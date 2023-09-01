Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
|-2.84
|13.76
|56.55
|53.00
|27.18
|23.76
|23.76
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|20,39,533
|2.11
|959.34
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|15,56,385
|2.84
|732.08
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|9,25,000
|5.25
|435.09
|Axis Midcap Fund
|8,48,144
|1.8
|398.94
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|7,00,000
|6.29
|329.26
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|6,72,132
|1.13
|316.15
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|6,23,533
|3.08
|293.29
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|5,36,998
|0.78
|252.59
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|5,11,733
|1.65
|240.7
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|4,81,145
|1.99
|226.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & 4th Interim Dividend
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
Coforge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100DL1992PLC048753 and registration number is 048753. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3313.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Coforge Ltd. is ₹33,403.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Coforge Ltd. is 48.15 and PB ratio of Coforge Ltd. is 10.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coforge Ltd. is ₹5,451.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coforge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coforge Ltd. is ₹5,490.00 and 52-week low of Coforge Ltd. is ₹3,210.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.