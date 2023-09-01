Follow Us

Route Mobile Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ROUTE MOBILE LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,553.65 Closed
-1.07-16.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Route Mobile Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,542.00₹1,574.70
₹1,553.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,136.20₹1,759.90
₹1,553.65
Open Price
₹1,574.00
Prev. Close
₹1,570.50
Volume
2,57,911

Route Mobile Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,573.17
  • R21,590.28
  • R31,605.87
  • Pivot
    1,557.58
  • S11,540.47
  • S21,524.88
  • S31,507.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,356.931,551.4
  • 101,377.161,543.01
  • 201,368.61,534.74
  • 501,422.471,519.52
  • 1001,373.481,476.52
  • 2001,476.251,433.59

Route Mobile Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

Route Mobile Ltd. Share Holdings

Route Mobile Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Digital India Fund4,28,6120.8564.3
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund3,02,3710.4245.36
UTI Small Cap Fund2,68,8971.3640.34
ITI Small Cap Fund98,4931.0714.77
ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund49,3020.237.49
ICICI Prudential MNC Fund41,8880.436.28
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund13,9050.352.09
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund9,0230.351.35
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund6,6491.271
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,7120.350.86
View All Mutual Funds

Route Mobile Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
26 Jan, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Route Mobile Ltd.

Route Mobile Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2004PLC146323 and registration number is 146323. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 333.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandipkumar Gupta
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Rajdipkumar Gupta
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Chandrakant Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Pramanik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nimesh Salot
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sudha Navandar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Route Mobile Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Route Mobile Ltd.?

The market cap of Route Mobile Ltd. is ₹9,806.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Route Mobile Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Route Mobile Ltd. is 29.98 and PB ratio of Route Mobile Ltd. is 5.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Route Mobile Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Route Mobile Ltd. is ₹1,553.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Route Mobile Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Route Mobile Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Route Mobile Ltd. is ₹1,759.90 and 52-week low of Route Mobile Ltd. is ₹1,136.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

