Here's the live share price of Clean Science & Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Clean Science & Technology has declined 33.59% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Clean Science & Technology has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|738.79
|758.9
|10
|736.63
|751.76
|20
|751
|752.88
|50
|766.19
|762.39
|100
|761
|780.71
|200
|824.35
|855.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Clean Science & Technology saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.30%, while DII stake decreased to 16.23%, FII holding fell to 13.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|30,91,186
|0.3
|235.08
|21,90,596
|0.41
|166.59
|16,40,000
|0.55
|124.72
|14,09,193
|0.2
|107.17
|8,00,000
|0.97
|60.84
|4,13,371
|0.11
|31.44
|4,04,899
|0.47
|30.79
|3,94,423
|2.61
|30
|3,56,238
|0.52
|27.09
|3,50,723
|0.52
|26.67
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:46 PM IST IST
|Clean Science & Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Clean Science & Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Clean Science & Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Clean Science & Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|Clean Science & Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
Source: Dion Global
Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114PN2003PLC018532 and registration number is 018532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 815.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clean Science & Technology is ₹794.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Clean Science & Technology is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Clean Science & Technology is ₹8,446.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Clean Science & Technology are ₹802.90 and ₹770.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clean Science & Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clean Science & Technology is ₹1,256.30 and 52-week low of Clean Science & Technology is ₹652.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Clean Science & Technology has shown returns of 2.95% over the past day, -1.02% for the past month, -9.2% over 3 months, -33.59% over 1 year, -15.87% across 3 years, and -13.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Clean Science & Technology are 36.26 and 5.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.75 per annum.
Source: Dion Global