Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.16
|8.56
|0.05
|1.68
|-20.09
|-10.92
|-10.92
|-1.17
|-5.18
|-5.78
|8.27
|-11.42
|75.68
|114.31
|5.10
|10.41
|-8.28
|-4.10
|-8.92
|464.47
|330.47
|7.12
|2.96
|-4.58
|-8.75
|-41.20
|-6.20
|44.99
|-5.59
|-9.38
|9.48
|13.44
|7.54
|27.94
|27.94
|-0.96
|4.72
|-9.88
|48.60
|31.62
|90.80
|90.80
|22.24
|67.40
|86.08
|163.97
|134.05
|352.23
|83.24
|-0.77
|-1.72
|8.34
|11.46
|-18.42
|57.43
|108.82
|8.73
|8.60
|3.46
|24.40
|-16.05
|114.12
|206.11
|11.64
|9.29
|10.54
|33.31
|13.57
|159.77
|558.53
|-1.05
|3.95
|4.10
|-9.82
|-30.13
|-25.52
|-25.52
|11.30
|5.69
|5.58
|36.36
|0.72
|923.37
|525.05
|-1.01
|18.19
|27.62
|34.56
|102.73
|116.29
|116.29
|3.57
|11.12
|26.19
|24.14
|-1.23
|228.11
|48.35
|9.52
|13.02
|16.09
|5.86
|-1.16
|523.20
|133.73
|-0.58
|4.39
|4.79
|16.28
|-1.59
|366.56
|329.03
|5.03
|3.79
|5.19
|4.39
|-32.26
|-52.18
|-52.18
|2.34
|14.41
|26.22
|68.05
|16.56
|60.56
|60.56
|7.83
|6.45
|42.93
|42.90
|-8.40
|15.25
|15.25
|26.47
|40.98
|45.76
|11.69
|-17.31
|-73.71
|0.31
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|8,78,470
|0.35
|114.23
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|8,17,659
|1.12
|106.32
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|4,58,411
|0.53
|59.61
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|4,55,612
|0.64
|59.24
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund
|3,12,209
|0.56
|40.6
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund
|2,85,714
|0.71
|37.15
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|2,59,000
|0.47
|33.68
|Invesco India Tax Plan
|2,28,594
|1.38
|29.72
|Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme
|1,70,000
|0.85
|22.11
|Axis Equity Hybrid Fund
|1,43,151
|1.07
|18.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114PN2003PLC018532 and registration number is 018532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 684.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is ₹15,63.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is 51.03 and PB ratio of Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is 19.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is ₹1,412.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clean Science & Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is ₹1,980.00 and 52-week low of Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is ₹1,227.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.