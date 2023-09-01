Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
|-4.34
|25.89
|39.19
|85.52
|57.26
|438.39
|97.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Healthcare Fund
|1,15,156
|2.04
|31.05
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|94,501
|1.03
|25.48
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|46
|0.17
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TZ1985PLC001659 and registration number is 001659. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Higher education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 906.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is ₹2,947.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is 23.96 and PB ratio of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is 4.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is ₹2,693.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is ₹2,850.00 and 52-week low of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd. is ₹1,406.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.