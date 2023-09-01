Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.50
|15.79
|33.42
|34.11
|14.01
|55.52
|109.33
|1.50
|0.69
|3.97
|18.93
|1.93
|100.89
|168.72
|0.93
|-3.46
|4.68
|12.95
|-12.79
|138.69
|128.16
|4.30
|-0.15
|8.12
|47.21
|43.00
|367.47
|273.82
|1.65
|-1.21
|4.99
|16.47
|28.06
|177.17
|141.59
|2.35
|-4.69
|-7.74
|11.75
|-9.49
|4.13
|23.28
|2.71
|3.29
|35.77
|56.73
|44.05
|171.10
|49.59
|0.60
|-5.95
|12.52
|31.92
|21.27
|9.31
|213.38
|2.45
|-6.12
|7.16
|21.15
|61.82
|200.41
|30.56
|1.58
|1.03
|1.65
|17.17
|44.50
|122.89
|1.04
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|4.03
|-4.68
|20.55
|40.13
|59.50
|104.66
|-24.56
|-0.30
|-0.84
|2.56
|12.47
|24.50
|68.96
|62.76
|1.71
|7.40
|37.71
|38.41
|4.96
|-20.53
|-64.15
|1.31
|-4.13
|34.10
|36.13
|72.55
|560.73
|-17.55
|-0.48
|-5.33
|12.27
|45.13
|42.84
|100.84
|268.28
|-2.19
|0.76
|33.63
|33.14
|48.44
|48.44
|48.44
|0.66
|-1.74
|27.56
|32.49
|24.91
|29.29
|88.74
|3.52
|-0.23
|18.20
|64.65
|46.49
|120.24
|63.19
|-6.48
|-8.05
|13.50
|7.51
|13.61
|86.85
|50.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|1,21,24,863
|2.17
|987.87
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|51,27,208
|1.49
|417.74
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|49,78,243
|2.34
|405.6
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|47,43,813
|1.08
|386.5
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|35,92,291
|0.93
|292.68
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|35,86,500
|1.68
|292.21
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|35,68,502
|1.62
|290.74
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|35,00,000
|1.5
|285.16
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|32,58,226
|2.87
|265.46
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|31,00,000
|0.63
|252.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Max Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24223PB1988PLC008031 and registration number is 008031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 199.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Max Financial Services Ltd. is ₹32,223.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Max Financial Services Ltd. is 85.14 and PB ratio of Max Financial Services Ltd. is 9.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Financial Services Ltd. is ₹937.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max Financial Services Ltd. is ₹945.00 and 52-week low of Max Financial Services Ltd. is ₹599.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.