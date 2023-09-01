Follow Us

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹595.00 Closed
0.372.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹590.10₹600.00
₹595.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹430.70₹611.35
₹595.00
Open Price
₹593.15
Prev. Close
₹592.80
Volume
84,273

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1599.48
  • R2603.92
  • R3607.83
  • Pivot
    595.57
  • S1591.13
  • S2587.22
  • S3582.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5496.17592.12
  • 10496.51590.5
  • 20502.9587.85
  • 50519.07578.12
  • 100491.49558.47
  • 200484.57531.54

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund79,39,8463.13469.8
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund58,93,6913.83348.73
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan37,91,6182.08224.35
Axis Flexi Cap Fund35,82,8341.87212
SBI Small Cap Fund34,35,0131.02203.25
HSBC Value Fund23,14,2261.51136.93
Axis Multicap Fund22,44,0283.04132.78
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund19,83,5571.8117.37
UTI Value Opportunities Fund17,25,0001.35102.07
Nippon India Small Cap Fund15,09,5480.2689.32
View All Mutual Funds

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Updates
    Brigade Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Update on acquisition of land parcel in Chennai'.
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:03 AM

About Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1995PLC019126 and registration number is 019126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2160.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 230.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M R Jaishankar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Nirupa Shankar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Pavitra Shankar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amar Mysore
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Roshin Mathew
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aroon Raman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bijou Kurien
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lakshmi Venkatachalam
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Venkatesh Panchapagesan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Panja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Velloor Venkatakrishnan Ranganathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Brigade Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is ₹13,684.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Brigade Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is 46.96 and PB ratio of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is 4.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Brigade Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is ₹595.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brigade Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brigade Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is ₹611.35 and 52-week low of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is ₹430.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

