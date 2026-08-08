What is the share price of Kalyani Steels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Steels is ₹842.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Kalyani Steels? The Kalyani Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Steels? The market cap of Kalyani Steels is ₹3,679.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalyani Steels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyani Steels are ₹903.00 and ₹834.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyani Steels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyani Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyani Steels is ₹981.40 and 52-week low of Kalyani Steels is ₹575.00 as on .

How has the Kalyani Steels performed historically in terms of returns? The Kalyani Steels has shown returns of -4.36% over the past day, -2.57% for the past month, -5.84% over 3 months, -7.98% over 1 year, 24.9% across 3 years, and 14.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalyani Steels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyani Steels are 14.27 and 1.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global