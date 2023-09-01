Follow Us

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KOVAI MEDICAL CENTER AND HOSPITAL LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,693.60 Closed
0.8221.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,661.00₹2,716.00
₹2,693.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,406.40₹2,850.00
₹2,693.60
Open Price
₹2,684.95
Prev. Close
₹2,671.75
Volume
3,886

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,723.13
  • R22,746.27
  • R32,776.53
  • Pivot
    2,692.87
  • S12,669.73
  • S22,639.47
  • S32,616.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,531.072,680.38
  • 101,507.872,659.48
  • 201,506.942,634.81
  • 501,515.092,542.54
  • 1001,483.962,370.12
  • 2001,564.942,135.1

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. Share Holdings

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Healthcare Fund1,15,1562.0431.05
Sundaram Small Cap Fund94,5011.0325.48
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF460.170.01

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd.

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TZ1985PLC001659 and registration number is 001659. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Higher education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 906.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Nalla G Palaniswami
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Thavamani Devi Palaniswami
    Joint Managing Director
  • Dr. Arun N Palaniswami
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Mohan S Gounder
    Non Independent Director
  • Dr. M C Thirumoorthi
    Non Independent Director
  • Dr. Purani P Palaniswami
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Kasi K Goundan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. M Manickam
    Independent Director
  • CA. A M Palanisamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Saminathan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. R Bhuvaneshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A P Ammasaikutti
    Independent Director
  • Dr. K Kolandaswamy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd.?

The market cap of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is ₹2,947.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is 23.96 and PB ratio of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is 4.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is ₹2,693.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is ₹2,850.00 and 52-week low of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is ₹1,406.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

