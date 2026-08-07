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Brigade Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRIGADE ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Housing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE RealtyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Brigade Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹582.75 Closed
1.61₹ 9.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Brigade Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹567.75₹585.90
₹582.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹461.25₹801.56
₹582.75
Open Price
₹567.75
Prev. Close
₹573.50
Volume
2,13,062

Source: Dion Global

Brigade Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46
Sunteck Realty		-1.32-9.22-14.08-28.49-21.12-6.87-5.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Brigade Enterprises has declined 18.69% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Brigade Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Brigade Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Brigade Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5570.19572.62
10556.08566.36
20552.73556.84
50527.16543.81
100531.28549.31
200589.45588.25

Source: Dion Global

Brigade Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Brigade Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 25.46%, FII holding fell to 15.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Brigade Enterprises Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
82,06,3221.4410.85
59,13,2170.74296.05
57,56,9260.34288.22
54,83,0621.47274.51
51,58,2541.8258.25
42,57,5562.49213.15
24,43,7320.16122.35
24,17,0370.9121.01
23,64,5401.25118.38
21,00,0000.87105.14

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Brigade Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTBrigade Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTBrigade Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
Jul 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTBrigade Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTBrigade Enterprises - Announcement Under Reg 30- Material Information
Jul 22, 2026, 06:52 AM IST ISTBrigade Enterprises - Announcement Under Reg 30 SEBI (LODR)

Source: Dion Global

About Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1995PLC019126 and registration number is 019126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2624.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 244.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M R Jaishankar
    Executive Chairman
  • Ms. Pavitra Shankar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Nirupa Shankar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Amar Mysore
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Roshin Mathew
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradyumna Krishna Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Velloor Venkatakrishnan Ranganathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Panja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debashis Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Venkatesh Panchapagesan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abraham Stephanos
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Padmaja Chunduru
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brigade Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Brigade Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brigade Enterprises is ₹582.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brigade Enterprises?

The Brigade Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brigade Enterprises?

The market cap of Brigade Enterprises is ₹19,007.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brigade Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brigade Enterprises are ₹585.90 and ₹567.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brigade Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brigade Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brigade Enterprises is ₹801.56 and 52-week low of Brigade Enterprises is ₹461.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Brigade Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brigade Enterprises has shown returns of 1.61% over the past day, 12.82% for the past month, 0.32% over 3 months, -18.69% over 1 year, 9.66% across 3 years, and 17.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brigade Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brigade Enterprises are 29.50 and 2.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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