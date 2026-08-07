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Clean Science & Technology Share Price

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BSE

CLEAN SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Chemicals
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Here's the live share price of Clean Science & Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹794.75 Closed
2.95₹ 22.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Clean Science & Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹770.00₹802.90
₹794.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹652.80₹1,256.30
₹794.75
Open Price
₹789.70
Prev. Close
₹772.00
Volume
81,664

Source: Dion Global

Clean Science & Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Clean Science & Technology has declined 33.59% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Clean Science & Technology has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Clean Science & Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Clean Science & Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5738.79758.9
10736.63751.76
20751752.88
50766.19762.39
100761780.71
200824.35855.36

Source: Dion Global

Clean Science & Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Clean Science & Technology saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.30%, while DII stake decreased to 16.23%, FII holding fell to 13.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Clean Science & Technology Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
30,91,1860.3235.08
21,90,5960.41166.59
16,40,0000.55124.72
14,09,1930.2107.17
8,00,0000.9760.84
4,13,3710.1131.44
4,04,8990.4730.79
3,94,4232.6130
3,56,2380.5227.09
3,50,7230.5226.67

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Clean Science & Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:46 PM IST ISTClean Science & Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTClean Science & Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTClean Science & Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 01, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTClean Science & Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 01, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTClean Science & Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Clean Science & Technology

Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114PN2003PLC018532 and registration number is 018532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 815.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Rathi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ashok Boob
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Sikchi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnakumar Boob
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Parth Maheshwari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Keval Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Madhu Dubhashi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. Ganapati Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Clean Science & Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Clean Science & Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clean Science & Technology is ₹794.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Clean Science & Technology?

The Clean Science & Technology is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Clean Science & Technology?

The market cap of Clean Science & Technology is ₹8,446.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Clean Science & Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Clean Science & Technology are ₹802.90 and ₹770.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Clean Science & Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clean Science & Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clean Science & Technology is ₹1,256.30 and 52-week low of Clean Science & Technology is ₹652.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Clean Science & Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Clean Science & Technology has shown returns of 2.95% over the past day, -1.02% for the past month, -9.2% over 3 months, -33.59% over 1 year, -15.87% across 3 years, and -13.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Clean Science & Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Clean Science & Technology are 36.26 and 5.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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