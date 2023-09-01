What is the Market Cap of Sterling Tools Ltd.? The market cap of Sterling Tools Ltd. is ₹1,351.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sterling Tools Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sterling Tools Ltd. is 33.22 and PB ratio of Sterling Tools Ltd. is 3.37 as on .

What is the share price of Sterling Tools Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Tools Ltd. is ₹375.05 as on .