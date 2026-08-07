What is the share price of Clean Science & Technology? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clean Science & Technology is ₹794.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Clean Science & Technology? The Clean Science & Technology is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Clean Science & Technology? The market cap of Clean Science & Technology is ₹8,446.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Clean Science & Technology? Today’s highest and lowest price of Clean Science & Technology are ₹802.90 and ₹770.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Clean Science & Technology? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clean Science & Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clean Science & Technology is ₹1,256.30 and 52-week low of Clean Science & Technology is ₹652.80 as on .

How has the Clean Science & Technology performed historically in terms of returns? The Clean Science & Technology has shown returns of 2.95% over the past day, -1.02% for the past month, -9.2% over 3 months, -33.59% over 1 year, -15.87% across 3 years, and -13.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Clean Science & Technology? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Clean Science & Technology are 36.26 and 5.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global