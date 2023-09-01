Follow Us

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹397.55 Closed
-0.51-2.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹394.60₹402.15
₹397.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹240.60₹418.40
₹397.55
Open Price
₹401.00
Prev. Close
₹399.60
Volume
5,20,218

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1401.7
  • R2405.7
  • R3409.25
  • Pivot
    398.15
  • S1394.15
  • S2390.6
  • S3386.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5280.88396.57
  • 10277.85387.05
  • 20276.3371.92
  • 50275.75346.05
  • 100249.79324.05
  • 200235.85301

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan87,65,1871.41296.7
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan31,25,4320.23105.8
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan17,60,1790.8159.58
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan9,74,0110.9232.97
HDFC Dividend Yield Fund9,07,1470.8630.71
UTI Hybrid Equity Fund3,67,4780.2612.44
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan3,02,5500.9110.24
Samco Active Momentum Fund2,62,6702.168.89
UTI Retirement Benefit Pension Fund (RBP)-19941,65,6990.145.61
UTI Core Equity Fund1,64,1640.295.56
View All Mutual Funds

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TN1996PLC036595 and registration number is 036595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Accommodation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 960.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 199.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Nanda
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kavinder Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rohit Khattar
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Aga
    Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Talwar
    Director
  • Mr. Anish Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Diwakar Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Ruzbeh Irani
    Director
  • Mr. C P Gurnani
    Director

FAQs on Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is ₹8,54.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is 69.97 and PB ratio of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is 20.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is ₹397.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is ₹418.40 and 52-week low of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is ₹240.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

