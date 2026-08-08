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LIC Housing Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

LIC HOUSING FINANCE

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Financial ServicesHousingHousing FinanceRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE Enhanced ValueBSE India 150BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of LIC Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹504.10 Closed
-0.38₹ -1.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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LIC Housing Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹502.80₹508.75
₹504.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹459.05₹598.00
₹504.10
Open Price
₹507.05
Prev. Close
₹506.00
Volume
65,965

Source: Dion Global

LIC Housing Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, LIC Housing Finance has declined 12.88% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), Aadhar Housing Finance (-0.27%). From a 5 year perspective, LIC Housing Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

LIC Housing Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

LIC Housing Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5535.58520.67
10538.91528.87
20542.67536.25
50545.81541.75
100538.41541.58
200539.99545.98

Source: Dion Global

LIC Housing Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, LIC Housing Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.02%, FII holding rose to 21.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

LIC Housing Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,21,95,1641.14687.81
87,31,9311.75492.48
68,39,9972.05385.78
67,99,8703.48383.51
64,94,1350.43366.27
45,15,0180.87254.65
40,17,7480.29226.6
39,58,4100.72223.25
32,60,2020.65183.88
27,79,7292.02156.78

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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LIC Housing Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTLIC Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTLIC Housing Finance - Intimation And Notice Of 37Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Aug 04, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTLIC Housing Finance - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTLIC Housing Finance - Appointment Of Ms. Varsha Hardasani As Company Secretary Of LICHFL Care Homes Limited (Additional Charg
Jul 31, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTLIC Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922MH1989PLC052257 and registration number is 052257. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28764.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tribhuwan Adhikari
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ratnakar Patnaik
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. P Koteswara Rao
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Rout
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kaul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Lakshman Adige
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Krishan Takkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ameet N Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kashi Prasad Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Khemani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T C Suseel Kumar
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Jagennath Jayanthi
    Independent Director

FAQs on LIC Housing Finance Share Price

What is the share price of LIC Housing Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LIC Housing Finance is ₹504.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is LIC Housing Finance?

The LIC Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LIC Housing Finance?

The market cap of LIC Housing Finance is ₹27,728.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of LIC Housing Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of LIC Housing Finance are ₹508.75 and ₹502.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LIC Housing Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LIC Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LIC Housing Finance is ₹598.00 and 52-week low of LIC Housing Finance is ₹459.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the LIC Housing Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The LIC Housing Finance has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -7.2% for the past month, -14.08% over 3 months, -12.88% over 1 year, 4.53% across 3 years, and 4.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LIC Housing Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LIC Housing Finance are 4.83 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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