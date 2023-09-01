Follow Us

Angel One Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,886.30₹1,937.25
₹1,915.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹999.00₹1,881.00
₹1,915.25
Open Price
₹1,895.00
Prev. Close
₹1,869.85
Volume
10,74,994

Angel One Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,942.7
  • R21,965.45
  • R31,993.65
  • Pivot
    1,914.5
  • S11,891.75
  • S21,863.55
  • S31,840.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,612.181,803.94
  • 101,608.11,774.92
  • 201,519.931,733.38
  • 501,457.41,648.46
  • 1001,384.181,544.54
  • 2001,420.351,453

Angel One Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.1826.8843.4991.7946.12597.39597.39
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Angel One Ltd. Share Holdings

Angel One Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Growth Fund17,31,6111.54266.86
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund10,42,8772.34160.72
Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund7,41,2722.52114.24
Nippon India Value Fund7,18,2231.99110.69
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan4,64,9901.1971.66
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%4,64,9901.1971.66
Nippon India Small Cap Fund3,94,8650.1860.85
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund2,66,8970.5841.13
HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund2,32,4981.2535.83
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund2,32,1930.1935.78
View All Mutual Funds

Angel One Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
17 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
22 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 3rd Interim Dividend

About Angel One Ltd.

Angel One Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1996PLC101709 and registration number is 101709. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2237.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh D Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ketan Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishna Iyer
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Mala Todarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Muralidharan Ramachandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnaswamy Arabadi Sridhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalyan Prasath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Angel One Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Angel One Ltd.?

The market cap of Angel One Ltd. is ₹15,682.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Angel One Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Angel One Ltd. is 17.62 and PB ratio of Angel One Ltd. is 9.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Angel One Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Angel One Ltd. is ₹1,915.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Angel One Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Angel One Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Angel One Ltd. is ₹1,881.00 and 52-week low of Angel One Ltd. is ₹999.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

