Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Exicom Tele-Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

EXICOM TELE-SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Exicom Tele-Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹92.99 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Exicom Tele-Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.10₹92.99
₹92.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.10₹207.30
₹92.99
Open Price
₹78.10
Prev. Close
₹92.99
Volume
16,900

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Exicom Tele-Systems has declined 15.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.09%.

Exicom Tele-Systems’s current P/E of -4.58x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Exicom Tele-Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Exicom Tele-Systems		-1.98-4.33-15.12-37.02-33.80-24.63-15.60
Honda India Power Products		-4.10-2.09-13.40-27.3610.231.1314.14
Yuken India		3.22-5.00-11.26-23.503.9113.249.79
Envair Electrodyne		-17.89-18.31-31.54-28.66-41.89-6.908.72

Over the last one year, Exicom Tele-Systems has declined 33.80% compared to peers like Honda India Power Products (10.23%), Yuken India (3.91%), Envair Electrodyne (-41.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Exicom Tele-Systems has underperformed peers relative to Honda India Power Products (14.14%) and Yuken India (9.79%).

Exicom Tele-Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Exicom Tele-Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
594.6994.3
1096.0795.54
2097.7397.58
50105.49104.19
100117.06115.64
200140.6139.02

Exicom Tele-Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Exicom Tele-Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.68%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Exicom Tele-Systems Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
43,43,4220.1643.2
4,25,2190.484.23
1,34,5530.181.34

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Exicom Tele-Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 11:09 PM ISTExicom Tele-Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2026, 12:32 AM ISTExicom Tele-Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 13, 2026, 11:35 PM ISTExicom Tele-Systems - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation & Variation
Feb 13, 2026, 11:19 PM ISTExicom Tele-Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 13, 2026, 8:40 PM ISTExicom Tele-Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Exicom Tele-Systems

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203HP1994PLC014541 and registration number is 014541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 752.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 120.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Himanshu Baid
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anant Nahata
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vivekanand Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chander Rustgi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Karen Wilson Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mahua Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Kohli
    Independent Director

FAQs on Exicom Tele-Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Exicom Tele-Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exicom Tele-Systems is ₹92.99 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Exicom Tele-Systems?

The Exicom Tele-Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Exicom Tele-Systems?

The market cap of Exicom Tele-Systems is ₹1,293.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Exicom Tele-Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Exicom Tele-Systems are ₹92.99 and ₹78.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Exicom Tele-Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exicom Tele-Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exicom Tele-Systems is ₹207.30 and 52-week low of Exicom Tele-Systems is ₹78.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Exicom Tele-Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Exicom Tele-Systems has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.35% for the past month, -16.75% over 3 months, -37.09% over 1 year, -24.63% across 3 years, and -15.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Exicom Tele-Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exicom Tele-Systems are -4.58 and 1.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Exicom Tele-Systems News

More Exicom Tele-Systems News
icon
Market Pulse