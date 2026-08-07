What is the share price of Brigade Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brigade Enterprises is ₹582.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Brigade Enterprises? The Brigade Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brigade Enterprises? The market cap of Brigade Enterprises is ₹19,007.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Brigade Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Brigade Enterprises are ₹585.90 and ₹567.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brigade Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brigade Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brigade Enterprises is ₹801.56 and 52-week low of Brigade Enterprises is ₹461.25 as on .

How has the Brigade Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Brigade Enterprises has shown returns of 1.61% over the past day, 12.82% for the past month, 0.32% over 3 months, -18.69% over 1 year, 9.66% across 3 years, and 17.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brigade Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brigade Enterprises are 29.50 and 2.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global