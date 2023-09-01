Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Compressors | Smallcap | NSE
₹3,187.75 Closed
-0.98-31.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,163.20₹3,239.95
₹3,187.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,765.15₹3,334.25
₹3,187.75
Open Price
₹3,235.40
Prev. Close
₹3,219.35
Volume
7,385

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,229.43
  • R23,273.07
  • R33,306.18
  • Pivot
    3,196.32
  • S13,152.68
  • S23,119.57
  • S33,075.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,151.363,213.35
  • 102,115.643,189
  • 202,107.043,123.13
  • 502,001.422,986.06
  • 1001,766.592,820.74
  • 2001,624.312,555.75

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.4512.4117.1945.4361.80411.98403.92
5.94-8.65-8.813.370.13344.64231.99
-2.21-1.2710.441.611.611.611.61
2.1813.60-2.5140.47122.44288.51246.90

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Large & Midcap Fund8,58,9821.8249
SBI Contra Fund2,29,5550.4966.54
Invesco India Smallcap Fund92,7471.126.89
ITI Small Cap Fund74,6521.5621.64
ICICI Prudential MNC Fund64,8411.2918.8
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund53,8890.5415.62
Tata Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan53,0001.2315.36
SBI Infrastructure Fund50,0001.2414.49
Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund46,6770.6813.53
Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund40,1731.1311.65
View All Mutual Funds

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1921 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05190KA1921PLC036321 and registration number is 036321. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Compressors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 909.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sekhar Natarajan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Inder Arora
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Jayantika Dave
    Director
  • Mr. Naveen Samant
    Director
  • Ms. Vijaya Sampath
    Director

FAQs on Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is ₹10,63.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is 49.27 and PB ratio of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is 17.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is ₹3,187.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is ₹3,334.25 and 52-week low of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is ₹1,765.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data