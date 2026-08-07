Here's the live share price of Brigade Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
|Sunteck Realty
|-1.32
|-9.22
|-14.08
|-28.49
|-21.12
|-6.87
|-5.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Brigade Enterprises has declined 18.69% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Brigade Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|570.19
|572.62
|10
|556.08
|566.36
|20
|552.73
|556.84
|50
|527.16
|543.81
|100
|531.28
|549.31
|200
|589.45
|588.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Brigade Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 25.46%, FII holding fell to 15.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|82,06,322
|1.4
|410.85
|59,13,217
|0.74
|296.05
|57,56,926
|0.34
|288.22
|54,83,062
|1.47
|274.51
|51,58,254
|1.8
|258.25
|42,57,556
|2.49
|213.15
|24,43,732
|0.16
|122.35
|24,17,037
|0.9
|121.01
|23,64,540
|1.25
|118.38
|21,00,000
|0.87
|105.14
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Brigade Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Brigade Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Brigade Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Brigade Enterprises - Announcement Under Reg 30- Material Information
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:52 AM IST IST
|Brigade Enterprises - Announcement Under Reg 30 SEBI (LODR)
Source: Dion Global
Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1995PLC019126 and registration number is 019126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2624.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 244.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brigade Enterprises is ₹582.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brigade Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brigade Enterprises is ₹19,007.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brigade Enterprises are ₹585.90 and ₹567.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brigade Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brigade Enterprises is ₹801.56 and 52-week low of Brigade Enterprises is ₹461.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brigade Enterprises has shown returns of 1.61% over the past day, 12.82% for the past month, 0.32% over 3 months, -18.69% over 1 year, 9.66% across 3 years, and 17.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brigade Enterprises are 29.50 and 2.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.
Source: Dion Global