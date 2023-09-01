Follow Us

Coforge Ltd. Share Price

COFORGE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Largecap | NSE
₹5,451.90 Closed
-0.27-14.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Coforge Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,427.35₹5,506.40
₹5,451.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,210.05₹5,490.00
₹5,451.90
Open Price
₹5,454.95
Prev. Close
₹5,466.45
Volume
3,64,127

Coforge Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,495.78
  • R25,540.62
  • R35,574.83
  • Pivot
    5,461.57
  • S15,416.73
  • S25,382.52
  • S35,337.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,849.365,303.69
  • 103,759.835,217.14
  • 203,614.65,108.8
  • 503,591.634,894.18
  • 1003,603.574,657.87
  • 2004,038.454,415.54

Coforge Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76

Coforge Ltd. Share Holdings

Coforge Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan20,39,5332.11959.34
UTI Flexi Cap Fund15,56,3852.84732.08
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund9,25,0005.25435.09
Axis Midcap Fund8,48,1441.8398.94
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund7,00,0006.29329.26
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund6,72,1321.13316.15
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund6,23,5333.08293.29
Axis Long Term Equity Fund5,36,9980.78252.59
DSP Mid Cap Fund5,11,7331.65240.7
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund4,81,1451.99226.32
Coforge Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & 4th Interim Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend

About Coforge Ltd.

Coforge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100DL1992PLC048753 and registration number is 048753. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3313.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Basab Pradhan
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Sudhir Singh
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Hari Gopalakrishnan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Patrick John Cordes
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kenneth Tuck Kuen Cheong
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kirti Ram Hariharan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Puri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mary Beth Boucher
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Coforge Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Coforge Ltd.?

The market cap of Coforge Ltd. is ₹33,403.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Coforge Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Coforge Ltd. is 48.15 and PB ratio of Coforge Ltd. is 10.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Coforge Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coforge Ltd. is ₹5,451.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coforge Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coforge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coforge Ltd. is ₹5,490.00 and 52-week low of Coforge Ltd. is ₹3,210.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

