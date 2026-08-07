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Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT MINERAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹582.40 Closed
-2.42₹ -14.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹580.30₹596.35
₹582.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹390.10₹771.50
₹582.40
Open Price
₹596.35
Prev. Close
₹596.85
Volume
1,07,461

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation has gained 40.52% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5562.46567.03
10564.2567.25
20575.17573.92
50606.3594.05
100617.53599.96
200589.98574.83

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.81%, FII holding fell to 3.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
54,5642.813.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTGuj. Mineral Dev. - Quarterly Results For June 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTGuj. Mineral Dev. - Quarterly Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTGuj. Mineral Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated)
Jul 15, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTGuj. Mineral Dev. - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Jul 07, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTGuj. Mineral Dev. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14100GJ1963SGC001206 and registration number is 001206. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Opencast mining of lignite (brown coal). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2653.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Hasmukh Adhia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Roopwant Singh
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Arti Kanwar
    Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Verma
    Director
  • Prof. Shailesh Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gauri Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sharvil Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Khanna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is ₹582.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation?

The Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation?

The market cap of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is ₹18,520.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are ₹596.35 and ₹580.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is ₹771.50 and 52-week low of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is ₹390.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, -0.73% for the past month, -17.22% over 3 months, 40.52% over 1 year, 51.41% across 3 years, and 53.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are 19.37 and 2.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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