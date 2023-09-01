Follow Us

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE AMC LTD.

Sector : Finance - Mutual Funds | Smallcap | NSE
₹389.50 Closed
-0.19-0.75
Sep 1, 2023
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹387.75₹393.90
₹389.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹307.00₹503.00
₹389.50
Open Price
₹393.90
Prev. Close
₹390.25
Volume
54,614

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1392.68
  • R2396.37
  • R3398.83
  • Pivot
    390.22
  • S1386.53
  • S2384.07
  • S3380.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5433.06389.61
  • 10435.04390.58
  • 20444392.42
  • 50456.42388.14
  • 100436.96384.19
  • 200474.03397.09

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.17-6.539.732.51-16.61-44.30-44.30
-2.43-4.6325.0234.7419.460.8439.96
2.240.2827.9041.585.4616.7636.08
-0.19-6.755.9513.23-8.7657.0857.08

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. Share Holdings

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan14,62,3780.159.91
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund7,60,8910.1231.17
Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund - Regular Plan3,63,0771.614.87
UTI Mid Cap Fund98,9470.054.05
Quantum Tax Saving Fund - Regular Plan48,8301.452
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF3050.010.01
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF130.010
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund390.010

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
16 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH1994PLC080811 and registration number is 080811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1263.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 144.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Abhishek
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Alka Bharucha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunder Rajan Raman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Supratim Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Balasubramanian
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sandeep Asthana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amrit Kanwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vishakha Vivek Mulye
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Navin Puri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.?

The market cap of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is ₹11,241.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is 18.85 and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is 4.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is ₹389.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is ₹503.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is ₹307.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

