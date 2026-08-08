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Relaxo Footwears Share Price

NSE
BSE

RELAXO FOOTWEARS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE Low VolatilityBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Relaxo Footwears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹421.00 Closed
-1.06₹ -4.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Relaxo Footwears Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹420.75₹432.05
₹421.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹236.55₹531.45
₹421.00
Open Price
₹430.60
Prev. Close
₹425.50
Volume
21,776

Source: Dion Global

Relaxo Footwears Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Relaxo Footwears		4.127.1837.7413.37-6.50-23.03-18.27
Metro Brands		-6.42-8.42-6.10-7.79-14.30-3.2314.46
Bata India		3.425.17-1.06-18.53-39.09-25.78-15.53
Redtape		5.702.687.126.5412.904.322.57
Campus Activewear		-1.08-4.84-11.72-20.46-16.11-8.88-10.29
Sreeleathers		-0.470.5415.760.69-9.46-0.924.87
Liberty Shoes		0.75-3.232.82-8.41-17.244.668.45
Lehar Footwears		-2.14-3.42-0.254.69-7.1820.9040.15
Khadim India		0.62-9.23-12.95-42.22-62.59-25.84-18.37
KSR Footwear		-4.31-11.97-20.530.39-11.40-3.95-2.39
Sarup Industries		10.49-2.822.42-23.7840.2985.4443.43

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Relaxo Footwears has declined 6.50% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Bata India (-39.09%), Redtape (12.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Relaxo Footwears has underperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Bata India (-15.53%).

Relaxo Footwears Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Relaxo Footwears Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5404.41409.39
10403.71406.79
20400.19401.5
50372.43379.56
100331.59364.16
200365.14377.87

Source: Dion Global

Relaxo Footwears Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Relaxo Footwears remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.67%, FII holding rose to 3.11%, and public shareholding unchanged at 15.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Relaxo Footwears Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,18,00,0001.19478.79
76,97,0000.76312.31
18,12,1561.0673.53
16,21,7040.2865.8
2,90,0000.411.77
2,57,5850.3310.45
14,4950.380.55
19000.01

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Relaxo Footwears Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTRelaxo Footwears - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 10, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTRelaxo Footwears - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTRelaxo Footwears - Newspaper Advertisement Regarding Loss Of Share Certificates
Jun 16, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTRelaxo Footwears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jun 11, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTRelaxo Footwears - Report On Lodgment/Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests And Dematerialization Of Physical Shares

Source: Dion Global

About Relaxo Footwears

Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC019097 and registration number is 019097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2702.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Dua
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukand Lal Dua
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Dua
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Dua
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sushil Batra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldip Singh Dhingra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Rupendra Bhadauria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Richa Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Relaxo Footwears Share Price

What is the share price of Relaxo Footwears?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relaxo Footwears is ₹421.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Relaxo Footwears?

The Relaxo Footwears is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Relaxo Footwears?

The market cap of Relaxo Footwears is ₹10,480.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Relaxo Footwears?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Relaxo Footwears are ₹432.05 and ₹420.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Relaxo Footwears?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Relaxo Footwears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Relaxo Footwears is ₹531.45 and 52-week low of Relaxo Footwears is ₹236.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Relaxo Footwears performed historically in terms of returns?

The Relaxo Footwears has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, 7.18% for the past month, 37.74% over 3 months, -6.5% over 1 year, -23.03% across 3 years, and -18.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Relaxo Footwears?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Relaxo Footwears are 58.46 and 4.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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