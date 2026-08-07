What is the share price of Balrampur Chini Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balrampur Chini Mills is ₹635.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Balrampur Chini Mills? The Balrampur Chini Mills is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balrampur Chini Mills? The market cap of Balrampur Chini Mills is ₹13,428.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Balrampur Chini Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Balrampur Chini Mills are ₹636.05 and ₹625.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balrampur Chini Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balrampur Chini Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balrampur Chini Mills is ₹664.80 and 52-week low of Balrampur Chini Mills is ₹393.40 as on .

How has the Balrampur Chini Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Balrampur Chini Mills has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, 11.0% for the past month, 20.89% over 3 months, 15.5% over 1 year, 16.35% across 3 years, and 12.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balrampur Chini Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balrampur Chini Mills are 35.48 and 3.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global