Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Udaipur Cement Works Share Price

NSE
BSE

UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS

Singhania (HS) Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Udaipur Cement Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.19 Closed
-0.88₹ -0.32
As on Aug 22, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Udaipur Cement Works Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.89₹36.70
₹36.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.02₹37.95
₹36.19
Open Price
₹36.70
Prev. Close
₹36.51
Volume
1,79,853

Source: Dion Global

Udaipur Cement Works Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Udaipur Cement Works has gained 2.49% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Udaipur Cement Works has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Udaipur Cement Works Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Udaipur Cement Works Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.4636.2
1035.6535.97
2035.6735.69
5034.3434.39
10031.7232.66
20029.9631.79

Source: Dion Global

Udaipur Cement Works Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Udaipur Cement Works remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding rose to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Udaipur Cement Works Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2025, 11:47 PM IST ISTUdaipur Cement Works - Udaipur Cement Works Limited Has Informed The Exchange That Record Date For The Purpose Of Determining
Jul 18, 2025, 11:43 PM IST ISTUdaipur Cement Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 08, 2025, 10:43 PM IST ISTUdaipur Cement Works - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2025, 11:56 PM IST ISTUdaipur Cement Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
May 22, 2025, 09:53 PM IST ISTUdaipur Cement Works - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor

Source: Dion Global

About Udaipur Cement Works

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943RJ1993PLC007267 and registration number is 007267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1472.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 224.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Vinita Singhania
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shrivats Singhania
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinit Marwaha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Onkar Nath Rai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhaswati Mukherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Udaipur Cement Works Share Price

What is the share price of Udaipur Cement Works?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Udaipur Cement Works is ₹36.19 as on Aug 22, 2025.

What kind of stock is Udaipur Cement Works?

The Udaipur Cement Works is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Udaipur Cement Works?

The market cap of Udaipur Cement Works is ₹2,028.59 Cr as on Aug 22, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Udaipur Cement Works?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Udaipur Cement Works are ₹36.70 and ₹35.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Udaipur Cement Works?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Udaipur Cement Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Udaipur Cement Works is ₹37.95 and 52-week low of Udaipur Cement Works is ₹23.02 as on Aug 22, 2025.

How has the Udaipur Cement Works performed historically in terms of returns?

The Udaipur Cement Works has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, 14.34% over 3 months, 2.49% over 1 year, 15.54% across 3 years, and 29.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Udaipur Cement Works?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Udaipur Cement Works are 136.67 and 2.67 on Aug 22, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Udaipur Cement Works News

More Udaipur Cement Works News
Market Pulse