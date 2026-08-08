Here's the live share price of Relaxo Footwears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Relaxo Footwears
|4.12
|7.18
|37.74
|13.37
|-6.50
|-23.03
|-18.27
|Metro Brands
|-6.42
|-8.42
|-6.10
|-7.79
|-14.30
|-3.23
|14.46
|Bata India
|3.42
|5.17
|-1.06
|-18.53
|-39.09
|-25.78
|-15.53
|Redtape
|5.70
|2.68
|7.12
|6.54
|12.90
|4.32
|2.57
|Campus Activewear
|-1.08
|-4.84
|-11.72
|-20.46
|-16.11
|-8.88
|-10.29
|Sreeleathers
|-0.47
|0.54
|15.76
|0.69
|-9.46
|-0.92
|4.87
|Liberty Shoes
|0.75
|-3.23
|2.82
|-8.41
|-17.24
|4.66
|8.45
|Lehar Footwears
|-2.14
|-3.42
|-0.25
|4.69
|-7.18
|20.90
|40.15
|Khadim India
|0.62
|-9.23
|-12.95
|-42.22
|-62.59
|-25.84
|-18.37
|KSR Footwear
|-4.31
|-11.97
|-20.53
|0.39
|-11.40
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Sarup Industries
|10.49
|-2.82
|2.42
|-23.78
|40.29
|85.44
|43.43
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Relaxo Footwears has declined 6.50% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Bata India (-39.09%), Redtape (12.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Relaxo Footwears has underperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Bata India (-15.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|404.41
|409.39
|10
|403.71
|406.79
|20
|400.19
|401.5
|50
|372.43
|379.56
|100
|331.59
|364.16
|200
|365.14
|377.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Relaxo Footwears remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.67%, FII holding rose to 3.11%, and public shareholding unchanged at 15.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,18,00,000
|1.19
|478.79
|76,97,000
|0.76
|312.31
|18,12,156
|1.06
|73.53
|16,21,704
|0.28
|65.8
|2,90,000
|0.4
|11.77
|2,57,585
|0.33
|10.45
|14,495
|0.38
|0.55
|190
|0
|0.01
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Relaxo Footwears - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Relaxo Footwears - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Relaxo Footwears - Newspaper Advertisement Regarding Loss Of Share Certificates
|Jun 16, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Relaxo Footwears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jun 11, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Relaxo Footwears - Report On Lodgment/Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests And Dematerialization Of Physical Shares
Source: Dion Global
Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC019097 and registration number is 019097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2702.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relaxo Footwears is ₹421.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Relaxo Footwears is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Relaxo Footwears is ₹10,480.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Relaxo Footwears are ₹432.05 and ₹420.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Relaxo Footwears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Relaxo Footwears is ₹531.45 and 52-week low of Relaxo Footwears is ₹236.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Relaxo Footwears has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, 7.18% for the past month, 37.74% over 3 months, -6.5% over 1 year, -23.03% across 3 years, and -18.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Relaxo Footwears are 58.46 and 4.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.
Source: Dion Global