What is the Market Cap of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is ₹10,63.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is 49.27 and PB ratio of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is 17.41 as on .

What is the share price of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. is ₹3,187.75 as on .