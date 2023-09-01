Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
|9.04
|42.26
|58.20
|101.74
|94.95
|394.87
|115.84
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|79,39,846
|3.13
|469.8
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|58,93,691
|3.83
|348.73
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|37,91,618
|2.08
|224.35
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|35,82,834
|1.87
|212
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|34,35,013
|1.02
|203.25
|HSBC Value Fund
|23,14,226
|1.51
|136.93
|Axis Multicap Fund
|22,44,028
|3.04
|132.78
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|19,83,557
|1.8
|117.37
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|17,25,000
|1.35
|102.07
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|15,09,548
|0.26
|89.32
Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1995PLC019126 and registration number is 019126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2160.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 230.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is ₹13,684.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is 46.96 and PB ratio of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is 4.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is ₹595.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brigade Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is ₹611.35 and 52-week low of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is ₹430.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.