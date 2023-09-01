Follow Us

Biocon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹258.80₹263.35
₹260.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹191.55₹307.35
₹260.80
Open Price
₹259.85
Prev. Close
₹259.35
Volume
20,12,916

Biocon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1262.77
  • R2265.33
  • R3267.32
  • Pivot
    260.78
  • S1258.22
  • S2256.23
  • S3253.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5269.19259.31
  • 10266.95259.15
  • 20276.47258.77
  • 50292.02255.5
  • 100306.42251.35
  • 200331.69257.16

Biocon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.881.726.0714.55-13.73-35.81-15.36
0.16-3.0912.1915.5127.10112.5068.87
3.025.7329.1438.4921.7969.1591.94
-1.36-1.441.7526.07-0.3311.02178.70
-3.50-1.5922.5128.3732.7128.14115.04
-4.89-4.1321.6919.3819.3819.3819.38
-2.48-3.1919.5429.6064.7562.3151.36
-7.91-10.030.5520.9516.2331.7095.57
1.4510.6334.6165.2965.4715.0916.79
-2.17-5.125.1611.0323.1438.50170.84
-0.590.6325.0477.6452.800.8217.68
-1.72-9.336.9315.8822.1228.8264.36
14.3835.7089.7236.84-29.28-2.78-2.78
1.172.278.277.52-0.58-8.46-17.19
-2.06-4.0722.717.18-3.77-14.07125.37
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.26719.83
1.221.7730.5745.5024.6376.86105.97
2.3210.6816.4626.23-30.9376.57353.46
2.31-4.0224.1176.31104.2256.5414.11
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.06

Biocon Ltd. Share Holdings

Biocon Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund1,07,52,4780.77276.45
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9675,40,5631.36193.87
SBI Contra Fund70,55,0001.35181.38
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund51,01,7431.15131.17
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund50,00,0000.55128.55
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan41,25,0000.45106.05
UTI Mid Cap Fund31,18,2090.9380.17
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund30,14,2190.2877.5
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund27,23,0520.7770.01
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund26,54,2860.3168.24
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Biocon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Biocon Limited has informed the Exchange about investor Meeting
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:25 AM

About Biocon Ltd.

Biocon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24234KA1978PLC003417 and registration number is 003417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1738.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 600.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth Mittal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. John Shaw
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Prof. Ravi Mazumdar
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Vijay Kuchroo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Damodaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bobby Kanubhai Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Biocon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Biocon Ltd.?

The market cap of Biocon Ltd. is ₹31,137.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Biocon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Biocon Ltd. is 67.3 and PB ratio of Biocon Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Biocon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biocon Ltd. is ₹260.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Biocon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biocon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biocon Ltd. is ₹307.35 and 52-week low of Biocon Ltd. is ₹191.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

