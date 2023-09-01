Follow Us

CLEAN SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,412.15 Closed
-0.39-5.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Clean Science & Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,408.00₹1,429.00
₹1,412.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,227.10₹1,980.00
₹1,412.15
Open Price
₹1,424.70
Prev. Close
₹1,417.75
Volume
78,809

Clean Science & Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,424
  • R21,437
  • R31,445
  • Pivot
    1,416
  • S11,403
  • S21,395
  • S31,382

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,632.011,410.22
  • 101,625.331,401.94
  • 201,669.371,386.57
  • 501,745.61,374.51
  • 1001,680.961,389.53
  • 2001,859.871,449.58

Clean Science & Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.168.560.051.68-20.09-10.92-10.92
-1.17-5.18-5.788.27-11.4275.68114.31
5.1010.41-8.28-4.10-8.92464.47330.47
7.122.96-4.58-8.75-41.20-6.2044.99
-5.59-9.389.4813.447.5427.9427.94
-0.964.72-9.8848.6031.6290.8090.80
22.2467.4086.08163.97134.05352.2383.24
-0.77-1.728.3411.46-18.4257.43108.82
8.738.603.4624.40-16.05114.12206.11
11.649.2910.5433.3113.57159.77558.53
-1.053.954.10-9.82-30.13-25.52-25.52
11.305.695.5836.360.72923.37525.05
-1.0118.1927.6234.56102.73116.29116.29
3.5711.1226.1924.14-1.23228.1148.35
9.5213.0216.095.86-1.16523.20133.73
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.3414.4126.2268.0516.5660.5660.56
7.836.4542.9342.90-8.4015.2515.25
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Clean Science & Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

Clean Science & Technology Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Long Term Equity Fund8,78,4700.35114.23
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund8,17,6591.12106.32
Axis Flexi Cap Fund4,58,4110.5359.61
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund4,55,6120.6459.24
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund3,12,2090.5640.6
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund2,85,7140.7137.15
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund2,59,0000.4733.68
Invesco India Tax Plan2,28,5941.3829.72
Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme1,70,0000.8522.11
Axis Equity Hybrid Fund1,43,1511.0718.61
View All Mutual Funds

Clean Science & Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Clean Science & Technology Ltd.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114PN2003PLC018532 and registration number is 018532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 684.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Ramwilas Rathi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ashok Ramnarayan Boob
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Prof. Ganapati Dadasaheb Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Keval Navinchandra Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Madhu Dubhashi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Clean Science & Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Clean Science & Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is ₹15,63.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Clean Science & Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is 51.03 and PB ratio of Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is 19.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Clean Science & Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is ₹1,412.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Clean Science & Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clean Science & Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is ₹1,980.00 and 52-week low of Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is ₹1,227.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

