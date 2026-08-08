Here's the live share price of Kalyani Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kalyani Steels
|-3.80
|-2.57
|-5.84
|10.29
|-7.98
|24.90
|14.27
|Mangalam Worldwide
|13.73
|8.77
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|2.21
|1.32
|Shah Metacorp
|2.08
|-18.16
|-31.36
|-17.43
|7.25
|11.46
|11.10
|Ahmedabad Steelcraft
|-2.20
|-26.58
|-7.20
|-5.89
|-28.53
|100.98
|52.80
|Rathi Steel & Power
|-5.28
|27.19
|21.20
|14.03
|-2.47
|34.54
|51.12
|Shri Bajrang Alliance
|0.64
|-8.53
|5.06
|9.23
|-9.60
|-8.74
|-10.07
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|-0.74
|-4.43
|-20.53
|-10.82
|8.17
|22.06
|16.22
|National General Industries
|0.13
|11.23
|5.87
|45.81
|18.08
|-7.10
|15.78
|Modern Steels
|0
|7.14
|3.69
|-5.99
|-20.82
|-3.90
|26.01
|Ashiana Ispat
|0
|0.75
|-27.48
|-34.41
|-12.41
|-18.22
|2.93
|Shivagrico Implements
|2.26
|-1.30
|2.26
|-12.34
|-2.00
|2.25
|33.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kalyani Steels has declined 7.98% compared to peers like Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (7.25%), Ahmedabad Steelcraft (-28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalyani Steels has underperformed peers relative to Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%) and Shah Metacorp (11.10%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|888.34
|882.02
|10
|890.42
|887.09
|20
|906.15
|888.52
|50
|861.27
|865.18
|100
|799.43
|830.75
|200
|779.41
|808.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kalyani Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.48%, FII holding fell to 1.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,59,488
|6.75
|216.42
|17,00,000
|0.76
|149.59
|3,75,000
|0.35
|33
|33,473
|0.01
|2.95
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Steel - Statement Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026"r"
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Steel - Announcement U/R 30 Of SEBI LODR-Proceedings Of Postal Ballot
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Steel - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Steel - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consoli
Source: Dion Global
Kalyani Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104MH1973PLC016350 and registration number is 016350. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1845.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Steels is ₹842.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kalyani Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kalyani Steels is ₹3,679.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyani Steels are ₹903.00 and ₹834.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyani Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyani Steels is ₹981.40 and 52-week low of Kalyani Steels is ₹575.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kalyani Steels has shown returns of -4.36% over the past day, -2.57% for the past month, -5.84% over 3 months, -7.98% over 1 year, 24.9% across 3 years, and 14.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyani Steels are 14.27 and 1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global