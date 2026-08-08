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Ingersoll-Rand (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ingersoll-Rand (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,320.00 Closed
-0.61₹ -26.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ingersoll-Rand (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,311.00₹4,374.65
₹4,320.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,070.00₹4,768.35
₹4,320.00
Open Price
₹4,339.95
Prev. Close
₹4,346.45
Volume
401

Source: Dion Global

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		-0.10-0.63-5.2624.3018.7713.2134.47
Elgi Equipments		3.25-0.314.5118.0610.204.2923.39
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		-2.87-18.28-9.5121.818.7832.6730.06
Veljan Denison		-4.742.1458.7039.1030.8625.5822.64
Revathi Equipment India		6.07-3.7222.8017.17-18.75-37.79-24.78
Semac Construction		3.29-2.548.3336.59-39.93-40.31-14.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ingersoll-Rand (India) has gained 18.77% compared to peers like Elgi Equipments (10.20%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (8.78%), Veljan Denison (30.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Ingersoll-Rand (India) has outperformed peers relative to Elgi Equipments (23.39%) and Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (30.06%).

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,291.754,317.94
104,362.614,342.03
204,413.014,373.85
504,340.964,341.92
1004,179.174,210.04
2003,903.814,049.64

Source: Dion Global

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ingersoll-Rand (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.96%, FII holding fell to 1.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,16,7020.68277.57
3,18,3471.07143.28
2,90,4601.53130.73
2,33,2380.12104.98
2,29,5550.22103.32
1,63,3700.4673.53
1,20,4180.5854.2
1,03,8390.7146.74
1,01,7362.9245.79
73,931133.27

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ingersoll-Rand (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:42 PM IST ISTIngersoll Rand - Board Meeting Intimation for Results - June 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTIngersoll Rand - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 21, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTIngersoll Rand - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
Jul 20, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTIngersoll Rand - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 02, 2026, 03:30 PM IST ISTIngersoll Rand - Record Date For The Final Dividend 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About Ingersoll-Rand (India)

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1921 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05190KA1921PLC036321 and registration number is 036321. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1392.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sekhar Natarajan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Khanduja
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Jayantika Dave
    Director
  • Ms. Vijaya Sampath
    Director
  • Mr. Gareth Topping
    Director

FAQs on Ingersoll-Rand (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Ingersoll-Rand (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ingersoll-Rand (India) is ₹4,320.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ingersoll-Rand (India)?

The Ingersoll-Rand (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ingersoll-Rand (India)?

The market cap of Ingersoll-Rand (India) is ₹13,637.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ingersoll-Rand (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ingersoll-Rand (India) are ₹4,374.65 and ₹4,311.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ingersoll-Rand (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ingersoll-Rand (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ingersoll-Rand (India) is ₹4,768.35 and 52-week low of Ingersoll-Rand (India) is ₹3,070.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ingersoll-Rand (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ingersoll-Rand (India) has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -0.63% for the past month, -5.26% over 3 months, 18.77% over 1 year, 13.21% across 3 years, and 34.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ingersoll-Rand (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ingersoll-Rand (India) are 53.26 and 22.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ingersoll-Rand (India) News

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