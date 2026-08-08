What is the share price of Ingersoll-Rand (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ingersoll-Rand (India) is ₹4,320.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ingersoll-Rand (India)? The Ingersoll-Rand (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ingersoll-Rand (India)? The market cap of Ingersoll-Rand (India) is ₹13,637.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ingersoll-Rand (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ingersoll-Rand (India) are ₹4,374.65 and ₹4,311.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ingersoll-Rand (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ingersoll-Rand (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ingersoll-Rand (India) is ₹4,768.35 and 52-week low of Ingersoll-Rand (India) is ₹3,070.00 as on .

How has the Ingersoll-Rand (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Ingersoll-Rand (India) has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -0.63% for the past month, -5.26% over 3 months, 18.77% over 1 year, 13.21% across 3 years, and 34.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ingersoll-Rand (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ingersoll-Rand (India) are 53.26 and 22.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global