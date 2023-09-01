Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|16,77,759
|0.52
|56.42
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan
|1,51,081
|0.45
|5.08
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Debt - Regular Plan
|10,000
|0.23
|0.35
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sterling Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29222DL1979PLC009668 and registration number is 009668. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 471.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sterling Tools Ltd. is ₹1,351.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sterling Tools Ltd. is 33.22 and PB ratio of Sterling Tools Ltd. is 3.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Tools Ltd. is ₹375.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Tools Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Tools Ltd. is ₹449.75 and 52-week low of Sterling Tools Ltd. is ₹199.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.