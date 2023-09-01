Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
|7.80
|11.64
|38.17
|63.28
|38.92
|75.43
|39.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India CPSE ETF
|22,04,57,328
|21.36
|4,813.69
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|10,03,12,803
|8.76
|2,190.33
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|9,99,89,178
|3.6
|2,183.26
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|9,42,42,037
|6.3
|2,057.77
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|8,88,88,314
|1.18
|1,940.88
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|8,85,00,000
|5.05
|1,932.4
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|7,26,19,143
|7.31
|1,585.64
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|6,13,63,468
|1.36
|1,340.49
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|5,46,69,743
|4.63
|1,193.71
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|5,14,09,714
|9.85
|1,123.05
NTPC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101DL1975GOI007966 and registration number is 007966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116137.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9696.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NTPC Ltd. is ₹2,13,617.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NTPC Ltd. is 12.63 and PB ratio of NTPC Ltd. is 1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NTPC Ltd. is ₹230.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NTPC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NTPC Ltd. is ₹226.65 and 52-week low of NTPC Ltd. is ₹155.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.