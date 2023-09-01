Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|1,16,02,642
|1.09
|259.2
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|86,67,500
|0.82
|193.63
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|70,92,389
|1.11
|158.44
|Invesco India Arbitrage Fund
|68,17,500
|2.58
|152.3
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|65,24,560
|2.12
|145.76
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|56,10,000
|0.88
|125.33
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|52,30,000
|1.68
|116.84
|Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund
|51,06,616
|2.52
|114.08
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Focused Equity Fund
|50,18,403
|1.8
|112.11
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund
|35,52,500
|1.52
|79.36
Bandhan Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB2014PLC204622 and registration number is 204622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13871.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1610.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bandhan Bank Ltd. is ₹37,871.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bandhan Bank Ltd. is 18.66 and PB ratio of Bandhan Bank Ltd. is 1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bandhan Bank Ltd. is ₹235.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bandhan Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bandhan Bank Ltd. is ₹314.80 and 52-week low of Bandhan Bank Ltd. is ₹182.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.