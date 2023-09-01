Follow Us

Cyient Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,637.35₹1,778.35
₹1,709.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹723.80₹1,654.40
₹1,709.75
Open Price
₹1,645.75
Prev. Close
₹1,637.35
Volume
11,88,615

Cyient Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,777.98
  • R21,848.67
  • R31,918.98
  • Pivot
    1,707.67
  • S11,636.98
  • S21,566.67
  • S31,495.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5760.911,606.56
  • 10765.641,587.35
  • 20778.791,562.65
  • 50813.231,499.8
  • 100801.391,386.72
  • 200848.311,224.37

Cyient Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76

Cyient Ltd. Share Holdings

Cyient Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund33,00,6974.16484.23
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan27,58,6423.49404.71
Nippon India Small Cap Fund24,77,1511.05363.41
DSP Mid Cap Fund23,88,2162.4350.36
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund18,70,8324.22274.46
Tata Digital India Fund15,72,4443.05230.69
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund10,77,6644.25158.1
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund10,35,9111.67151.97
360 ONE Focused Equity Fund8,89,1173.01130.44
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund5,97,4631.0487.65
View All Mutual Funds

Cyient Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Cyient Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    15-Aug, 2023 | 09:04 PM

About Cyient Ltd.

Cyient Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1991PLC013134 and registration number is 013134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1750.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B V R Mohan Reddy
    Founder & Executive Chairman
  • Mr. M M Murugappan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Krishna Bodanapu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Karthikeyan Natarajan
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Aggarwal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Alain De Taeye
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Matangi Gowrishankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Sehgal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinai Thummalapally
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Narayan Gouir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Abhishek
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cyient Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cyient Ltd.?

The market cap of Cyient Ltd. is ₹18,130.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cyient Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cyient Ltd. is 35.25 and PB ratio of Cyient Ltd. is 5.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cyient Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyient Ltd. is ₹1,709.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cyient Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyient Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyient Ltd. is ₹1,654.40 and 52-week low of Cyient Ltd. is ₹723.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

