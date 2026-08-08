Here's the live share price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
|United Foodbrands
|15.21
|14.25
|118.46
|216.04
|223.29
|5.84
|-5.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has declined 34.32% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|217.3
|225.49
|10
|218.63
|223.42
|20
|224.07
|224.39
|50
|227.01
|229.49
|100
|238.68
|242.05
|200
|274.22
|266.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.73%, while DII stake decreased to 11.00%, FII holding fell to 4.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|33,37,785
|0.36
|79.46
|13,63,068
|0.52
|32.45
|12,71,373
|0.46
|30.27
|9,99,412
|0.07
|23.79
|9,07,147
|0.38
|21.6
|5,71,165
|0.29
|13.6
|3,05,397
|0.52
|7.27
|1,99,882
|0.06
|4.76
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|Mahindra Holidays - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Dis
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Mahindra Holidays - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Dis
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Mahindra Holidays - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Mahindra Holidays - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:15 AM IST IST
|Mahindra Holidays - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1996PLC405715 and registration number is 036595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1469.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 201.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is ₹229.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is ₹4,644.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India are ₹231.75 and ₹226.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is ₹379.85 and 52-week low of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is ₹208.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, -1.29% for the past month, -5.14% over 3 months, -34.32% over 1 year, -11.66% across 3 years, and 2.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India are 87.70 and 5.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.
Source: Dion Global