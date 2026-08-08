Here's the live share price of Max Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Max Financial Services has declined 0.43% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Max Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,513.26
|1,516.2
|10
|1,515.66
|1,520.98
|20
|1,552.23
|1,539.61
|50
|1,598.02
|1,576.96
|100
|1,610.93
|1,604.12
|200
|1,643.86
|1,596.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Max Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 44.34%, FII holding rose to 48.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,61,14,231
|4.1
|4,136.49
|66,53,107
|1.93
|1,053.85
|57,15,067
|1.34
|905.27
|49,02,907
|1.58
|776.62
|29,68,600
|2.07
|470.23
|29,46,419
|2.31
|466.71
|27,00,000
|0.77
|427.68
|27,00,000
|1.77
|427.68
|26,54,989
|3.05
|420.55
|26,02,017
|1.41
|412.16
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Max Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Max Financial Serv. - Disclosure Under The Extant Provisions Of Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Req
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Max Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:42 PM IST IST
|Max Financial Serv. - Disclosure Under The Extant Provisions Of Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Req
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Max Financial Serv. - Notice Of The 38Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Max Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24223PB1988PLC008031 and registration number is 008031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Financial Services is ₹1,500.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Max Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Max Financial Services is ₹51,767.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Max Financial Services are ₹1,523.20 and ₹1,500.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max Financial Services is ₹1,891.35 and 52-week low of Max Financial Services is ₹1,408.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Max Financial Services has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, -6.52% for the past month, -12.06% over 3 months, -0.43% over 1 year, 24.06% across 3 years, and 7.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Max Financial Services are 616.52 and 9.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global