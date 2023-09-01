Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.80
|16.91
|42.88
|86.36
|37.82
|85.43
|-49.66
|-0.10
|2.44
|19.93
|16.93
|14.14
|131.24
|87.26
|0
|-5.63
|-33.42
|-27.58
|90.48
|-16.67
|28.40
|0
|-5.00
|-13.64
|-35.59
|-52.50
|40.74
|-40.63
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|8,71,329
|0.1
|10.66
|ICICI Prudential Child Care - Gift Fund
|5,74,610
|0.71
|7.03
|ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity
|4,85,219
|1.79
|5.94
|ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive
|1,41,467
|0.84
|1.73
|ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Conservative
|64,694
|1.6
|0.87
Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112KA1985PLC006647 and registration number is 006647. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Synthetic/Silk. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2858.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is ₹1,453.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is 68.68 and PB ratio of Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is ₹147.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himatsingka Seide Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is ₹159.80 and 52-week low of Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is ₹67.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.