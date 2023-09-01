Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bandhan Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BANDHAN BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹235.10 Closed
2.45.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bandhan Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹229.35₹236.25
₹235.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹182.15₹314.80
₹235.10
Open Price
₹230.50
Prev. Close
₹229.60
Volume
81,55,271

Bandhan Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1237.65
  • R2240.4
  • R3244.55
  • Pivot
    233.5
  • S1230.75
  • S2226.6
  • S3223.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5269.77232.22
  • 10267.82232.21
  • 20266.56230.76
  • 50278.38230.81
  • 100283.59232.58
  • 200295.94239.37

Bandhan Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

Bandhan Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Bandhan Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund1,16,02,6421.09259.2
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan86,67,5000.82193.63
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9670,92,3891.11158.44
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund68,17,5002.58152.3
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund65,24,5602.12145.76
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund56,10,0000.88125.33
Tata Arbitrage Fund52,30,0001.68116.84
Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund51,06,6162.52114.08
Aditya Birla Sun Life Focused Equity Fund50,18,4031.8112.11
Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund35,52,5001.5279.36
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Bandhan Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Bandhan Bank Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:45 PM
  • ESOP/ESOS/ESPS
    Bandhan Bank Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Allotment of 5066 Shares.
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:22 AM

About Bandhan Bank Ltd.

Bandhan Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB2014PLC204622 and registration number is 204622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13871.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1610.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Anup Kumar Sinha
    Non Exe.Ind.Chairman
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ratan Kumar Kesh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suhail Chander
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Aparajita Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subrata Dutta Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Philip Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Allamraju Subramanyu Ramasastri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N V P Tendulkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay N Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santanu Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Holger Dirk Michaelis
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Divya Krishnan
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Bandhan Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bandhan Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Bandhan Bank Ltd. is ₹37,871.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bandhan Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bandhan Bank Ltd. is 18.66 and PB ratio of Bandhan Bank Ltd. is 1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bandhan Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bandhan Bank Ltd. is ₹235.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bandhan Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bandhan Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bandhan Bank Ltd. is ₹314.80 and 52-week low of Bandhan Bank Ltd. is ₹182.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data