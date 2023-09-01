What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Steels Ltd.? The market cap of Kalyani Steels Ltd. is ₹2,180.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kalyani Steels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kalyani Steels Ltd. is 10.65 and PB ratio of Kalyani Steels Ltd. is 1.46 as on .

What is the share price of Kalyani Steels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Steels Ltd. is ₹499.40 as on .