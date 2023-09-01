Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
|-13.73
|-15.38
|20.22
|40.13
|66.04
|598.41
|118.64
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund
|4,32,354
|0.93
|20.32
|LIC MF Multi Cap Fund
|2,10,255
|1.66
|9.88
|LIC MF ULIS 10 Yrs Regular Premium Reducing cover
|1,73,457
|1.81
|8.15
|LIC MF ULIS 10 Yrs Regular Premium Uniform cover
|1,73,457
|1.81
|8.15
|LIC MF ULIS 10 Yrs Single Premium
|1,73,457
|1.81
|8.15
|LIC MF ULIS 15 Yrs Regular Premium Reducing cover
|1,73,457
|1.81
|8.15
|LIC MF ULIS 15 Yrs Regular Premium Uniform cover
|1,73,457
|1.81
|8.15
|LIC MF ULIS 5 Years Single Premium
|1,73,457
|1.81
|8.15
|LIC MF Infrastructure Fund
|80,468
|3.42
|3.78
|LIC MF Childrens Gift Fund
|7,130
|2.38
|0.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pitti Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253TG1983PLC004141 and registration number is 004141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 953.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pitti Engineering Ltd. is ₹2,102.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pitti Engineering Ltd. is 34.41 and PB ratio of Pitti Engineering Ltd. is 6.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pitti Engineering Ltd. is ₹655.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pitti Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pitti Engineering Ltd. is ₹664.00 and 52-week low of Pitti Engineering Ltd. is ₹255.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.