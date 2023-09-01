Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.88
|1.72
|6.07
|14.55
|-13.73
|-35.81
|-15.36
|0.16
|-3.09
|12.19
|15.51
|27.10
|112.50
|68.87
|3.02
|5.73
|29.14
|38.49
|21.79
|69.15
|91.94
|-1.36
|-1.44
|1.75
|26.07
|-0.33
|11.02
|178.70
|-3.50
|-1.59
|22.51
|28.37
|32.71
|28.14
|115.04
|-4.89
|-4.13
|21.69
|19.38
|19.38
|19.38
|19.38
|-2.48
|-3.19
|19.54
|29.60
|64.75
|62.31
|51.36
|-7.91
|-10.03
|0.55
|20.95
|16.23
|31.70
|95.57
|1.45
|10.63
|34.61
|65.29
|65.47
|15.09
|16.79
|-2.17
|-5.12
|5.16
|11.03
|23.14
|38.50
|170.84
|-0.59
|0.63
|25.04
|77.64
|52.80
|0.82
|17.68
|-1.72
|-9.33
|6.93
|15.88
|22.12
|28.82
|64.36
|14.38
|35.70
|89.72
|36.84
|-29.28
|-2.78
|-2.78
|1.17
|2.27
|8.27
|7.52
|-0.58
|-8.46
|-17.19
|-2.06
|-4.07
|22.71
|7.18
|-3.77
|-14.07
|125.37
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.26
|719.83
|1.22
|1.77
|30.57
|45.50
|24.63
|76.86
|105.97
|2.32
|10.68
|16.46
|26.23
|-30.93
|76.57
|353.46
|2.31
|-4.02
|24.11
|76.31
|104.22
|56.54
|14.11
|-0.65
|-5.11
|0.20
|0.18
|-10.13
|-17.88
|8.06
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|1,07,52,478
|0.77
|276.45
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|75,40,563
|1.36
|193.87
|SBI Contra Fund
|70,55,000
|1.35
|181.38
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|51,01,743
|1.15
|131.17
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|50,00,000
|0.55
|128.55
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|41,25,000
|0.45
|106.05
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|31,18,209
|0.93
|80.17
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|30,14,219
|0.28
|77.5
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|27,23,052
|0.77
|70.01
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|26,54,286
|0.31
|68.24
Biocon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24234KA1978PLC003417 and registration number is 003417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1738.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 600.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Biocon Ltd. is ₹31,137.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Biocon Ltd. is 67.3 and PB ratio of Biocon Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biocon Ltd. is ₹260.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biocon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biocon Ltd. is ₹307.35 and 52-week low of Biocon Ltd. is ₹191.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.