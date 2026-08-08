Here's the live share price of Udaipur Cement Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Udaipur Cement Works has gained 2.49% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Udaipur Cement Works has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.46
|36.2
|10
|35.65
|35.97
|20
|35.67
|35.69
|50
|34.34
|34.39
|100
|31.72
|32.66
|200
|29.96
|31.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Udaipur Cement Works remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding rose to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2025, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Udaipur Cement Works - Udaipur Cement Works Limited Has Informed The Exchange That Record Date For The Purpose Of Determining
|Jul 18, 2025, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Udaipur Cement Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 08, 2025, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Udaipur Cement Works - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2025, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Udaipur Cement Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|May 22, 2025, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Udaipur Cement Works - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Source: Dion Global
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943RJ1993PLC007267 and registration number is 007267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1472.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 224.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Udaipur Cement Works is ₹36.19 as on Aug 22, 2025.
The Udaipur Cement Works is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Udaipur Cement Works is ₹2,028.59 Cr as on Aug 22, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Udaipur Cement Works are ₹36.70 and ₹35.89.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Udaipur Cement Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Udaipur Cement Works is ₹37.95 and 52-week low of Udaipur Cement Works is ₹23.02 as on Aug 22, 2025.
The Udaipur Cement Works has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, 14.34% over 3 months, 2.49% over 1 year, 15.54% across 3 years, and 29.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Udaipur Cement Works are 136.67 and 2.67 on Aug 22, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global