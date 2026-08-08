Here's the live share price of NTPC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NTPC has gained 4.55% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%), Tata Power Company (-1.19%). From a 5 year perspective, NTPC has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and Adani Green Energy (8.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|345.31
|346
|10
|347.21
|346.27
|20
|346.94
|347.97
|50
|357.55
|355.97
|100
|372.37
|361.21
|200
|357.16
|359.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NTPC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.44%, FII holding fell to 16.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 3.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,35,00,000
|2.13
|2,264.73
|5,19,62,814
|3.6
|1,853.25
|4,69,30,111
|2.11
|1,673.76
|3,70,79,641
|2.2
|1,322.45
|3,47,12,671
|1.46
|1,238.03
|2,97,62,573
|1.94
|1,061.48
|2,80,17,977
|1.88
|999.26
|2,37,83,581
|1.17
|848.24
|2,23,17,358
|2.04
|795.95
|2,10,00,000
|1.34
|748.97
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|NTPC - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|NTPC - Notice Of The 50Th Annual General Meeting Of NTPC Limited
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|NTPC - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 02, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|NTPC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:14 PM IST IST
|NTPC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Source: Dion Global
NTPC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101DL1975GOI007966 and registration number is 007966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165493.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9696.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NTPC is ₹345.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NTPC is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NTPC is ₹334,534.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NTPC are ₹347.00 and ₹343.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NTPC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NTPC is ₹414.40 and 52-week low of NTPC is ₹315.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NTPC has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, -2.54% for the past month, -13.85% over 3 months, 4.55% over 1 year, 16.56% across 3 years, and 24.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NTPC are 12.05 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global