Here's the live share price of Angel One along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Angel One has gained 10.60% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Angel One has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|299.19
|299.97
|10
|304.82
|303.97
|20
|320.38
|312.65
|50
|332.45
|319.25
|100
|304.97
|308.89
|200
|280.08
|291.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Angel One saw a drop in promoter holding to 28.59%, while DII stake increased to 20.34%, FII holding rose to 13.76%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,54,74,331
|1.04
|511.66
|98,06,956
|2.19
|324.27
|90,00,000
|1.11
|297.59
|76,39,640
|1.76
|252.6
|70,83,923
|0.82
|234.23
|61,53,954
|0.28
|203.48
|50,69,119
|2.4
|167.61
|50,00,000
|1.94
|165.33
|49,61,320
|1.1
|164.05
|47,09,078
|0.87
|155.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Angel One - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Angel One - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:30 PM IST IST
|Angel One - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Angel One - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Angel One - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Angel One Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1996PLC101709 and registration number is 101709. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5054.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Angel One is ₹292.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Angel One is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Angel One is ₹26,697.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Angel One are ₹298.55 and ₹289.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Angel One stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Angel One is ₹360.20 and 52-week low of Angel One is ₹208.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Angel One has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, -13.01% for the past month, -9.37% over 3 months, 10.6% over 1 year, 24.49% across 3 years, and 18.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Angel One are 25.87 and 4.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.39 per annum.
Source: Dion Global