Here's the live share price of Biocon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Biocon has gained 17.94% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Biocon has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|427.47
|425.93
|10
|432.06
|427.71
|20
|427.15
|427.37
|50
|422.67
|419.93
|100
|399.57
|408.14
|200
|390.89
|393.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Biocon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.38%, FII holding fell to 8.14%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,00,73,925
|3.54
|1,676.29
|2,00,00,000
|2.05
|836.6
|1,55,98,584
|2.7
|652.49
|1,30,21,205
|1.31
|544.68
|1,30,00,000
|1.74
|543.79
|1,10,23,314
|1.95
|461.11
|79,20,476
|1.73
|344.22
|72,22,355
|0.5
|302.11
|69,86,253
|1.29
|292.24
|62,19,684
|2.08
|260.17
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:45 AM IST IST
|Biocon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:42 AM IST IST
|Biocon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:40 AM IST IST
|Biocon - Completion Of Tenure Of Statutory Auditors
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:37 AM IST IST
|Biocon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:35 AM IST IST
|Biocon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Biocon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24234KA1978PLC003417 and registration number is 003417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Silviculture and other forestry activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2346.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 810.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biocon is ₹430.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Biocon is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Biocon is ₹70,076.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Biocon are ₹436.00 and ₹425.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biocon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biocon is ₹447.00 and 52-week low of Biocon is ₹331.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Biocon has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, 5.68% for the past month, 12.39% over 3 months, 17.94% over 1 year, 18.08% across 3 years, and 2.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Biocon are 141.49 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global