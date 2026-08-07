Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Balrampur Chini Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Sugar
Theme
Ethanol
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Balrampur Chini Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹635.00 Closed
1.10₹ 6.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Balrampur Chini Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹625.00₹636.05
₹635.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹393.40₹664.80
₹635.00
Open Price
₹636.00
Prev. Close
₹628.10
Volume
30,791

Source: Dion Global

Balrampur Chini Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Balrampur Chini Mills has gained 15.50% compared to peers like Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%), Bannari Amman Sugars (-7.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Balrampur Chini Mills has outperformed peers relative to Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%) and Shree Renuka Sugars (-3.94%).

Balrampur Chini Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Balrampur Chini Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5608.27631.29
10611.78620.94
20597.92606.25
50563.75576.45
100535.06547.01
200491.33524.33

Source: Dion Global

Balrampur Chini Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Balrampur Chini Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.09%, FII holding fell to 9.33%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Balrampur Chini Mills Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,11,31,6980.79617.75
1,10,00,0001.52610.45
43,53,3811.29241.59
42,57,1211.89236.25
34,52,7661.29191.61
29,35,4980.55162.91
25,09,2170.96139.25
20,00,0000.59117.97
13,62,1800.875.59
11,84,5201.765.73

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Balrampur Chini Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTBalrampur Chini - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consol
Jul 30, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTBalrampur Chini - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 22, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTBalrampur Chini - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Jul 14, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTBalrampur Chini - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 04:44 AM IST ISTBalrampur Chini - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Balrampur Chini Mills

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1975 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421WB1975PLC030118 and registration number is 030118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6271.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Saraogi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Praveen Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Avantika Saraogi
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Indu Bhushan
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Kishore Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Veena Hingarh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mamta Binani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Balrampur Chini Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Balrampur Chini Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balrampur Chini Mills is ₹635.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Balrampur Chini Mills?

The Balrampur Chini Mills is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balrampur Chini Mills?

The market cap of Balrampur Chini Mills is ₹13,428.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Balrampur Chini Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Balrampur Chini Mills are ₹636.05 and ₹625.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balrampur Chini Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balrampur Chini Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balrampur Chini Mills is ₹664.80 and 52-week low of Balrampur Chini Mills is ₹393.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Balrampur Chini Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Balrampur Chini Mills has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, 11.0% for the past month, 20.89% over 3 months, 15.5% over 1 year, 16.35% across 3 years, and 12.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balrampur Chini Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balrampur Chini Mills are 35.48 and 3.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Balrampur Chini Mills News

More Balrampur Chini Mills News
Market Pulse