Max Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAX FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹937.25 Closed
0.383.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Max Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹925.20₹945.00
₹937.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹599.10₹945.00
₹937.25
Open Price
₹937.45
Prev. Close
₹933.70
Volume
6,51,702

Max Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1946.8
  • R2955.8
  • R3966.6
  • Pivot
    936
  • S1927
  • S2916.2
  • S3907.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5711.51924.22
  • 10722.27905.58
  • 20743.47876.91
  • 50782.88825.46
  • 100801.65780.79
  • 200811.68758.84

Max Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.5015.7933.4234.1114.0155.52109.33
1.500.693.9718.931.93100.89168.72
0.93-3.464.6812.95-12.79138.69128.16
4.30-0.158.1247.2143.00367.47273.82
1.65-1.214.9916.4728.06177.17141.59
2.35-4.69-7.7411.75-9.494.1323.28
2.713.2935.7756.7344.05171.1049.59
0.60-5.9512.5231.9221.279.31213.38
2.45-6.127.1621.1561.82200.4130.56
1.581.031.6517.1744.50122.891.04
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.03-4.6820.5540.1359.50104.66-24.56
-0.30-0.842.5612.4724.5068.9662.76
1.717.4037.7138.414.96-20.53-64.15
1.31-4.1334.1036.1372.55560.73-17.55
-0.48-5.3312.2745.1342.84100.84268.28
-2.190.7633.6333.1448.4448.4448.44
0.66-1.7427.5632.4924.9129.2988.74
3.52-0.2318.2064.6546.49120.2463.19
-6.48-8.0513.507.5113.6186.8550.05

Max Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Max Financial Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan1,21,24,8632.17987.87
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund51,27,2081.49417.74
Nippon India Growth Fund49,78,2432.34405.6
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund47,43,8131.08386.5
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan35,92,2910.93292.68
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund35,86,5001.68292.21
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities35,68,5021.62290.74
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund35,00,0001.5285.16
Mirae Asset Focused Fund32,58,2262.87265.46
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan31,00,0000.63252.57
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Max Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Max Financial Services Ltd.

Max Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24223PB1988PLC008031 and registration number is 008031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 199.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Analjit Singh
    Founder & Chairman
  • Mr. Mitsuru Yasuda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sahil Vachani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hideaki Nomura
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Narasimha Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aman Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jai Arya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gauri Padmanabhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Charles Richard Vernon Stagg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D K Mittal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Max Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Max Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Max Financial Services Ltd. is ₹32,223.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Max Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Max Financial Services Ltd. is 85.14 and PB ratio of Max Financial Services Ltd. is 9.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Max Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Financial Services Ltd. is ₹937.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Max Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max Financial Services Ltd. is ₹945.00 and 52-week low of Max Financial Services Ltd. is ₹599.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

