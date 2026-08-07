What is the share price of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is ₹582.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation? The Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation? The market cap of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is ₹18,520.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are ₹596.35 and ₹580.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is ₹771.50 and 52-week low of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is ₹390.10 as on .

How has the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, -0.73% for the past month, -17.22% over 3 months, 40.52% over 1 year, 51.41% across 3 years, and 53.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are 19.37 and 2.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global