Here's the live share price of Sterling Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sterling Tools
|-2.90
|1.29
|-6.15
|2.05
|-22.09
|-11.29
|1.70
|Sundaram-Clayton
|-0.75
|-8.96
|-17.20
|-7.89
|-28.22
|-6.78
|-4.12
|Simmonds Marshall
|-1.11
|4.63
|-6.27
|30.08
|48.61
|53.83
|33.49
|Lakshmi Precision Screws
|-3.40
|-8.00
|-8.17
|-9.89
|-24.18
|4.60
|0.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sterling Tools has declined 22.09% compared to peers like Sundaram-Clayton (-28.22%), Simmonds Marshall (48.61%), Lakshmi Precision Screws (-24.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Sterling Tools has underperformed peers relative to Sundaram-Clayton (-4.12%) and Simmonds Marshall (33.49%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|245.37
|250.14
|10
|245.59
|247.98
|20
|244.1
|246.12
|50
|238.98
|242.27
|100
|230.6
|241.68
|200
|249.75
|258.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sterling Tools saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.87%, while DII stake decreased to 0.09%, FII holding fell to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Sterling Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Sterling Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Sterling Tools - Record Date Has Been Fixed As On Friday, 28Th August, 2026 For The Purpose Of Dividend For The FY 2025-26.
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Sterling Tools - Fixing Date Of Annual General Meeting (AGM') Of The Company, The Book Closure Date And The Record Date
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Sterling Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Sterling Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29222DL1979PLC009668 and registration number is 009668. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal fasteners (nails, rivets, tacks, pins, staples, washers and similar non-threaded products and nuts, bolts, screws and other threaded products). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 716.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Tools is ₹244.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sterling Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sterling Tools is ₹886.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterling Tools are ₹254.60 and ₹241.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Tools is ₹360.80 and 52-week low of Sterling Tools is ₹156.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sterling Tools has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, 1.29% for the past month, -6.15% over 3 months, -22.09% over 1 year, -11.29% across 3 years, and 1.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterling Tools are 33.85 and 1.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global