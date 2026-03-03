Here's the live share price of Exicom Tele-Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Exicom Tele-Systems has declined 15.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.09%.
Exicom Tele-Systems’s current P/E of -4.58x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|-1.98
|-4.33
|-15.12
|-37.02
|-33.80
|-24.63
|-15.60
|Honda India Power Products
|-4.10
|-2.09
|-13.40
|-27.36
|10.23
|1.13
|14.14
|Yuken India
|3.22
|-5.00
|-11.26
|-23.50
|3.91
|13.24
|9.79
|Envair Electrodyne
|-17.89
|-18.31
|-31.54
|-28.66
|-41.89
|-6.90
|8.72
Over the last one year, Exicom Tele-Systems has declined 33.80% compared to peers like Honda India Power Products (10.23%), Yuken India (3.91%), Envair Electrodyne (-41.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Exicom Tele-Systems has underperformed peers relative to Honda India Power Products (14.14%) and Yuken India (9.79%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|94.69
|94.3
|10
|96.07
|95.54
|20
|97.73
|97.58
|50
|105.49
|104.19
|100
|117.06
|115.64
|200
|140.6
|139.02
In the latest quarter, Exicom Tele-Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.68%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|43,43,422
|0.16
|43.2
|4,25,219
|0.48
|4.23
|1,34,553
|0.18
|1.34
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
|Exicom Tele-Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
|Exicom Tele-Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
|Exicom Tele-Systems - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation & Variation
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
|Exicom Tele-Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:40 PM IST
|Exicom Tele-Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203HP1994PLC014541 and registration number is 014541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 752.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 120.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exicom Tele-Systems is ₹92.99 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Exicom Tele-Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Exicom Tele-Systems is ₹1,293.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Exicom Tele-Systems are ₹92.99 and ₹78.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exicom Tele-Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exicom Tele-Systems is ₹207.30 and 52-week low of Exicom Tele-Systems is ₹78.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Exicom Tele-Systems has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.35% for the past month, -16.75% over 3 months, -37.09% over 1 year, -24.63% across 3 years, and -15.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exicom Tele-Systems are -4.58 and 1.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.