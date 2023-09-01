Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Digital India Fund
|4,28,612
|0.85
|64.3
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|3,02,371
|0.42
|45.36
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|2,68,897
|1.36
|40.34
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|98,493
|1.07
|14.77
|ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund
|49,302
|0.23
|7.49
|ICICI Prudential MNC Fund
|41,888
|0.43
|6.28
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|13,905
|0.35
|2.09
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|9,023
|0.35
|1.35
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|6,649
|1.27
|1
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,712
|0.35
|0.86
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|26 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Route Mobile Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2004PLC146323 and registration number is 146323. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 333.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Route Mobile Ltd. is ₹9,806.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Route Mobile Ltd. is 29.98 and PB ratio of Route Mobile Ltd. is 5.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Route Mobile Ltd. is ₹1,553.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Route Mobile Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Route Mobile Ltd. is ₹1,759.90 and 52-week low of Route Mobile Ltd. is ₹1,136.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.