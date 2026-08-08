What is the share price of Max Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Financial Services is ₹1,500.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Max Financial Services? The Max Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Max Financial Services? The market cap of Max Financial Services is ₹51,767.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Max Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Max Financial Services are ₹1,523.20 and ₹1,500.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Max Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max Financial Services is ₹1,891.35 and 52-week low of Max Financial Services is ₹1,408.05 as on .

How has the Max Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Max Financial Services has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, -6.52% for the past month, -12.06% over 3 months, -0.43% over 1 year, 24.06% across 3 years, and 7.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Max Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Max Financial Services are 616.52 and 9.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global