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Max Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAX FINANCIAL SERVICES

Max India Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Holding CompaniesInsuranceNBFCRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE Momentum

Here's the live share price of Max Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,500.00 Closed
-1.63₹ -24.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Max Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,500.00₹1,523.20
₹1,500.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,408.05₹1,891.35
₹1,500.00
Open Price
₹1,511.35
Prev. Close
₹1,524.80
Volume
9,277

Source: Dion Global

Max Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Max Financial Services has declined 0.43% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Max Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Max Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Max Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,513.261,516.2
101,515.661,520.98
201,552.231,539.61
501,598.021,576.96
1001,610.931,604.12
2001,643.861,596.42

Source: Dion Global

Max Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Max Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 44.34%, FII holding rose to 48.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Max Financial Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,61,14,2314.14,136.49
66,53,1071.931,053.85
57,15,0671.34905.27
49,02,9071.58776.62
29,68,6002.07470.23
29,46,4192.31466.71
27,00,0000.77427.68
27,00,0001.77427.68
26,54,9893.05420.55
26,02,0171.41412.16

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Max Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTMax Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTMax Financial Serv. - Disclosure Under The Extant Provisions Of Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Req
Aug 04, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTMax Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 04:42 PM IST ISTMax Financial Serv. - Disclosure Under The Extant Provisions Of Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Req
Jul 27, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTMax Financial Serv. - Notice Of The 38Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Max Financial Services

Max Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24223PB1988PLC008031 and registration number is 008031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Analjit Singh
    Founder & Chairman
  • Mr. Toru Nakabayashi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sahil Vachani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hideaki Nomura
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jai Arya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Richard Stagg
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Malini Thadani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Max Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Max Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Financial Services is ₹1,500.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Max Financial Services?

The Max Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Max Financial Services?

The market cap of Max Financial Services is ₹51,767.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Max Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Max Financial Services are ₹1,523.20 and ₹1,500.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Max Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max Financial Services is ₹1,891.35 and 52-week low of Max Financial Services is ₹1,408.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Max Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Max Financial Services has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, -6.52% for the past month, -12.06% over 3 months, -0.43% over 1 year, 24.06% across 3 years, and 7.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Max Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Max Financial Services are 616.52 and 9.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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