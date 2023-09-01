Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.17
|-6.53
|9.73
|2.51
|-16.61
|-44.30
|-44.30
|-2.43
|-4.63
|25.02
|34.74
|19.46
|0.84
|39.96
|2.24
|0.28
|27.90
|41.58
|5.46
|16.76
|36.08
|-0.19
|-6.75
|5.95
|13.23
|-8.76
|57.08
|57.08
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|14,62,378
|0.1
|59.91
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|7,60,891
|0.12
|31.17
|Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund - Regular Plan
|3,63,077
|1.6
|14.87
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|98,947
|0.05
|4.05
|Quantum Tax Saving Fund - Regular Plan
|48,830
|1.45
|2
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|305
|0.01
|0.01
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|13
|0.01
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|39
|0.01
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|16 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH1994PLC080811 and registration number is 080811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1263.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 144.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is ₹11,241.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is 18.85 and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is 4.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is ₹389.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is ₹503.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is ₹307.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.