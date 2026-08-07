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Coforge Share Price

NSE
BSE

COFORGE

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)Digital
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused ITBSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE Information TechnologyBSE SENSEX Next 50BSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Coforge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,775.00 Closed
-0.27₹ -4.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Coforge Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,765.45₹1,808.75
₹1,775.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,008.50₹1,988.90
₹1,775.00
Open Price
₹1,766.90
Prev. Close
₹1,779.80
Volume
1,15,596

Source: Dion Global

Coforge Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29
Black Box		-1.51-22.471.4630.2847.0149.4026.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Coforge has gained 4.11% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Coforge has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Coforge Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Coforge Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,727.011,733.23
101,605.361,681.41
201,557.181,613.69
501,487.581,516.34
1001,353.091,470.01
2001,518.771,492.41

Source: Dion Global

Coforge Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Coforge remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 42.62%, FII holding fell to 24.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Coforge Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,56,20,6002.272,289.51
1,54,53,3126.042,264.99
98,75,0001.691,447.38
51,48,5003.3754.62
48,04,7343.49704.23
42,85,6144.72628.14
42,00,4004.91615.65
36,64,9741.44537.18
27,58,5582.02404.32
24,94,2841.08365.59

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Coforge Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 04:08 AM IST ISTCoforge - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 AM IST ISTCoforge - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 03:45 AM IST ISTCoforge - Shareholder Meeting On 24-08-2026
Aug 03, 2026, 03:40 AM IST ISTCoforge - Shareholder Meeting On 24-08-2026
Jul 30, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTCoforge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Coforge

Coforge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100HR1992PLC128382 and registration number is 128382. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9572.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Om Prakash Bhatt
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Sudhir Singh
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gautam Samanta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. D K Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mary Beth Boucher
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Chanana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Coforge Share Price

What is the share price of Coforge?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coforge is ₹1,775.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Coforge?

The Coforge is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coforge?

The market cap of Coforge is ₹78,618.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Coforge?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Coforge are ₹1,808.75 and ₹1,765.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coforge?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coforge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coforge is ₹1,988.90 and 52-week low of Coforge is ₹1,008.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Coforge performed historically in terms of returns?

The Coforge has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, 16.97% for the past month, 38.14% over 3 months, 4.11% over 1 year, 21.59% across 3 years, and 13.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coforge?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coforge are 44.75 and 8.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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