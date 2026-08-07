What is the share price of CSB Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CSB Bank is ₹316.70 as on .

What kind of stock is CSB Bank? The CSB Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CSB Bank? The market cap of CSB Bank is ₹5,494.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CSB Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of CSB Bank are ₹325.35 and ₹315.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CSB Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CSB Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CSB Bank is ₹574.70 and 52-week low of CSB Bank is ₹317.65 as on .

How has the CSB Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The CSB Bank has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, -10.41% for the past month, -11.19% over 3 months, -27.08% over 1 year, 1.01% across 3 years, and -0.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CSB Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CSB Bank are 8.27 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global