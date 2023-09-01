Follow Us

NTPC Ltd. Share Price

NTPC LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Largecap | NSE
₹230.70 Closed
4.7210.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
NTPC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹216.15₹231.65
₹230.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹155.00₹226.65
₹230.70
Open Price
₹217.85
Prev. Close
₹220.30
Volume
2,98,48,356

NTPC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1235.88
  • R2241.02
  • R3250.88
  • Pivot
    226.02
  • S1220.88
  • S2211.02
  • S3205.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5165.99220.08
  • 10165.43219.34
  • 20163.16216.6
  • 50163.83206.59
  • 100156.13195.74
  • 200148.94183.72

NTPC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

NTPC Ltd. Share Holdings

NTPC Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India CPSE ETF22,04,57,32821.364,813.69
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund10,03,12,8038.762,190.33
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan9,99,89,1783.62,183.26
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund9,42,42,0376.32,057.77
SBI Nifty 50 ETF8,88,88,3141.181,940.88
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan8,85,00,0005.051,932.4
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund7,26,19,1437.311,585.64
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF6,13,63,4681.361,340.49
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan5,46,69,7434.631,193.71
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF5,14,09,7149.851,123.05
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

NTPC Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Reply to Clarification- Financial results
    The Exchange had sought clarification from NTPC Limited for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2023 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Financial results not signed by authorized signatory/ies The response of the Company is enclosed.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:49 AM

About NTPC Ltd.

NTPC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101DL1975GOI007966 and registration number is 007966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116137.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9696.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gurdeep Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dillip Kumar Patel
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. V Ramesh Babu
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Chandan Kumar Mondol
    Director - Commercial
  • Mr. Ujjwal Kanti Bhattachrya
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Ashish Upadhyaya
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Jaikumar Srinivasan
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Piyush Singh
    Government Nominee Director
  • Ms. Sangitha Varier
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Jayantilal Tanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vidyadhar Vaishampayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on NTPC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NTPC Ltd.?

The market cap of NTPC Ltd. is ₹2,13,617.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NTPC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NTPC Ltd. is 12.63 and PB ratio of NTPC Ltd. is 1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NTPC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NTPC Ltd. is ₹230.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NTPC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NTPC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NTPC Ltd. is ₹226.65 and 52-week low of NTPC Ltd. is ₹155.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

