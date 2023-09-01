Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.45
|12.41
|17.19
|45.43
|61.80
|411.98
|403.92
|5.94
|-8.65
|-8.81
|3.37
|0.13
|344.64
|231.99
|-2.21
|-1.27
|10.44
|1.61
|1.61
|1.61
|1.61
|2.18
|13.60
|-2.51
|40.47
|122.44
|288.51
|246.90
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|8,58,982
|1.8
|249
|SBI Contra Fund
|2,29,555
|0.49
|66.54
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|92,747
|1.1
|26.89
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|74,652
|1.56
|21.64
|ICICI Prudential MNC Fund
|64,841
|1.29
|18.8
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|53,889
|0.54
|15.62
|Tata Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|53,000
|1.23
|15.36
|SBI Infrastructure Fund
|50,000
|1.24
|14.49
|Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund
|46,677
|0.68
|13.53
|Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund
|40,173
|1.13
|11.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1921 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05190KA1921PLC036321 and registration number is 036321. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Compressors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 909.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is ₹10,63.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is 49.27 and PB ratio of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is 17.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is ₹3,187.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is ₹3,334.25 and 52-week low of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is ₹1,765.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.