GUJARAT MINERAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | NSE
₹249.30 Closed
0.220.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹248.10₹254.80
₹249.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹122.70₹265.00
₹249.30
Open Price
₹250.00
Prev. Close
₹248.75
Volume
28,95,362

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1253.7
  • R2257.6
  • R3260.4
  • Pivot
    250.9
  • S1247
  • S2244.2
  • S3240.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5140.98242.08
  • 10140.61226.99
  • 20139.55208.86
  • 50155.55188.27
  • 100151.62174.44
  • 200152.9162.49

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.0245.4146.9180.5249.77436.13116.78
4.04-1.442.848.302.8777.52-17.64
1.22-14.72-15.08-15.24-10.2878.903.37
9.3011.6822.0813.876.8435.2315.44
1.62-6.3715.1114.0812.3073.7931.33
-0.26-14.74-15.09-8.044.80171.65197.10
10.9531.8152.3960.5644.9258.2529.28
0.7514.5669.5283.2647.5893.76371.67
1.2428.0478.85112.27117.43276.11392.03
-15.56-15.224.5938.33-10.98219.28101.46
-7.61-21.10-10.7235.3524.1618.0118.01
1.205.30-5.59-3.57-3.71237.50275.00

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund9,21,0001.5516.73
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund7,76,1771.0214.1

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Aug, 2023Board MeetingDividend
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14100GJ1963SGC001206 and registration number is 001206. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2858.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Roopwant Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Milind Torwane
    Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Mishra
    Director
  • Prof. Shailesh Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S B Dangayach
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gauri Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹7,927.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is 7.33 and PB ratio of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹249.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹265.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹122.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

