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Kalyani Steels Share Price

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BSE

KALYANI STEELS

Kalyani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kalyani Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹842.80 Closed
-4.36₹ -38.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kalyani Steels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹834.65₹903.00
₹842.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹575.00₹981.40
₹842.80
Open Price
₹879.60
Prev. Close
₹881.20
Volume
5,867

Source: Dion Global

Kalyani Steels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kalyani Steels		-3.80-2.57-5.8410.29-7.9824.9014.27
Mangalam Worldwide		13.738.776.786.786.782.211.32
Shah Metacorp		2.08-18.16-31.36-17.437.2511.4611.10
Ahmedabad Steelcraft		-2.20-26.58-7.20-5.89-28.53100.9852.80
Rathi Steel & Power		-5.2827.1921.2014.03-2.4734.5451.12
Shri Bajrang Alliance		0.64-8.535.069.23-9.60-8.74-10.07
Kanishk Steel Industries		-0.74-4.43-20.53-10.828.1722.0616.22
National General Industries		0.1311.235.8745.8118.08-7.1015.78
Modern Steels		07.143.69-5.99-20.82-3.9026.01
Ashiana Ispat		00.75-27.48-34.41-12.41-18.222.93
Shivagrico Implements		2.26-1.302.26-12.34-2.002.2533.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kalyani Steels has declined 7.98% compared to peers like Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (7.25%), Ahmedabad Steelcraft (-28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalyani Steels has underperformed peers relative to Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%) and Shah Metacorp (11.10%).

Kalyani Steels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kalyani Steels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5888.34882.02
10890.42887.09
20906.15888.52
50861.27865.18
100799.43830.75
200779.41808.3

Source: Dion Global

Kalyani Steels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kalyani Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.48%, FII holding fell to 1.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kalyani Steels Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,59,4886.75216.42
17,00,0000.76149.59
3,75,0000.3533
33,4730.012.95

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kalyani Steels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTKalyani Steel - Statement Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026"r"
Aug 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTKalyani Steel - Announcement U/R 30 Of SEBI LODR-Proceedings Of Postal Ballot
Aug 03, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTKalyani Steel - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTKalyani Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 30, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTKalyani Steel - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consoli

Source: Dion Global

About Kalyani Steels

Kalyani Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104MH1973PLC016350 and registration number is 016350. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1845.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B N Kalyani
    Chairman
  • Mr. R K Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sunita B Kalyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit B Kalyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M U Takale
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kartik Bharat Ram
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raju S Tolani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Anup Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ahmad Javed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Adivarekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S G Joglekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kalyani Steels Share Price

What is the share price of Kalyani Steels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Steels is ₹842.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kalyani Steels?

The Kalyani Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Steels?

The market cap of Kalyani Steels is ₹3,679.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalyani Steels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyani Steels are ₹903.00 and ₹834.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyani Steels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyani Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyani Steels is ₹981.40 and 52-week low of Kalyani Steels is ₹575.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kalyani Steels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kalyani Steels has shown returns of -4.36% over the past day, -2.57% for the past month, -5.84% over 3 months, -7.98% over 1 year, 24.9% across 3 years, and 14.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalyani Steels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyani Steels are 14.27 and 1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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