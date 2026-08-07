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CSB Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

CSB BANK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of CSB Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹316.70 Closed
-2.04₹ -6.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CSB Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹315.55₹325.35
₹316.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹317.65₹574.70
₹316.70
Open Price
₹325.35
Prev. Close
₹323.30
Volume
31,710

Source: Dion Global

CSB Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CSB Bank		-4.00-10.41-11.19-23.58-27.081.01-0.61
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CSB Bank has declined 27.08% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, CSB Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

CSB Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CSB Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5332.44329.99
10339.35334.82
20349.47341.48
50353.89351.61
100363.19364.08
200393.84374.87

Source: Dion Global

CSB Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CSB Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.07%, FII holding fell to 12.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

CSB Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,10,00,0000.93373.84
17,02,3960.3257.86
15,06,4300.2651.2
12,86,8690.443.73
12,79,6912.5943.49
12,42,2841.0942.22
12,11,4620.8341.17
10,36,0960.1235.21
3,09,4820.1210.52
1,93,3831.456.57

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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CSB Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTCSB Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTCSB Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTCSB Bank - Transfer Of Equity Shares From CSB ESOS Trust
Aug 05, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTCSB Bank - Transfer Of Equity Shares From CSB ESOS Trust
Jul 30, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTCSB Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About CSB Bank

CSB Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1920PLC000175 and registration number is 000175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4505.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 173.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Biswamohan Mahapatra
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Pralay Mondal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. B K Divakara
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sheetal Rupesh Sancheti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D N Narasimha Raju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhin Choksey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Kumar Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sharmila Abhay Karve
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Renu Kohli
    Independent Director

FAQs on CSB Bank Share Price

What is the share price of CSB Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CSB Bank is ₹316.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CSB Bank?

The CSB Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CSB Bank?

The market cap of CSB Bank is ₹5,494.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CSB Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CSB Bank are ₹325.35 and ₹315.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CSB Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CSB Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CSB Bank is ₹574.70 and 52-week low of CSB Bank is ₹317.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CSB Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The CSB Bank has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, -10.41% for the past month, -11.19% over 3 months, -27.08% over 1 year, 1.01% across 3 years, and -0.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CSB Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CSB Bank are 8.27 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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