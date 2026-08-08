What is the share price of Route Mobile? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Route Mobile is ₹528.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Route Mobile? The Route Mobile is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Route Mobile? The market cap of Route Mobile is ₹3,332.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Route Mobile? Today’s highest and lowest price of Route Mobile are ₹536.40 and ₹527.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Route Mobile? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Route Mobile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Route Mobile is ₹914.50 and 52-week low of Route Mobile is ₹414.10 as on .

How has the Route Mobile performed historically in terms of returns? The Route Mobile has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -4.71% for the past month, -8.06% over 3 months, -39.62% over 1 year, -29.03% across 3 years, and -22.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Route Mobile? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Route Mobile are 13.41 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global