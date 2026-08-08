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NTPC Share Price

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BSE

NTPC

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of NTPC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹345.00 Closed
0.29₹ 1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NTPC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹343.05₹347.00
₹345.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹315.55₹414.40
₹345.00
Open Price
₹345.40
Prev. Close
₹344.00
Volume
4,19,354

Source: Dion Global

NTPC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NTPC has gained 4.55% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%), Tata Power Company (-1.19%). From a 5 year perspective, NTPC has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and Adani Green Energy (8.67%).

NTPC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NTPC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5345.31346
10347.21346.27
20346.94347.97
50357.55355.97
100372.37361.21
200357.16359.05

Source: Dion Global

NTPC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NTPC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.44%, FII holding fell to 16.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 3.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

NTPC Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,35,00,0002.132,264.73
5,19,62,8143.61,853.25
4,69,30,1112.111,673.76
3,70,79,6412.21,322.45
3,47,12,6711.461,238.03
2,97,62,5731.941,061.48
2,80,17,9771.88999.26
2,37,83,5811.17848.24
2,23,17,3582.04795.95
2,10,00,0001.34748.97

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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NTPC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTNTPC - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTNTPC - Notice Of The 50Th Annual General Meeting Of NTPC Limited
Aug 04, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTNTPC - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 02, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTNTPC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 04:14 PM IST ISTNTPC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source: Dion Global

About NTPC

NTPC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101DL1975GOI007966 and registration number is 007966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165493.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9696.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gurdeep Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shivam Srivastava
    Director
  • Mr. Jaikumar Srinivasan
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. K Shanmugha Sundaram
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jadli
    Director - Human Resources
  • Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Trigunayat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. K Ghayathri Devi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Choudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Singh
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Mahabir Prasad
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on NTPC Share Price

What is the share price of NTPC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NTPC is ₹345.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NTPC?

The NTPC is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NTPC?

The market cap of NTPC is ₹334,534.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NTPC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NTPC are ₹347.00 and ₹343.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NTPC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NTPC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NTPC is ₹414.40 and 52-week low of NTPC is ₹315.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NTPC performed historically in terms of returns?

The NTPC has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, -2.54% for the past month, -13.85% over 3 months, 4.55% over 1 year, 16.56% across 3 years, and 24.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NTPC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NTPC are 12.05 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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