Kalyani Steels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KALYANI STEELS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Rolling | Smallcap | NSE
₹499.40 Closed
2.110.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kalyani Steels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹488.40₹503.15
₹499.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹281.00₹530.70
₹499.40
Open Price
₹489.00
Prev. Close
₹489.15
Volume
1,72,414

Kalyani Steels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1504.2
  • R2510.7
  • R3518.6
  • Pivot
    496.3
  • S1489.8
  • S2481.9
  • S3475.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5298.44484.31
  • 10296.79479.66
  • 20300.16463.32
  • 50309.62423
  • 100301.95389.17
  • 200306.71361.73

Kalyani Steels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.7716.6848.5059.0751.70134.1369.14
3.41-14.9642.5856.24129.76358.23197.82
3.12-7.0110.8917.2345.721,174.801,081.75
-2.83-4.43-9.617.96-3.2413.7013.70
1.82-1.75-6.673.7020.8418.72-63.02

Kalyani Steels Ltd. Share Holdings

Kalyani Steels Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund37,53,1851.36159.02
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund1,99,9030.358.47
JM Value Fund78,9791.633.35

Kalyani Steels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kalyani Steels Ltd.

Kalyani Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104MH1973PLC016350 and registration number is 016350. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1706.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B N Kalyani
    Chairman
  • Mr. R K Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sunita B Kalyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit B Kalyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S M Kheny
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. B B Hattarki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M U Takale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun P Pawar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Adivarekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Mandlik
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Anup Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ahmad Javed
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kalyani Steels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Steels Ltd.?

The market cap of Kalyani Steels Ltd. is ₹2,180.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kalyani Steels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kalyani Steels Ltd. is 10.65 and PB ratio of Kalyani Steels Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kalyani Steels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Steels Ltd. is ₹499.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyani Steels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyani Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyani Steels Ltd. is ₹530.70 and 52-week low of Kalyani Steels Ltd. is ₹281.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

