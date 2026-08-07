What is the share price of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ₹1,011.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC? The Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC? The market cap of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ₹29,244.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are ₹1,032.00 and ₹1,006.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ₹1,224.35 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ₹708.00 as on .

How has the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC performed historically in terms of returns? The Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -12.68% for the past month, -6.91% over 3 months, 18.27% over 1 year, 36.04% across 3 years, and 7.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are 29.03 and 7.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global