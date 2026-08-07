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Bandhan Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

BANDHAN BANK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)Rural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Enhanced ValueBSE Private Banks

Here's the live share price of Bandhan Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹175.30 Closed
-0.11₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bandhan Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹173.55₹177.20
₹175.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹134.30₹220.70
₹175.30
Open Price
₹174.50
Prev. Close
₹175.50
Volume
8,31,476

Source: Dion Global

Bandhan Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bandhan Bank has gained 5.57% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Bandhan Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Bandhan Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bandhan Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5172.48174.09
10174.56176.84
20191.65184.12
50199.93191.35
100188.19187.8
200172.07180.02

Source: Dion Global

Bandhan Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bandhan Bank saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.53%, while DII stake increased to 27.47%, FII holding fell to 18.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bandhan Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,95,59,5192.15603.55
2,33,64,4001.15477.05
2,22,78,9800.96454.89
2,05,00,0002.24443.87
1,27,39,8591.15260.12
92,65,5740.65189.18
82,58,4490.83168.62
69,30,0001.25141.5
68,29,2000.58139.44
65,00,0000.46132.72

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bandhan Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTBandhan Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 06, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTBandhan Bank - Update On Analysts / Institutional Investors Meet Held On August 06, 2026.
Aug 02, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTBandhan Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTBandhan Bank - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 31, 2026, 03:45 PM IST ISTBandhan Bank - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB2014PLC204622 and registration number is 204622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21689.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1610.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Debasish Panda
    Non Exe.Ind.Chairman
  • Mr. Partha Pratim Sengupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ratan Kumar Kesh
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Babbar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Avijit Mukerji
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vijay N Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Veni Thapar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subrata Dutta Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suhail Chander
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N V P Tendulkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debashish Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gauri Prosad Sarma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Singh
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Bandhan Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Bandhan Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bandhan Bank is ₹175.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bandhan Bank?

The Bandhan Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bandhan Bank?

The market cap of Bandhan Bank is ₹28,242.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bandhan Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bandhan Bank are ₹177.20 and ₹173.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bandhan Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bandhan Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bandhan Bank is ₹220.70 and 52-week low of Bandhan Bank is ₹134.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bandhan Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bandhan Bank has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -14.51% for the past month, -15.6% over 3 months, 5.57% over 1 year, -8.62% across 3 years, and -10.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bandhan Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bandhan Bank are 20.87 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bandhan Bank News

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