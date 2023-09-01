Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Largecap | NSE
₹433.20 Closed
2.339.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹423.50₹435.85
₹433.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹315.10₹445.45
₹433.20
Open Price
₹425.00
Prev. Close
₹423.35
Volume
65,70,864

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1439.73
  • R2443.97
  • R3452.08
  • Pivot
    431.62
  • S1427.38
  • S2419.27
  • S3415.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5414.98421.89
  • 10410.82421.47
  • 20409.63418.92
  • 50411.29407.14
  • 100381.34394.58
  • 200375.39386.88

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.063.8815.1421.684.1143.16-16.49
-1.633.97-0.654.9922.9352.2036.82
1.743.3121.2031.13118.08181.25-41.74
6.7217.9430.6870.0184.62115.0933.54
-0.320.261.3210.95-23.67-22.57-22.57
2.314.6517.05-12.09-29.4410.50110.24
2.913.024.4431.8118.1899.14136.77
14.0239.4172.0889.0746.94-4.18-84.35
2.003.3618.7518.15-7.4764.1964.19
1.0714.9545.4099.2858.94130.24-27.19
1.55-10.907.317.0526.3473.65-47.04
9.1719.0132.8631.0110.03109.1689.46
-7.32-41.54-35.59-34.48-56.82-9.52-97.05

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund1,09,92,1601.4458.81
SBI Small Cap Fund77,00,0001.61321.4
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund69,04,4972.69288.19
Nippon India Growth Fund49,28,2231.19205.7
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund49,24,8280.74205.56
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund38,46,3211.76160.55
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund34,42,8150.66143.7
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services33,77,9982141
Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund32,50,0003135.66
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund31,68,5740.27132.26
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922MH1989PLC052257 and registration number is 052257. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19919.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M R Kumar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Y Viswanatha Gowd
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravi Krishan Takkar
    Director
  • Mr. Ameet Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Kashi Prasad Khandelwal
    Director
  • Mr. P Koteswara Rao
    Director
  • Mr. Akshay Rout
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. V K Kukreja
    Director
  • Mr. Jagennath Jayanthi
    Director
  • Dr. Dharmendra Bhandari
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Khemani
    Director

FAQs on LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of LIC Housing Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹23,286.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of LIC Housing Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is 8.06 and PB ratio of LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of LIC Housing Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹433.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LIC Housing Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LIC Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹445.45 and 52-week low of LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹315.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data