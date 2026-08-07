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Himatsingka Seide Share Price

NSE
BSE

HIMATSINGKA SEIDE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Himatsingka Seide along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹80.98 Closed
1.84₹ 1.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Himatsingka Seide Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.35₹81.52
₹80.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.91₹134.65
₹80.98
Open Price
₹79.52
Prev. Close
₹79.52
Volume
29,329

Source: Dion Global

Himatsingka Seide Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Himatsingka Seide		2.34-7.08-6.88-32.54-35.27-13.60-19.87
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)		-0.22-13.51-25.65-25.55-49.56-28.63-18.32
Shahlon Silk Industries		-11.19-14.954.95-2.1629.8721.148.61
Gabriel Pet Straps		-5.00-23.80-56.00-56.82-66.60-10.87-6.67
Eastern Silk Industries		4.988.27-8.21-36.42104.25195.6670.11
K K Silk Mills		-6.94-15.38-17.93-36.74-68.68-32.09-20.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Himatsingka Seide has declined 35.27% compared to peers like Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-49.56%), Shahlon Silk Industries (29.87%), Gabriel Pet Straps (-66.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Himatsingka Seide has underperformed peers relative to Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-18.32%) and Shahlon Silk Industries (8.61%).

Himatsingka Seide Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Himatsingka Seide Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
579.8780.39
1080.980.97
2083.5182.16
5082.2983.29
10083.2686.95
20098.4697.47

Source: Dion Global

Himatsingka Seide Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Himatsingka Seide remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.06%, FII holding fell to 7.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Himatsingka Seide Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTHimatsingka Seid - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 05, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTHimatsingka Seid - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Con
Aug 01, 2026, 04:11 AM IST ISTHimatsingka Seid - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 01, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTHimatsingka Seid - Intimation Regarding Email Communication To Shareholders On Unclaimed/ Un-Encashed Dividend
Jul 28, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTHimatsingka Seid - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About Himatsingka Seide

Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112KA1985PLC006647 and registration number is 006647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1882.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D K Himatsingka
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Shrikant Himatsingka
    Exec. Vice Chairman & Mang Dir
  • Mr. Harminder Sahni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sandhya Vasudevan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Joshi
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Himatsingka Seide Share Price

What is the share price of Himatsingka Seide?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himatsingka Seide is ₹80.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Himatsingka Seide?

The Himatsingka Seide is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Himatsingka Seide?

The market cap of Himatsingka Seide is ₹1,018.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Himatsingka Seide?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Himatsingka Seide are ₹81.52 and ₹79.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Himatsingka Seide?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himatsingka Seide stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himatsingka Seide is ₹134.65 and 52-week low of Himatsingka Seide is ₹71.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Himatsingka Seide performed historically in terms of returns?

The Himatsingka Seide has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, -7.08% for the past month, -6.88% over 3 months, -35.27% over 1 year, -13.6% across 3 years, and -19.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Himatsingka Seide?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Himatsingka Seide are 16.43 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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