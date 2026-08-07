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Angel One Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANGEL ONE

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Capital MarketInternet & E-CommercePremium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Internet EconomyBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Angel One along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹292.20 Closed
-1.68₹ -5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Angel One Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹289.20₹298.55
₹292.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹208.90₹360.20
₹292.20
Open Price
₹296.35
Prev. Close
₹297.20
Volume
3,22,338

Source: Dion Global

Angel One Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Angel One has gained 10.60% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Angel One has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Angel One Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Angel One Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5299.19299.97
10304.82303.97
20320.38312.65
50332.45319.25
100304.97308.89
200280.08291.32

Source: Dion Global

Angel One Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Angel One saw a drop in promoter holding to 28.59%, while DII stake increased to 20.34%, FII holding rose to 13.76%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Angel One Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,54,74,3311.04511.66
98,06,9562.19324.27
90,00,0001.11297.59
76,39,6401.76252.6
70,83,9230.82234.23
61,53,9540.28203.48
50,69,1192.4167.61
50,00,0001.94165.33
49,61,3201.1164.05
47,09,0780.87155.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Angel One Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTAngel One - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTAngel One - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 01:30 PM IST ISTAngel One - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Jul 31, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTAngel One - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 21, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTAngel One - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Angel One

Angel One Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1996PLC101709 and registration number is 101709. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5054.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Majumdar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ambarish Kenghe
    WholeTime Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Krishna Iyer
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Muralidharan Ramachandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mala Todarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arunkumar Nerur Thiagarajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalyan Prasath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnaswamy Arabadi Sridhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Angel One Share Price

What is the share price of Angel One?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Angel One is ₹292.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Angel One?

The Angel One is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Angel One?

The market cap of Angel One is ₹26,697.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Angel One?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Angel One are ₹298.55 and ₹289.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Angel One?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Angel One stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Angel One is ₹360.20 and 52-week low of Angel One is ₹208.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Angel One performed historically in terms of returns?

The Angel One has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, -13.01% for the past month, -9.37% over 3 months, 10.6% over 1 year, 24.49% across 3 years, and 18.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Angel One?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Angel One are 25.87 and 4.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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