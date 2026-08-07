Here's the live share price of Coforge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
|Black Box
|-1.51
|-22.47
|1.46
|30.28
|47.01
|49.40
|26.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Coforge has gained 4.11% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Coforge has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,727.01
|1,733.23
|10
|1,605.36
|1,681.41
|20
|1,557.18
|1,613.69
|50
|1,487.58
|1,516.34
|100
|1,353.09
|1,470.01
|200
|1,518.77
|1,492.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Coforge remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 42.62%, FII holding fell to 24.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,56,20,600
|2.27
|2,289.51
|1,54,53,312
|6.04
|2,264.99
|98,75,000
|1.69
|1,447.38
|51,48,500
|3.3
|754.62
|48,04,734
|3.49
|704.23
|42,85,614
|4.72
|628.14
|42,00,400
|4.91
|615.65
|36,64,974
|1.44
|537.18
|27,58,558
|2.02
|404.32
|24,94,284
|1.08
|365.59
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:08 AM IST IST
|Coforge - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 AM IST IST
|Coforge - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 03:45 AM IST IST
|Coforge - Shareholder Meeting On 24-08-2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 03:40 AM IST IST
|Coforge - Shareholder Meeting On 24-08-2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Coforge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Coforge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100HR1992PLC128382 and registration number is 128382. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9572.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coforge is ₹1,775.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coforge is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Coforge is ₹78,618.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Coforge are ₹1,808.75 and ₹1,765.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coforge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coforge is ₹1,988.90 and 52-week low of Coforge is ₹1,008.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coforge has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, 16.97% for the past month, 38.14% over 3 months, 4.11% over 1 year, 21.59% across 3 years, and 13.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coforge are 44.75 and 8.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.
Source: Dion Global