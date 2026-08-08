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Pitti Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

PITTI ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Pitti Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹934.00 Closed
-0.45₹ -4.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pitti Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹934.00₹949.00
₹934.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹677.20₹1,069.85
₹934.00
Open Price
₹942.80
Prev. Close
₹938.25
Volume
719

Source: Dion Global

Pitti Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pitti Engineering has gained 5.24% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Pitti Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Pitti Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pitti Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5929.85938.97
10927.07936.28
20937.95939.35
50949.83939.64
100908.13923.29
200881.32916.69

Source: Dion Global

Pitti Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pitti Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 20.10%, FII holding rose to 1.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Pitti Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,00,0000.34106.98
8,00,0001.677.8
6,63,4441.1564.52
6,09,6000.959.28
3,65,3330.6835.53
3,63,3830.6235.34
2,50,8890.7824.4
1,90,4000.7518.52
1,46,8271.1614.28
1,14,8680.6911.17

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Pitti Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTPitti Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTPitti Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quart
Jul 08, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTPitti Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTPitti Engineering - Addendum To Intimation Dated 14Th May 2026 Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
May 26, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTPitti Engineering - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 7(4) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regu

Source: Dion Global

About Pitti Engineering

Pitti Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253TG1983PLC004141 and registration number is 004141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1590.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sharad B Pitti
    Founder & Chairman
  • Mr. Akshay S Pitti
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Y B Sahgal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N Vinod Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kemisha Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priti Paras Savla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pitti Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Pitti Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pitti Engineering is ₹934.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pitti Engineering?

The Pitti Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pitti Engineering?

The market cap of Pitti Engineering is ₹3,516.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pitti Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pitti Engineering are ₹949.00 and ₹934.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pitti Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pitti Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pitti Engineering is ₹1,069.85 and 52-week low of Pitti Engineering is ₹677.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pitti Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pitti Engineering has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, 0.6% for the past month, -6.35% over 3 months, 5.24% over 1 year, 22.21% across 3 years, and 36.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pitti Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pitti Engineering are 29.85 and 3.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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