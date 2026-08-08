What is the share price of NTPC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NTPC is ₹345.00 as on .

What kind of stock is NTPC? The NTPC is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NTPC? The market cap of NTPC is ₹334,534.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NTPC? Today’s highest and lowest price of NTPC are ₹347.00 and ₹343.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NTPC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NTPC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NTPC is ₹414.40 and 52-week low of NTPC is ₹315.55 as on .

How has the NTPC performed historically in terms of returns? The NTPC has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, -2.54% for the past month, -13.85% over 3 months, 4.55% over 1 year, 16.56% across 3 years, and 24.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NTPC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NTPC are 12.05 and 1.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global