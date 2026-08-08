What is the share price of Relaxo Footwears? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relaxo Footwears is ₹421.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Relaxo Footwears? The Relaxo Footwears is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Relaxo Footwears? The market cap of Relaxo Footwears is ₹10,480.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Relaxo Footwears? Today’s highest and lowest price of Relaxo Footwears are ₹432.05 and ₹420.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Relaxo Footwears? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Relaxo Footwears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Relaxo Footwears is ₹531.45 and 52-week low of Relaxo Footwears is ₹236.55 as on .

How has the Relaxo Footwears performed historically in terms of returns? The Relaxo Footwears has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, 7.18% for the past month, 37.74% over 3 months, -6.5% over 1 year, -23.03% across 3 years, and -18.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Relaxo Footwears? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Relaxo Footwears are 58.46 and 4.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.

Source: Dion Global