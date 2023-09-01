Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sterling Tools Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STERLING TOOLS LTD.

Sector : Fasteners | Smallcap | NSE
₹375.05 Closed
0.511.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sterling Tools Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹372.00₹384.00
₹375.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹199.05₹449.75
₹375.05
Open Price
₹376.00
Prev. Close
₹373.15
Volume
1,46,065

Sterling Tools Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1381.17
  • R2388.58
  • R3393.17
  • Pivot
    376.58
  • S1369.17
  • S2364.58
  • S3357.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5221.74364.01
  • 10220.16358.24
  • 20215.49354.52
  • 50220.49355.07
  • 100237.29353.96
  • 200198.18334.22

Sterling Tools Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.375.299.6013.3970.86105.073.10
-1.0820.55108.07116.2785.19127.52-10.22
24.7422.2235.9618.632.5424.74-55.68

Sterling Tools Ltd. Share Holdings

Sterling Tools Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan16,77,7590.5256.42
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan1,51,0810.455.08
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Debt - Regular Plan10,0000.230.35

Sterling Tools Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sterling Tools Ltd.

Sterling Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29222DL1979PLC009668 and registration number is 009668. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 471.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manohar Lal Aggarwal
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Anil Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Akhill Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaideep Wadhwa
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. T N Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C R Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Malini Sud
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Swarup
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Batra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sterling Tools Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling Tools Ltd.?

The market cap of Sterling Tools Ltd. is ₹1,351.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sterling Tools Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sterling Tools Ltd. is 33.22 and PB ratio of Sterling Tools Ltd. is 3.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sterling Tools Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterling Tools Ltd. is ₹375.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterling Tools Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterling Tools Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterling Tools Ltd. is ₹449.75 and 52-week low of Sterling Tools Ltd. is ₹199.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data