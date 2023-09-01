Follow Us

Must Read

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹32.05 Closed
3.391.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.00₹32.40
₹32.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.47₹35.00
₹32.05
Open Price
₹31.00
Prev. Close
₹31.00
Volume
12,19,079

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.67
  • R233.23
  • R334.07
  • Pivot
    31.83
  • S131.27
  • S230.43
  • S329.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.2531.38
  • 1031.6731.51
  • 2032.1930.93
  • 5032.6228.75
  • 10031.1826.83
  • 20032.4625.63

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. Share Holdings

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Udaipur Cement Works Ltd.

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943RJ1993PLC007267 and registration number is 007267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 875.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 124.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Vinita Singhania
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shrivats Singhania
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinit Marwaha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Onkar Nath Rai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhaswati Mukherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Udaipur Cement Works Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd.?

The market cap of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is ₹1,796.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is 67.85 and PB ratio of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is 2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is ₹32.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is ₹21.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

