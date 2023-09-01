Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|1,10,00,000
|1.64
|327.75
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|36,25,395
|1.75
|108.02
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|14,41,929
|1.88
|42.96
|Sundaram Services Fund
|10,40,683
|1.13
|31.01
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|10,39,359
|1.26
|30.97
|SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan
|10,00,000
|2.66
|29.8
|Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund
|6,59,310
|2.38
|19.64
|Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund - Institutional Plan
|6,59,310
|2.38
|19.64
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|5,68,314
|0.79
|16.93
|LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund
|2,59,479
|0.9
|7.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CSB Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1920PLC000175 and registration number is 000175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2038.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 173.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CSB Bank Ltd. is ₹5,677.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CSB Bank Ltd. is 10.05 and PB ratio of CSB Bank Ltd. is 1.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CSB Bank Ltd. is ₹327.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CSB Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CSB Bank Ltd. is ₹336.00 and 52-week low of CSB Bank Ltd. is ₹205.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.