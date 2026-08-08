What is the share price of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is ₹5,833.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kovai Medical Center and Hospital? The Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital? The market cap of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is ₹6,382.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital are ₹5,915.00 and ₹5,833.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kovai Medical Center and Hospital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is ₹6,725.00 and 52-week low of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is ₹5,010.00 as on .

How has the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital performed historically in terms of returns? The Kovai Medical Center and Hospital has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, 1.31% over 3 months, -5.28% over 1 year, 31.33% across 3 years, and 30.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital are 0.00 and 22.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global