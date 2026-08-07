Here's the live share price of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation has gained 40.52% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|562.46
|567.03
|10
|564.2
|567.25
|20
|575.17
|573.92
|50
|606.3
|594.05
|100
|617.53
|599.96
|200
|589.98
|574.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.81%, FII holding fell to 3.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|54,564
|2.81
|3.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Guj. Mineral Dev. - Quarterly Results For June 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Guj. Mineral Dev. - Quarterly Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Guj. Mineral Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated)
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Guj. Mineral Dev. - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Guj. Mineral Dev. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14100GJ1963SGC001206 and registration number is 001206. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Opencast mining of lignite (brown coal). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2653.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is ₹582.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is ₹18,520.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are ₹596.35 and ₹580.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is ₹771.50 and 52-week low of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is ₹390.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, -0.73% for the past month, -17.22% over 3 months, 40.52% over 1 year, 51.41% across 3 years, and 53.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are 19.37 and 2.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.63 per annum.
Source: Dion Global