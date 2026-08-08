What is the share price of Sterling Tools? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Tools is ₹244.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sterling Tools? The Sterling Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling Tools? The market cap of Sterling Tools is ₹886.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sterling Tools? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterling Tools are ₹254.60 and ₹241.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterling Tools? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Tools is ₹360.80 and 52-week low of Sterling Tools is ₹156.60 as on .

How has the Sterling Tools performed historically in terms of returns? The Sterling Tools has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, 1.29% for the past month, -6.15% over 3 months, -22.09% over 1 year, -11.29% across 3 years, and 1.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sterling Tools? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterling Tools are 33.85 and 1.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global