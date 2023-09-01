What is the Market Cap of Relaxo Footwears Ltd.? The market cap of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is ₹23,9.39 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Relaxo Footwears Ltd.? P/E ratio of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is 133.68 and PB ratio of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is 13.09 as on .

What is the share price of Relaxo Footwears Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is ₹924.30 as on .