Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.02
|-3.00
|1.28
|9.18
|10.61
|154.75
|416.99
|3.40
|2.28
|12.66
|4.89
|-0.95
|360.00
|297.89
|0.40
|-3.22
|-2.03
|-6.62
|-11.58
|62.16
|121.18
|3.22
|5.98
|15.10
|15.82
|33.00
|329.97
|729.43
|-1.29
|-3.25
|-2.47
|-2.27
|-3.42
|108.52
|81.09
|6.58
|54.46
|70.17
|91.60
|149.75
|321.85
|266.42
|3.21
|-0.37
|5.57
|18.44
|7.76
|187.18
|508.00
|0.55
|-6.12
|2.12
|19.38
|10.48
|72.29
|191.55
|0.62
|-1.64
|1.30
|8.64
|-9.65
|190.00
|374.41
|4.81
|4.86
|46.02
|57.98
|38.07
|330.41
|341.47
|1.22
|-18.90
|-4.93
|17.67
|90.97
|636.52
|723.66
|12.57
|3.84
|87.78
|106.10
|45.61
|51.23
|51.23
|9.66
|-1.22
|19.65
|34.44
|8.47
|199.84
|226.06
|8.16
|-1.71
|6.78
|14.07
|-0.65
|-0.65
|-0.65
|9.38
|12.49
|44.99
|66.66
|76.52
|330.47
|798.31
|2.69
|23.77
|38.80
|52.75
|32.34
|278.50
|516.11
|0.35
|-6.09
|2.49
|24.89
|-18.53
|172.17
|15.17
|7.62
|14.26
|16.99
|27.55
|7.62
|291.97
|689.71
|2.58
|-1.19
|3.33
|22.53
|14.54
|228.64
|134.36
|4.47
|13.72
|36.46
|35.61
|54.12
|111.97
|62.53
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|92,91,212
|1.09
|374.44
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|40,45,998
|1.41
|163.05
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|19,49,900
|0.73
|78.58
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|18,39,296
|1.04
|74.12
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|17,08,266
|0.46
|68.84
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|15,39,950
|1.36
|62.06
|Axis Business Cycles Fund
|12,07,241
|1.95
|48.65
|HDFC Dividend Yield Fund
|11,00,000
|1.24
|44.33
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|9,42,400
|0.16
|37.98
|Invesco India Multicap Fund
|8,66,077
|1.29
|34.9
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1975 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421WB1975PLC030118 and registration number is 030118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4846.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is ₹7,869.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is 27.69 and PB ratio of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is ₹395.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is ₹430.90 and 52-week low of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. is ₹307.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.