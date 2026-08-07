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Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE AMC

Aditya Birla Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Asset Management Companies (AMCs)Capital Market
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,011.00 Closed
-1.27₹ -13.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,006.00₹1,032.00
₹1,011.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹708.00₹1,224.35
₹1,011.00
Open Price
₹1,024.30
Prev. Close
₹1,024.05
Volume
5,168

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		-0.29-12.68-6.9123.3818.2736.047.64
SBI Funds Management		-3.01-6.30-6.30-6.30-6.30-2.15-1.29
HDFC Asset Management Company		-2.89-8.93-10.39-7.49-10.3127.5211.34
Nippon Life India Asset Management		2.7207.7329.8047.3356.6925.02
UTI Asset Management Company		-0.61-8.72-7.91-15.34-33.055.08-2.21
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		0.504.774.311.51-12.52-4.36-2.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has gained 18.27% compared to peers like SBI Funds Management (-6.30%), HDFC Asset Management Company (-10.31%), Nippon Life India Asset Management (47.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has outperformed peers relative to SBI Funds Management (-1.29%) and HDFC Asset Management Company (11.34%).

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,010.411,009.64
101,008.81,020.28
201,076.031,048.01
501,091.951,067.02
1001,044.441,033.31
200922.94962.12

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.72%, while DII stake increased to 14.26%, FII holding fell to 4.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
51,91,3341.1599.44
40,81,2930.6471.27
34,15,7691.4394.42
18,27,7281.06211.05
11,97,5850.13138.29
10,45,2161.26120.69
10,32,8640.85119.26
9,26,6730.38107
7,08,0002.5881.75
6,82,6450.6478.83

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTAditya Birla SL AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTAditya Birla SL AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 30, 2026, 04:52 PM IST ISTAditya Birla SL AMC - Grant Of Stock Options And Performance Stock Units Under Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited Employee Sto
Jul 30, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTAditya Birla SL AMC - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 01:41 AM IST ISTAditya Birla SL AMC - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH1994PLC080811 and registration number is 080811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1830.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 144.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A Balasubramanian
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Vishakha Mulye
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Asthana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manjit Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Supratim Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Puri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Abhishek
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunder Rajan Raman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Share Price

What is the share price of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ₹1,011.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC?

The Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC?

The market cap of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ₹29,244.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are ₹1,032.00 and ₹1,006.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ₹1,224.35 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ₹708.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -12.68% for the past month, -6.91% over 3 months, 18.27% over 1 year, 36.04% across 3 years, and 7.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are 29.03 and 7.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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