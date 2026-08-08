What is the share price of Pitti Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pitti Engineering is ₹934.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Pitti Engineering? The Pitti Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pitti Engineering? The market cap of Pitti Engineering is ₹3,516.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pitti Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pitti Engineering are ₹949.00 and ₹934.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pitti Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pitti Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pitti Engineering is ₹1,069.85 and 52-week low of Pitti Engineering is ₹677.20 as on .

How has the Pitti Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Pitti Engineering has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, 0.6% for the past month, -6.35% over 3 months, 5.24% over 1 year, 22.21% across 3 years, and 36.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pitti Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pitti Engineering are 29.85 and 3.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global