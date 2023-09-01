Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.06
|3.88
|15.14
|21.68
|4.11
|43.16
|-16.49
|-1.63
|3.97
|-0.65
|4.99
|22.93
|52.20
|36.82
|1.74
|3.31
|21.20
|31.13
|118.08
|181.25
|-41.74
|6.72
|17.94
|30.68
|70.01
|84.62
|115.09
|33.54
|-0.32
|0.26
|1.32
|10.95
|-23.67
|-22.57
|-22.57
|2.31
|4.65
|17.05
|-12.09
|-29.44
|10.50
|110.24
|2.91
|3.02
|4.44
|31.81
|18.18
|99.14
|136.77
|14.02
|39.41
|72.08
|89.07
|46.94
|-4.18
|-84.35
|2.00
|3.36
|18.75
|18.15
|-7.47
|64.19
|64.19
|1.07
|14.95
|45.40
|99.28
|58.94
|130.24
|-27.19
|1.55
|-10.90
|7.31
|7.05
|26.34
|73.65
|-47.04
|9.17
|19.01
|32.86
|31.01
|10.03
|109.16
|89.46
|-7.32
|-41.54
|-35.59
|-34.48
|-56.82
|-9.52
|-97.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|1,09,92,160
|1.4
|458.81
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|77,00,000
|1.61
|321.4
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|69,04,497
|2.69
|288.19
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|49,28,223
|1.19
|205.7
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|49,24,828
|0.74
|205.56
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|38,46,321
|1.76
|160.55
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|34,42,815
|0.66
|143.7
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
|33,77,998
|2
|141
|Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund
|32,50,000
|3
|135.66
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|31,68,574
|0.27
|132.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922MH1989PLC052257 and registration number is 052257. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19919.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹23,286.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is 8.06 and PB ratio of LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹433.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LIC Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹445.45 and 52-week low of LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹315.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.