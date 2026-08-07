What is the share price of Coforge? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coforge is ₹1,775.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Coforge? The Coforge is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coforge? The market cap of Coforge is ₹78,618.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Coforge? Today’s highest and lowest price of Coforge are ₹1,808.75 and ₹1,765.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coforge? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coforge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coforge is ₹1,988.90 and 52-week low of Coforge is ₹1,008.50 as on .

How has the Coforge performed historically in terms of returns? The Coforge has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, 16.97% for the past month, 38.14% over 3 months, 4.11% over 1 year, 21.59% across 3 years, and 13.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coforge? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coforge are 44.75 and 8.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global