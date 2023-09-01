Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.76
|-0.72
|2.68
|19.03
|-8.57
|43.75
|118.96
|2.74
|1.15
|8.46
|29.89
|35.56
|113.49
|113.49
|-1.07
|-4.42
|6.74
|18.68
|-12.15
|30.27
|58.27
|-0.43
|0.25
|-1.56
|-25.94
|-37.31
|-19.83
|-19.83
|-1.28
|-3.98
|15.97
|45.34
|49.46
|14.55
|14.55
|-1.54
|-5.68
|-6.66
|-83.72
|-85.93
|-13.83
|-54.02
|-0.74
|3.65
|6.80
|21.42
|16.60
|55.70
|-15.94
|-2.41
|21.62
|21.62
|37.86
|4.20
|136.44
|-63.77
|4.63
|11.97
|11.36
|20.85
|52.42
|75.62
|27.77
|15.09
|12.51
|-4.49
|14.25
|13.64
|26.25
|-40.09
|10.97
|2.24
|4.00
|-12.53
|6.45
|129.79
|50.26
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|82,84,070
|2.62
|783.76
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|25,33,988
|0.4
|239.74
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|18,00,000
|0.85
|170.3
|SBI Multicap Fund
|16,21,704
|1.19
|153.43
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|15,75,688
|0.58
|149.08
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|13,47,099
|0.71
|127.45
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|12,95,914
|0.88
|122.61
|Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund
|3,48,399
|0.6
|32.96
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|2,90,000
|1.82
|27.44
|Tata Ethical Fund - Regular Plan
|2,40,000
|1.26
|22.71
Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC019097 and registration number is 019097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear made primarily of vulcalized or moulded rubber and plastic.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2653.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is ₹23,9.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is 133.68 and PB ratio of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is 13.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is ₹924.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Relaxo Footwears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is ₹1,107.00 and 52-week low of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is ₹748.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.