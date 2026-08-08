Here's the live share price of LIC Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, LIC Housing Finance has declined 12.88% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), Aadhar Housing Finance (-0.27%). From a 5 year perspective, LIC Housing Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|535.58
|520.67
|10
|538.91
|528.87
|20
|542.67
|536.25
|50
|545.81
|541.75
|100
|538.41
|541.58
|200
|539.99
|545.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, LIC Housing Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.02%, FII holding rose to 21.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,21,95,164
|1.14
|687.81
|87,31,931
|1.75
|492.48
|68,39,997
|2.05
|385.78
|67,99,870
|3.48
|383.51
|64,94,135
|0.43
|366.27
|45,15,018
|0.87
|254.65
|40,17,748
|0.29
|226.6
|39,58,410
|0.72
|223.25
|32,60,202
|0.65
|183.88
|27,79,729
|2.02
|156.78
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|LIC Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|LIC Housing Finance - Intimation And Notice Of 37Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|LIC Housing Finance - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|LIC Housing Finance - Appointment Of Ms. Varsha Hardasani As Company Secretary Of LICHFL Care Homes Limited (Additional Charg
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|LIC Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922MH1989PLC052257 and registration number is 052257. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28764.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LIC Housing Finance is ₹504.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The LIC Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of LIC Housing Finance is ₹27,728.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of LIC Housing Finance are ₹508.75 and ₹502.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LIC Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LIC Housing Finance is ₹598.00 and 52-week low of LIC Housing Finance is ₹459.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The LIC Housing Finance has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -7.2% for the past month, -14.08% over 3 months, -12.88% over 1 year, 4.53% across 3 years, and 4.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LIC Housing Finance are 4.83 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.98 per annum.
Source: Dion Global