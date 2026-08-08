Here's the live share price of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital has declined 5.28% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,903.94
|5,890
|10
|5,867.1
|5,891.24
|20
|5,915.97
|5,894.88
|50
|5,798.53
|5,819.91
|100
|5,596.69
|5,726.69
|200
|5,700.67
|5,701.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.24%, FII holding rose to 1.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,68,005
|2.87
|100.78
|75,317
|1.17
|45.18
|23,207
|0.71
|13.92
|2,270
|0.29
|1.36
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Kovai Medical - Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Kovai Medical - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015- Reconstitution Of CSR Committee
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Kovai Medical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Kovai Medical - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 07.08.2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Kovai Medical - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TZ1985PLC001659 and registration number is 001659. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1585.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is ₹5,833.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is ₹6,382.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital are ₹5,915.00 and ₹5,833.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kovai Medical Center and Hospital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is ₹6,725.00 and 52-week low of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is ₹5,010.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kovai Medical Center and Hospital has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, 1.31% over 3 months, -5.28% over 1 year, 31.33% across 3 years, and 30.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital are 0.00 and 22.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.
Source: Dion Global