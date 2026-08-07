Here's the live share price of Himatsingka Seide along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Himatsingka Seide
|2.34
|-7.08
|-6.88
|-32.54
|-35.27
|-13.60
|-19.87
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
|-0.22
|-13.51
|-25.65
|-25.55
|-49.56
|-28.63
|-18.32
|Shahlon Silk Industries
|-11.19
|-14.95
|4.95
|-2.16
|29.87
|21.14
|8.61
|Gabriel Pet Straps
|-5.00
|-23.80
|-56.00
|-56.82
|-66.60
|-10.87
|-6.67
|Eastern Silk Industries
|4.98
|8.27
|-8.21
|-36.42
|104.25
|195.66
|70.11
|K K Silk Mills
|-6.94
|-15.38
|-17.93
|-36.74
|-68.68
|-32.09
|-20.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Himatsingka Seide has declined 35.27% compared to peers like Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-49.56%), Shahlon Silk Industries (29.87%), Gabriel Pet Straps (-66.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Himatsingka Seide has underperformed peers relative to Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-18.32%) and Shahlon Silk Industries (8.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.87
|80.39
|10
|80.9
|80.97
|20
|83.51
|82.16
|50
|82.29
|83.29
|100
|83.26
|86.95
|200
|98.46
|97.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Himatsingka Seide remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.06%, FII holding fell to 7.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|Himatsingka Seid - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Himatsingka Seid - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Con
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:11 AM IST IST
|Himatsingka Seid - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Himatsingka Seid - Intimation Regarding Email Communication To Shareholders On Unclaimed/ Un-Encashed Dividend
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Himatsingka Seid - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
Himatsingka Seide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112KA1985PLC006647 and registration number is 006647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1882.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Himatsingka Seide is ₹80.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Himatsingka Seide is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Himatsingka Seide is ₹1,018.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Himatsingka Seide are ₹81.52 and ₹79.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Himatsingka Seide stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Himatsingka Seide is ₹134.65 and 52-week low of Himatsingka Seide is ₹71.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Himatsingka Seide has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, -7.08% for the past month, -6.88% over 3 months, -35.27% over 1 year, -13.6% across 3 years, and -19.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Himatsingka Seide are 16.43 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global