Himatsingka Seide Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HIMATSINGKA SEIDE LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Synthetic/Silk | Smallcap | NSE
₹147.60 Closed
0.240.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Himatsingka Seide Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹146.50₹150.70
₹147.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.60₹159.80
₹147.60
Open Price
₹148.75
Prev. Close
₹147.25
Volume
3,69,949

Himatsingka Seide Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1149.83
  • R2152.37
  • R3154.03
  • Pivot
    148.17
  • S1145.63
  • S2143.97
  • S3141.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 594.94147.73
  • 1097.47146.03
  • 2096.71140.83
  • 50102.56129.31
  • 100106.82116.68
  • 200141.33109.87

Himatsingka Seide Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.8016.9142.8886.3637.8285.43-49.66
-0.102.4419.9316.9314.14131.2487.26
0-5.63-33.42-27.5890.48-16.6728.40
0-5.00-13.64-35.59-52.5040.74-40.63

Himatsingka Seide Ltd. Share Holdings

Himatsingka Seide Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund8,71,3290.110.66
ICICI Prudential Child Care - Gift Fund5,74,6100.717.03
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity4,85,2191.795.94
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive1,41,4670.841.73
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Conservative64,6941.60.87

Himatsingka Seide Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    Himatsingka Seide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Name and contact details of Key Managerial Personnel under Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015'.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:39 PM

About Himatsingka Seide Ltd.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112KA1985PLC006647 and registration number is 006647. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Synthetic/Silk. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2858.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D K Himatsingka
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Shrikant Himatsingka
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. V Vasudevan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raja Venkataraman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Himatsingka Seide Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Himatsingka Seide Ltd.?

The market cap of Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is ₹1,453.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Himatsingka Seide Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is 68.68 and PB ratio of Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Himatsingka Seide Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is ₹147.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Himatsingka Seide Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himatsingka Seide Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is ₹159.80 and 52-week low of Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is ₹67.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

