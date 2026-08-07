What is the share price of Bandhan Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bandhan Bank is ₹175.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Bandhan Bank? The Bandhan Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bandhan Bank? The market cap of Bandhan Bank is ₹28,242.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bandhan Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bandhan Bank are ₹177.20 and ₹173.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bandhan Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bandhan Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bandhan Bank is ₹220.70 and 52-week low of Bandhan Bank is ₹134.30 as on .

How has the Bandhan Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Bandhan Bank has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -14.51% for the past month, -15.6% over 3 months, 5.57% over 1 year, -8.62% across 3 years, and -10.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bandhan Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bandhan Bank are 20.87 and 1.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global