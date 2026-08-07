Here's the live share price of Bandhan Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bandhan Bank has gained 5.57% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Bandhan Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|172.48
|174.09
|10
|174.56
|176.84
|20
|191.65
|184.12
|50
|199.93
|191.35
|100
|188.19
|187.8
|200
|172.07
|180.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bandhan Bank saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.53%, while DII stake increased to 27.47%, FII holding fell to 18.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,95,59,519
|2.15
|603.55
|2,33,64,400
|1.15
|477.05
|2,22,78,980
|0.96
|454.89
|2,05,00,000
|2.24
|443.87
|1,27,39,859
|1.15
|260.12
|92,65,574
|0.65
|189.18
|82,58,449
|0.83
|168.62
|69,30,000
|1.25
|141.5
|68,29,200
|0.58
|139.44
|65,00,000
|0.46
|132.72
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Bandhan Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Bandhan Bank - Update On Analysts / Institutional Investors Meet Held On August 06, 2026.
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Bandhan Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Bandhan Bank - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:45 PM IST IST
|Bandhan Bank - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Bandhan Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB2014PLC204622 and registration number is 204622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21689.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1610.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bandhan Bank is ₹175.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bandhan Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bandhan Bank is ₹28,242.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bandhan Bank are ₹177.20 and ₹173.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bandhan Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bandhan Bank is ₹220.70 and 52-week low of Bandhan Bank is ₹134.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bandhan Bank has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -14.51% for the past month, -15.6% over 3 months, 5.57% over 1 year, -8.62% across 3 years, and -10.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bandhan Bank are 20.87 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global