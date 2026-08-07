What is the share price of Himatsingka Seide? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himatsingka Seide is ₹80.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Himatsingka Seide? The Himatsingka Seide is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Himatsingka Seide? The market cap of Himatsingka Seide is ₹1,018.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Himatsingka Seide? Today’s highest and lowest price of Himatsingka Seide are ₹81.52 and ₹79.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Himatsingka Seide? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himatsingka Seide stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himatsingka Seide is ₹134.65 and 52-week low of Himatsingka Seide is ₹71.91 as on .

How has the Himatsingka Seide performed historically in terms of returns? The Himatsingka Seide has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, -7.08% for the past month, -6.88% over 3 months, -35.27% over 1 year, -13.6% across 3 years, and -19.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Himatsingka Seide? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Himatsingka Seide are 16.43 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global