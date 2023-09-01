What is the Market Cap of Biocon Ltd.? The market cap of Biocon Ltd. is ₹31,137.56 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Biocon Ltd.? P/E ratio of Biocon Ltd. is 67.3 and PB ratio of Biocon Ltd. is 1.74 as on .

What is the share price of Biocon Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biocon Ltd. is ₹260.80 as on .