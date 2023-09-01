Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.03
|17.10
|31.16
|45.36
|50.84
|228.64
|139.39
|8.23
|7.01
|7.22
|34.68
|43.96
|324.36
|220.88
|4.32
|3.19
|2.96
|14.26
|-18.18
|17.75
|65.78
|15.75
|29.80
|25.98
|70.37
|70.58
|212.76
|55.72
|7.52
|2.50
|16.57
|49.07
|48.34
|162.00
|242.40
|3.48
|12.03
|24.75
|48.35
|66.54
|241.92
|85.38
|1.46
|11.80
|14.64
|37.12
|51.22
|285.89
|39.87
|0.59
|11.31
|19.23
|20.73
|-2.06
|59.89
|-1.37
|0.09
|-0.12
|14.18
|-1.56
|-38.70
|19.42
|19.42
|9.10
|-0.11
|-1.61
|15.57
|35.42
|305.02
|109.94
|3.87
|-0.49
|0.35
|25.90
|14.16
|94.26
|12.19
|2.40
|-15.19
|0.55
|22.55
|36.66
|63.96
|18.30
|33.70
|30.82
|58.70
|79.80
|83.42
|257.84
|4.89
|25.63
|56.85
|42.82
|49.72
|5.72
|14.32
|-80.42
|4.50
|-4.00
|-11.22
|0.45
|-1.96
|541.03
|105.61
|6.88
|-14.12
|-4.84
|33.94
|36.68
|311.57
|107.01
|-5.38
|-12.41
|-4.26
|63.48
|112.11
|507.47
|188.64
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.43
|-2.08
|0.79
|19.95
|10.55
|93.94
|85.51
|0.29
|0.26
|-9.62
|115.38
|72.76
|151.05
|-33.02
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|87,65,187
|1.41
|296.7
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|31,25,432
|0.23
|105.8
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|17,60,179
|0.81
|59.58
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|9,74,011
|0.92
|32.97
|HDFC Dividend Yield Fund
|9,07,147
|0.86
|30.71
|UTI Hybrid Equity Fund
|3,67,478
|0.26
|12.44
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan
|3,02,550
|0.91
|10.24
|Samco Active Momentum Fund
|2,62,670
|2.16
|8.89
|UTI Retirement Benefit Pension Fund (RBP)-1994
|1,65,699
|0.14
|5.61
|UTI Core Equity Fund
|1,64,164
|0.29
|5.56
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TN1996PLC036595 and registration number is 036595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Accommodation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 960.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 199.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is ₹8,54.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is 69.97 and PB ratio of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is 20.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is ₹397.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is ₹418.40 and 52-week low of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. is ₹240.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.