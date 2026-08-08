What is the share price of LIC Housing Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LIC Housing Finance is ₹504.10 as on .

What kind of stock is LIC Housing Finance? The LIC Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LIC Housing Finance? The market cap of LIC Housing Finance is ₹27,728.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of LIC Housing Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of LIC Housing Finance are ₹508.75 and ₹502.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LIC Housing Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LIC Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LIC Housing Finance is ₹598.00 and 52-week low of LIC Housing Finance is ₹459.05 as on .

How has the LIC Housing Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The LIC Housing Finance has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -7.2% for the past month, -14.08% over 3 months, -12.88% over 1 year, 4.53% across 3 years, and 4.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LIC Housing Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LIC Housing Finance are 4.83 and 0.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global