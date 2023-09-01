Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.02
|45.41
|46.91
|80.52
|49.77
|436.13
|116.78
|4.04
|-1.44
|2.84
|8.30
|2.87
|77.52
|-17.64
|1.22
|-14.72
|-15.08
|-15.24
|-10.28
|78.90
|3.37
|9.30
|11.68
|22.08
|13.87
|6.84
|35.23
|15.44
|1.62
|-6.37
|15.11
|14.08
|12.30
|73.79
|31.33
|-0.26
|-14.74
|-15.09
|-8.04
|4.80
|171.65
|197.10
|10.95
|31.81
|52.39
|60.56
|44.92
|58.25
|29.28
|0.75
|14.56
|69.52
|83.26
|47.58
|93.76
|371.67
|1.24
|28.04
|78.85
|112.27
|117.43
|276.11
|392.03
|-15.56
|-15.22
|4.59
|38.33
|-10.98
|219.28
|101.46
|-7.61
|-21.10
|-10.72
|35.35
|24.16
|18.01
|18.01
|1.20
|5.30
|-5.59
|-3.57
|-3.71
|237.50
|275.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|9,21,000
|1.55
|16.73
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund
|7,76,177
|1.02
|14.1
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Dividend
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14100GJ1963SGC001206 and registration number is 001206. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2858.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹7,927.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is 7.33 and PB ratio of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹249.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹265.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹122.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.