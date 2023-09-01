Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.18
|26.88
|43.49
|91.79
|46.12
|597.39
|597.39
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|17,31,611
|1.54
|266.86
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|10,42,877
|2.34
|160.72
|Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund
|7,41,272
|2.52
|114.24
|Nippon India Value Fund
|7,18,223
|1.99
|110.69
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|4,64,990
|1.19
|71.66
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|4,64,990
|1.19
|71.66
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|3,94,865
|0.18
|60.85
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|2,66,897
|0.58
|41.13
|HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund
|2,32,498
|1.25
|35.83
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|2,32,193
|0.19
|35.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|17 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|22 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 3rd Interim Dividend
Angel One Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1996PLC101709 and registration number is 101709. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2237.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Angel One Ltd. is ₹15,682.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Angel One Ltd. is 17.62 and PB ratio of Angel One Ltd. is 9.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Angel One Ltd. is ₹1,915.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Angel One Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Angel One Ltd. is ₹1,881.00 and 52-week low of Angel One Ltd. is ₹999.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.