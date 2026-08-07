Here's the live share price of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|-0.29
|-12.68
|-6.91
|23.38
|18.27
|36.04
|7.64
|SBI Funds Management
|-3.01
|-6.30
|-6.30
|-6.30
|-6.30
|-2.15
|-1.29
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|-2.89
|-8.93
|-10.39
|-7.49
|-10.31
|27.52
|11.34
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|2.72
|0
|7.73
|29.80
|47.33
|56.69
|25.02
|UTI Asset Management Company
|-0.61
|-8.72
|-7.91
|-15.34
|-33.05
|5.08
|-2.21
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|0.50
|4.77
|4.31
|1.51
|-12.52
|-4.36
|-2.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has gained 18.27% compared to peers like SBI Funds Management (-6.30%), HDFC Asset Management Company (-10.31%), Nippon Life India Asset Management (47.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has outperformed peers relative to SBI Funds Management (-1.29%) and HDFC Asset Management Company (11.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,010.41
|1,009.64
|10
|1,008.8
|1,020.28
|20
|1,076.03
|1,048.01
|50
|1,091.95
|1,067.02
|100
|1,044.44
|1,033.31
|200
|922.94
|962.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.72%, while DII stake increased to 14.26%, FII holding fell to 4.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|51,91,334
|1.1
|599.44
|40,81,293
|0.6
|471.27
|34,15,769
|1.4
|394.42
|18,27,728
|1.06
|211.05
|11,97,585
|0.13
|138.29
|10,45,216
|1.26
|120.69
|10,32,864
|0.85
|119.26
|9,26,673
|0.38
|107
|7,08,000
|2.58
|81.75
|6,82,645
|0.64
|78.83
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Aditya Birla SL AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Aditya Birla SL AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:52 PM IST IST
|Aditya Birla SL AMC - Grant Of Stock Options And Performance Stock Units Under Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited Employee Sto
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Aditya Birla SL AMC - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:41 AM IST IST
|Aditya Birla SL AMC - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH1994PLC080811 and registration number is 080811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1830.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 144.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ₹1,011.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ₹29,244.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are ₹1,032.00 and ₹1,006.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ₹1,224.35 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ₹708.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -12.68% for the past month, -6.91% over 3 months, 18.27% over 1 year, 36.04% across 3 years, and 7.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are 29.03 and 7.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global