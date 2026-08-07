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Biocon Share Price

NSE
BSE

BIOCON

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Biocon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹430.00 Closed
-1.71₹ -7.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Biocon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹425.40₹436.00
₹430.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹331.00₹447.00
₹430.00
Open Price
₹433.35
Prev. Close
₹437.50
Volume
1,99,075

Source: Dion Global

Biocon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Biocon has gained 17.94% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Biocon has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Biocon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Biocon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5427.47425.93
10432.06427.71
20427.15427.37
50422.67419.93
100399.57408.14
200390.89393.85

Source: Dion Global

Biocon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Biocon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.38%, FII holding fell to 8.14%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Biocon Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,00,73,9253.541,676.29
2,00,00,0002.05836.6
1,55,98,5842.7652.49
1,30,21,2051.31544.68
1,30,00,0001.74543.79
1,10,23,3141.95461.11
79,20,4761.73344.22
72,22,3550.5302.11
69,86,2531.29292.24
62,19,6842.08260.17

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Biocon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:45 AM IST ISTBiocon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Aug 07, 2026, 02:42 AM IST ISTBiocon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 07, 2026, 02:40 AM IST ISTBiocon - Completion Of Tenure Of Statutory Auditors
Aug 07, 2026, 02:37 AM IST ISTBiocon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 07, 2026, 02:35 AM IST ISTBiocon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Biocon

Biocon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24234KA1978PLC003417 and registration number is 003417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Silviculture and other forestry activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2346.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 810.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Siddharth Mittal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Prof. Ravi Rasendra Mazumdar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Eric Vivek Mazumdar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naina Lal Kidwai
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Bobby Kanubhai Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rekha Mehrotra Menon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nicholas Robert Haggar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Dhawan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Biocon Share Price

What is the share price of Biocon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biocon is ₹430.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Biocon?

The Biocon is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Biocon?

The market cap of Biocon is ₹70,076.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Biocon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Biocon are ₹436.00 and ₹425.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Biocon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biocon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biocon is ₹447.00 and 52-week low of Biocon is ₹331.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Biocon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Biocon has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, 5.68% for the past month, 12.39% over 3 months, 17.94% over 1 year, 18.08% across 3 years, and 2.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Biocon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Biocon are 141.49 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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