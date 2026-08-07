What is the share price of Biocon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biocon is ₹430.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Biocon? The Biocon is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Biocon? The market cap of Biocon is ₹70,076.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Biocon? Today’s highest and lowest price of Biocon are ₹436.00 and ₹425.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Biocon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biocon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biocon is ₹447.00 and 52-week low of Biocon is ₹331.00 as on .

How has the Biocon performed historically in terms of returns? The Biocon has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, 5.68% for the past month, 12.39% over 3 months, 17.94% over 1 year, 18.08% across 3 years, and 2.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Biocon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Biocon are 141.49 and 2.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global