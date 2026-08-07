Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Cyient Share Price

NSE
BSE

CYIENT

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)DigitalSpace
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Focused ITBSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Cyient along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹856.70 Closed
0.27₹ 2.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Cyient Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹852.00₹863.15
₹856.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹751.00₹1,282.40
₹856.70
Open Price
₹854.90
Prev. Close
₹854.40
Volume
18,859

Source: Dion Global

Cyient Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cyient		1.071.07-4.26-20.62-27.90-19.50-2.42
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cyient has declined 27.90% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Cyient has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Cyient Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cyient Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5851.43858.5
10844.2853.85
20845.79853.68
50869.99865.87
100873.12899.4
200995.32987.26

Source: Dion Global

Cyient Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cyient saw a rise in promoter holding to 24.70%, while DII stake decreased to 37.50%, FII holding rose to 14.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Cyient Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
54,18,9170.44472.5
39,31,6611.2342.82
31,86,9220.35277.88
30,74,7981.43268.11
30,00,0001.33261.59
18,55,0431.76161.75
16,19,1631.13141.18
14,69,1100.86128.1
14,18,1970.61123.66
10,97,2192.6795.67

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Cyient Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTCyient - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTCyient - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 24, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTCyient - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 24, 2026, 02:12 PM IST ISTCyient - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 23, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTCyient - Dissolution Of Buyback Committee-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Cyient

Cyient Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1991PLC013134 and registration number is 013134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2363.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B V R Mohan Reddy
    Founder Chairman
  • Mr. M M Murugappan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Krishna Bodanapu
    Exec. Vice Chairman & Mang Dir
  • Mr. Sukamal Banerjee
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nitin Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P R Ramesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Sehgal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madan Pillutla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Debjani Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil R Bhumralkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cyient Share Price

What is the share price of Cyient?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyient is ₹856.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cyient?

The Cyient is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cyient?

The market cap of Cyient is ₹9,518.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cyient?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cyient are ₹863.15 and ₹852.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cyient?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyient stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyient is ₹1,282.40 and 52-week low of Cyient is ₹751.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cyient performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cyient has shown returns of 0.27% over the past day, 1.07% for the past month, -4.26% over 3 months, -27.9% over 1 year, -19.5% across 3 years, and -2.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cyient?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cyient are 25.17 and 1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cyient News

More Cyient News
Market Pulse