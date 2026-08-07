Here's the live share price of Balrampur Chini Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Balrampur Chini Mills has gained 15.50% compared to peers like Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%), Bannari Amman Sugars (-7.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Balrampur Chini Mills has outperformed peers relative to Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%) and Shree Renuka Sugars (-3.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|608.27
|631.29
|10
|611.78
|620.94
|20
|597.92
|606.25
|50
|563.75
|576.45
|100
|535.06
|547.01
|200
|491.33
|524.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Balrampur Chini Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.09%, FII holding fell to 9.33%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,11,31,698
|0.79
|617.75
|1,10,00,000
|1.52
|610.45
|43,53,381
|1.29
|241.59
|42,57,121
|1.89
|236.25
|34,52,766
|1.29
|191.61
|29,35,498
|0.55
|162.91
|25,09,217
|0.96
|139.25
|20,00,000
|0.59
|117.97
|13,62,180
|0.8
|75.59
|11,84,520
|1.7
|65.73
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Balrampur Chini - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consol
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Balrampur Chini - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 22, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Balrampur Chini - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Balrampur Chini - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 04:44 AM IST IST
|Balrampur Chini - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1975 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421WB1975PLC030118 and registration number is 030118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6271.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balrampur Chini Mills is ₹635.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balrampur Chini Mills is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Balrampur Chini Mills is ₹13,428.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Balrampur Chini Mills are ₹636.05 and ₹625.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balrampur Chini Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balrampur Chini Mills is ₹664.80 and 52-week low of Balrampur Chini Mills is ₹393.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balrampur Chini Mills has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, 11.0% for the past month, 20.89% over 3 months, 15.5% over 1 year, 16.35% across 3 years, and 12.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balrampur Chini Mills are 35.48 and 3.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global