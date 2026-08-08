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Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Share Price

NSE
BSE

KOVAI MEDICAL CENTER AND HOSPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Hospital
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,833.00 Closed
-0.86₹ -50.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,833.00₹5,915.00
₹5,833.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,010.00₹6,725.00
₹5,833.00
Open Price
₹5,915.00
Prev. Close
₹5,883.55
Volume
151

Source: Dion Global

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital has declined 5.28% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,903.945,890
105,867.15,891.24
205,915.975,894.88
505,798.535,819.91
1005,596.695,726.69
2005,700.675,701.92

Source: Dion Global

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.24%, FII holding rose to 1.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,68,0052.87100.78
75,3171.1745.18
23,2070.7113.92
2,2700.291.36

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTKovai Medical - Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 08, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTKovai Medical - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015- Reconstitution Of CSR Committee
Aug 08, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTKovai Medical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 08, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTKovai Medical - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 07.08.2026
Jul 28, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTKovai Medical - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Kovai Medical Center and Hospital

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TZ1985PLC001659 and registration number is 001659. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1585.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Nalla G Palaniswami
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Arun N Palaniswami
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Purani P Palaniswami
    Non Independent Director
  • Dr. Mohan S Gounder
    Non Independent Director
  • Dr. M C Thirumoorthi
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. M Rathinasamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Alagiriswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Balasubramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vasanth Kumar Venkatasamy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. V Bhuvaneshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A P Ammasaikutti
    Independent Director
  • Dr. K Kolandaswamy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Share Price

What is the share price of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is ₹5,833.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kovai Medical Center and Hospital?

The Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital?

The market cap of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is ₹6,382.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital are ₹5,915.00 and ₹5,833.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kovai Medical Center and Hospital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is ₹6,725.00 and 52-week low of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is ₹5,010.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kovai Medical Center and Hospital has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, 1.31% over 3 months, -5.28% over 1 year, 31.33% across 3 years, and 30.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital are 0.00 and 22.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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