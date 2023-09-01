Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
|2.58
|14.14
|17.66
|48.47
|41.66
|107.14
|475.44
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943RJ1993PLC007267 and registration number is 007267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 875.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 124.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is ₹1,796.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is 67.85 and PB ratio of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is 2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is ₹32.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is ₹21.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.