What is the share price of Angel One? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Angel One is ₹292.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Angel One? The Angel One is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Angel One? The market cap of Angel One is ₹26,697.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Angel One? Today’s highest and lowest price of Angel One are ₹298.55 and ₹289.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Angel One? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Angel One stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Angel One is ₹360.20 and 52-week low of Angel One is ₹208.90 as on .

How has the Angel One performed historically in terms of returns? The Angel One has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, -13.01% for the past month, -9.37% over 3 months, 10.6% over 1 year, 24.49% across 3 years, and 18.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Angel One? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Angel One are 25.87 and 4.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global