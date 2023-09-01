Follow Us

CSB Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CSB BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | NSE
₹327.25 Closed
-0.92-3.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CSB Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹325.65₹332.00
₹327.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹205.35₹336.00
₹327.25
Open Price
₹330.00
Prev. Close
₹330.30
Volume
1,45,453

CSB Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1331.13
  • R2334.07
  • R3336.13
  • Pivot
    329.07
  • S1326.13
  • S2324.07
  • S3321.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5244.2328.14
  • 10242.99323.84
  • 20237.5316.31
  • 50225.58302.6
  • 100210.05288.72
  • 200216.71271.38

CSB Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

CSB Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

CSB Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund1,10,00,0001.64327.75
SBI Magnum Global Fund36,25,3951.75108.02
PGIM India Small Cap Fund14,41,9291.8842.96
Sundaram Services Fund10,40,6831.1331.01
Sundaram Small Cap Fund10,39,3591.2630.97
SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan10,00,0002.6629.8
Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund6,59,3102.3819.64
Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund - Institutional Plan6,59,3102.3819.64
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund5,68,3140.7916.93
LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund2,59,4790.97.73
View All Mutual Funds

CSB Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CSB Bank Ltd.

CSB Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1920PLC000175 and registration number is 000175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2038.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 173.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Pralay Mondal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sumit Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhavan Menon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhin Choksey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Srivastav
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sharmila Abhay Karve
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Kumar Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Biswamohan Mahapatra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on CSB Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CSB Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of CSB Bank Ltd. is ₹5,677.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CSB Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CSB Bank Ltd. is 10.05 and PB ratio of CSB Bank Ltd. is 1.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CSB Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CSB Bank Ltd. is ₹327.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CSB Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CSB Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CSB Bank Ltd. is ₹336.00 and 52-week low of CSB Bank Ltd. is ₹205.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

