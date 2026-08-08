What is the share price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is ₹229.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India? The Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India? The market cap of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is ₹4,644.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India are ₹231.75 and ₹226.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is ₹379.85 and 52-week low of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is ₹208.40 as on .

How has the Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India performed historically in terms of returns? The Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, -1.29% for the past month, -5.14% over 3 months, -34.32% over 1 year, -11.66% across 3 years, and 2.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India are 87.70 and 5.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global