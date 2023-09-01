Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Pitti Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PITTI ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹655.85 Closed
1.9112.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pitti Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹623.30₹664.95
₹655.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹255.60₹664.00
₹655.85
Open Price
₹644.95
Prev. Close
₹643.55
Volume
2,40,076

Pitti Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1673.5
  • R2690.05
  • R3715.15
  • Pivot
    648.4
  • S1631.85
  • S2606.75
  • S3590.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5294.38617.49
  • 10293.35588.82
  • 20290.65550.78
  • 50306.66483.11
  • 100313.48426.79
  • 200294.41376.59

Pitti Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Pitti Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Pitti Engineering Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund4,32,3540.9320.32
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund2,10,2551.669.88
LIC MF ULIS 10 Yrs Regular Premium Reducing cover1,73,4571.818.15
LIC MF ULIS 10 Yrs Regular Premium Uniform cover1,73,4571.818.15
LIC MF ULIS 10 Yrs Single Premium1,73,4571.818.15
LIC MF ULIS 15 Yrs Regular Premium Reducing cover1,73,4571.818.15
LIC MF ULIS 15 Yrs Regular Premium Uniform cover1,73,4571.818.15
LIC MF ULIS 5 Years Single Premium1,73,4571.818.15
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund80,4683.423.78
LIC MF Childrens Gift Fund7,1302.380.34

Pitti Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pitti Engineering Ltd.

Pitti Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253TG1983PLC004141 and registration number is 004141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 953.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sharad B Pitti
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay S Pitti
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. N R Ganti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. G Vijaya Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M Gopalakrishna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Gayathri Ramachandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S Thiagarajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pitti Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pitti Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Pitti Engineering Ltd. is ₹2,102.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pitti Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pitti Engineering Ltd. is 34.41 and PB ratio of Pitti Engineering Ltd. is 6.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pitti Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pitti Engineering Ltd. is ₹655.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pitti Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pitti Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pitti Engineering Ltd. is ₹664.00 and 52-week low of Pitti Engineering Ltd. is ₹255.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data