, 2026, 02:12 PM IST IST
|Cyient - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Cyient - Dissolution Of Buyback Committee-2026
Source: Dion Global
Cyient Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1991PLC013134 and registration number is 013134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2363.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyient is ₹856.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cyient is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cyient is ₹9,518.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cyient are ₹863.15 and ₹852.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyient stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyient is ₹1,282.40 and 52-week low of Cyient is ₹751.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cyient has shown returns of 0.27% over the past day, 1.07% for the past month, -4.26% over 3 months, -27.9% over 1 year, -19.5% across 3 years, and -2.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cyient are 25.17 and 1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.87 per annum.
Source: Dion Global