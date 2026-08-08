What is the share price of Udaipur Cement Works? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Udaipur Cement Works is ₹36.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Udaipur Cement Works? The Udaipur Cement Works is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Udaipur Cement Works? The market cap of Udaipur Cement Works is ₹2,028.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Udaipur Cement Works? Today’s highest and lowest price of Udaipur Cement Works are ₹36.70 and ₹35.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Udaipur Cement Works? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Udaipur Cement Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Udaipur Cement Works is ₹37.95 and 52-week low of Udaipur Cement Works is ₹23.02 as on .

How has the Udaipur Cement Works performed historically in terms of returns? The Udaipur Cement Works has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, 14.34% over 3 months, 2.49% over 1 year, 15.54% across 3 years, and 29.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Udaipur Cement Works? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Udaipur Cement Works are 136.67 and 2.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global