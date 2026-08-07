Here's the live share price of CSB Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CSB Bank
|-4.00
|-10.41
|-11.19
|-23.58
|-27.08
|1.01
|-0.61
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CSB Bank has declined 27.08% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, CSB Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|332.44
|329.99
|10
|339.35
|334.82
|20
|349.47
|341.48
|50
|353.89
|351.61
|100
|363.19
|364.08
|200
|393.84
|374.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CSB Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.07%, FII holding fell to 12.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,10,00,000
|0.93
|373.84
|17,02,396
|0.32
|57.86
|15,06,430
|0.26
|51.2
|12,86,869
|0.4
|43.73
|12,79,691
|2.59
|43.49
|12,42,284
|1.09
|42.22
|12,11,462
|0.83
|41.17
|10,36,096
|0.12
|35.21
|3,09,482
|0.12
|10.52
|1,93,383
|1.45
|6.57
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|CSB Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|CSB Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|CSB Bank - Transfer Of Equity Shares From CSB ESOS Trust
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|CSB Bank - Transfer Of Equity Shares From CSB ESOS Trust
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|CSB Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
CSB Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1920PLC000175 and registration number is 000175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4505.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 173.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CSB Bank is ₹316.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CSB Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CSB Bank is ₹5,494.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CSB Bank are ₹325.35 and ₹315.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CSB Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CSB Bank is ₹574.70 and 52-week low of CSB Bank is ₹317.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CSB Bank has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, -10.41% for the past month, -11.19% over 3 months, -27.08% over 1 year, 1.01% across 3 years, and -0.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CSB Bank are 8.27 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global