Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹395.50 Closed
1.45.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹390.30₹399.90
₹395.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹307.30₹430.90
₹395.50
Open Price
₹390.45
Prev. Close
₹390.05
Volume
15,96,172

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1400.17
  • R2404.83
  • R3409.77
  • Pivot
    395.23
  • S1390.57
  • S2385.63
  • S3380.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5339.63390.77
  • 10346.2391.06
  • 20347.68392.13
  • 50354.25392.7
  • 100364.46391.64
  • 200402.55387.71

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund92,91,2121.09374.44
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan40,45,9981.41163.05
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan19,49,9000.7378.58
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund18,39,2961.0474.12
Axis Small Cap Fund17,08,2660.4668.84
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund15,39,9501.3662.06
Axis Business Cycles Fund12,07,2411.9548.65
HDFC Dividend Yield Fund11,00,0001.2444.33
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan9,42,4000.1637.98
Invesco India Multicap Fund8,66,0771.2934.9
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1975 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421WB1975PLC030118 and registration number is 030118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4846.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Saraogi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Dayal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. D K Mittal
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnava Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Veena Hingarh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mamta Binani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Gupta
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is ₹7,869.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is 27.69 and PB ratio of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is ₹395.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is ₹430.90 and 52-week low of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is ₹307.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

