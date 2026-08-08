Here's the live share price of Ingersoll-Rand (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|-0.10
|-0.63
|-5.26
|24.30
|18.77
|13.21
|34.47
|Elgi Equipments
|3.25
|-0.31
|4.51
|18.06
|10.20
|4.29
|23.39
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|-2.87
|-18.28
|-9.51
|21.81
|8.78
|32.67
|30.06
|Veljan Denison
|-4.74
|2.14
|58.70
|39.10
|30.86
|25.58
|22.64
|Revathi Equipment India
|6.07
|-3.72
|22.80
|17.17
|-18.75
|-37.79
|-24.78
|Semac Construction
|3.29
|-2.54
|8.33
|36.59
|-39.93
|-40.31
|-14.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ingersoll-Rand (India) has gained 18.77% compared to peers like Elgi Equipments (10.20%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (8.78%), Veljan Denison (30.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Ingersoll-Rand (India) has outperformed peers relative to Elgi Equipments (23.39%) and Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (30.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,291.75
|4,317.94
|10
|4,362.61
|4,342.03
|20
|4,413.01
|4,373.85
|50
|4,340.96
|4,341.92
|100
|4,179.17
|4,210.04
|200
|3,903.81
|4,049.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ingersoll-Rand (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.96%, FII holding fell to 1.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,16,702
|0.68
|277.57
|3,18,347
|1.07
|143.28
|2,90,460
|1.53
|130.73
|2,33,238
|0.12
|104.98
|2,29,555
|0.22
|103.32
|1,63,370
|0.46
|73.53
|1,20,418
|0.58
|54.2
|1,03,839
|0.71
|46.74
|1,01,736
|2.92
|45.79
|73,931
|1
|33.27
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:42 PM IST IST
|Ingersoll Rand - Board Meeting Intimation for Results - June 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Ingersoll Rand - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Ingersoll Rand - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Ingersoll Rand - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 02, 2026, 03:30 PM IST IST
|Ingersoll Rand - Record Date For The Final Dividend 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1921 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05190KA1921PLC036321 and registration number is 036321. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1392.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ingersoll-Rand (India) is ₹4,320.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ingersoll-Rand (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ingersoll-Rand (India) is ₹13,637.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ingersoll-Rand (India) are ₹4,374.65 and ₹4,311.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ingersoll-Rand (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ingersoll-Rand (India) is ₹4,768.35 and 52-week low of Ingersoll-Rand (India) is ₹3,070.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ingersoll-Rand (India) has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -0.63% for the past month, -5.26% over 3 months, 18.77% over 1 year, 13.21% across 3 years, and 34.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ingersoll-Rand (India) are 53.26 and 22.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.74 per annum.
Source: Dion Global