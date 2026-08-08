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Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA

Mahindra Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Hotel
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹229.85 Closed
-0.30₹ -0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹226.95₹231.75
₹229.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹208.40₹379.85
₹229.85
Open Price
₹228.65
Prev. Close
₹230.55
Volume
4,175

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79
United Foodbrands		15.2114.25118.46216.04223.295.84-5.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has declined 34.32% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5217.3225.49
10218.63223.42
20224.07224.39
50227.01229.49
100238.68242.05
200274.22266.55

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.73%, while DII stake decreased to 11.00%, FII holding fell to 4.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
33,37,7850.3679.46
13,63,0680.5232.45
12,71,3730.4630.27
9,99,4120.0723.79
9,07,1470.3821.6
5,71,1650.2913.6
3,05,3970.527.27
1,99,8820.064.76

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTMahindra Holidays - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Dis
Jul 28, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTMahindra Holidays - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Dis
Jul 28, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTMahindra Holidays - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTMahindra Holidays - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 23, 2026, 05:15 AM IST ISTMahindra Holidays - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1996PLC405715 and registration number is 036595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1469.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 201.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C P Gurnani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manoj Bhat
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Sangeeta Talwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Diwakar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajat Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anish Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ruzbeh Irani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Share Price

What is the share price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is ₹229.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India?

The Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India?

The market cap of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is ₹4,644.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India are ₹231.75 and ₹226.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is ₹379.85 and 52-week low of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is ₹208.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, -1.29% for the past month, -5.14% over 3 months, -34.32% over 1 year, -11.66% across 3 years, and 2.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India are 87.70 and 5.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India News

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