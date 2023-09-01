Follow Us

Relaxo Footwears Ltd. Share Price

RELAXO FOOTWEARS LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Largecap | NSE
₹924.30 Closed
-2.18-20.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Relaxo Footwears Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹913.20₹931.35
₹924.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹748.00₹1,107.00
₹924.30
Open Price
₹918.90
Prev. Close
₹944.90
Volume
1,37,481

Relaxo Footwears Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1932.83
  • R2941.17
  • R3950.98
  • Pivot
    923.02
  • S1914.68
  • S2904.87
  • S3896.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5970.02935.02
  • 10974.16933.64
  • 20992.96932.8
  • 501,011.17922.95
  • 100997.97905.79
  • 2001,081.35908.88

Relaxo Footwears Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.76-0.722.6819.03-8.5743.75118.96
2.741.158.4629.8935.56113.49113.49
-1.07-4.426.7418.68-12.1530.2758.27
-0.430.25-1.56-25.94-37.31-19.83-19.83
-1.28-3.9815.9745.3449.4614.5514.55
-1.54-5.68-6.66-83.72-85.93-13.83-54.02
-0.743.656.8021.4216.6055.70-15.94
-2.4121.6221.6237.864.20136.44-63.77
4.6311.9711.3620.8552.4275.6227.77
15.0912.51-4.4914.2513.6426.25-40.09
10.972.244.00-12.536.45129.7950.26

Relaxo Footwears Ltd. Share Holdings

Relaxo Footwears Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Focused Equity Fund82,84,0702.62783.76
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund25,33,9880.4239.74
SBI Small Cap Fund18,00,0000.85170.3
SBI Multicap Fund16,21,7041.19153.43
UTI Flexi Cap Fund15,75,6880.58149.08
SBI Flexi Cap Fund13,47,0990.71127.45
SBI Large & Midcap Fund12,95,9140.88122.61
Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund3,48,3990.632.96
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund2,90,0001.8227.44
Tata Ethical Fund - Regular Plan2,40,0001.2622.71
View All Mutual Funds

Relaxo Footwears Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Shareholders meeting
    Relaxo Footwears Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 24, 2023
    24-Aug, 2023 | 02:52 PM

About Relaxo Footwears Ltd.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC019097 and registration number is 019097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear made primarily of vulcalized or moulded rubber and plastic.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2653.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Dua
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukand Lal Dua
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Dua
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deval Ganguly
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Shrimali
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuldip Singh Dhingra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Dua
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Rupendra Bhadauria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Relaxo Footwears Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Relaxo Footwears Ltd.?

The market cap of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is ₹23,9.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Relaxo Footwears Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is 133.68 and PB ratio of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is 13.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Relaxo Footwears Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is ₹924.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Relaxo Footwears Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Relaxo Footwears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is ₹1,107.00 and 52-week low of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. is ₹748.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

