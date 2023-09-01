What is the Market Cap of NTPC Ltd.? The market cap of NTPC Ltd. is ₹2,13,617.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NTPC Ltd.? P/E ratio of NTPC Ltd. is 12.63 and PB ratio of NTPC Ltd. is 1.45 as on .

What is the share price of NTPC Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NTPC Ltd. is ₹230.70 as on .