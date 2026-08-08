Here's the live share price of Pitti Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pitti Engineering has gained 5.24% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Pitti Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|929.85
|938.97
|10
|927.07
|936.28
|20
|937.95
|939.35
|50
|949.83
|939.64
|100
|908.13
|923.29
|200
|881.32
|916.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pitti Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 20.10%, FII holding rose to 1.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,00,000
|0.34
|106.98
|8,00,000
|1.6
|77.8
|6,63,444
|1.15
|64.52
|6,09,600
|0.9
|59.28
|3,65,333
|0.68
|35.53
|3,63,383
|0.62
|35.34
|2,50,889
|0.78
|24.4
|1,90,400
|0.75
|18.52
|1,46,827
|1.16
|14.28
|1,14,868
|0.69
|11.17
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Pitti Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Pitti Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quart
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Pitti Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Pitti Engineering - Addendum To Intimation Dated 14Th May 2026 Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
|May 26, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Pitti Engineering - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 7(4) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regu
Source: Dion Global
Pitti Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253TG1983PLC004141 and registration number is 004141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1590.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pitti Engineering is ₹934.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pitti Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pitti Engineering is ₹3,516.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pitti Engineering are ₹949.00 and ₹934.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pitti Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pitti Engineering is ₹1,069.85 and 52-week low of Pitti Engineering is ₹677.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pitti Engineering has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, 0.6% for the past month, -6.35% over 3 months, 5.24% over 1 year, 22.21% across 3 years, and 36.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pitti Engineering are 29.85 and 3.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global