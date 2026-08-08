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Sterling Tools Share Price

NSE
BSE

STERLING TOOLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sterling Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹244.00 Closed
-1.07₹ -2.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sterling Tools Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹241.30₹254.60
₹244.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹156.60₹360.80
₹244.00
Open Price
₹246.95
Prev. Close
₹246.65
Volume
2,389

Source: Dion Global

Sterling Tools Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sterling Tools		-2.901.29-6.152.05-22.09-11.291.70
Sundaram-Clayton		-0.75-8.96-17.20-7.89-28.22-6.78-4.12
Simmonds Marshall		-1.114.63-6.2730.0848.6153.8333.49
Lakshmi Precision Screws		-3.40-8.00-8.17-9.89-24.184.600.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sterling Tools has declined 22.09% compared to peers like Sundaram-Clayton (-28.22%), Simmonds Marshall (48.61%), Lakshmi Precision Screws (-24.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Sterling Tools has underperformed peers relative to Sundaram-Clayton (-4.12%) and Simmonds Marshall (33.49%).

Sterling Tools Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sterling Tools Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5245.37250.14
10245.59247.98
20244.1246.12
50238.98242.27
100230.6241.68
200249.75258.16

Source: Dion Global

Sterling Tools Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sterling Tools saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.87%, while DII stake decreased to 0.09%, FII holding fell to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sterling Tools Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTSterling Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTSterling Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTSterling Tools - Record Date Has Been Fixed As On Friday, 28Th August, 2026 For The Purpose Of Dividend For The FY 2025-26.
Aug 05, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTSterling Tools - Fixing Date Of Annual General Meeting (AGM') Of The Company, The Book Closure Date And The Record Date
Aug 05, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTSterling Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Sterling Tools

Sterling Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29222DL1979PLC009668 and registration number is 009668. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal fasteners (nails, rivets, tacks, pins, staples, washers and similar non-threaded products and nuts, bolts, screws and other threaded products). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 716.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Aggarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Atul Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akhill Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anish Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jaideep Wadhwa
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Urdhwareshe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Madhav Paradkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Swarup
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Batra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sterling Tools Share Price

What is the share price of Sterling Tools?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Tools is ₹244.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sterling Tools?

The Sterling Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling Tools?

The market cap of Sterling Tools is ₹886.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sterling Tools?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterling Tools are ₹254.60 and ₹241.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterling Tools?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Tools is ₹360.80 and 52-week low of Sterling Tools is ₹156.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sterling Tools performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sterling Tools has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, 1.29% for the past month, -6.15% over 3 months, -22.09% over 1 year, -11.29% across 3 years, and 1.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sterling Tools?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterling Tools are 33.85 and 1.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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