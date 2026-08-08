Here's the live share price of Route Mobile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
|iStreet Network
|1.51
|-5.78
|-0.82
|-1.07
|203.48
|196.88
|81.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Route Mobile has declined 39.62% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Route Mobile has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|546.54
|538.55
|10
|558.84
|545.79
|20
|559.25
|549.67
|50
|540.01
|543.34
|100
|517.73
|548.74
|200
|584.61
|616.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Route Mobile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.46%, FII holding fell to 2.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,55,910
|0.09
|8.09
|1,49,353
|0.06
|7.75
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Route Mobile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Route Mobile - Communication To Shareholders - Intimation Of Tax Deduction On Final Dividend.
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Route Mobile - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Route Mobile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Route Mobile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Source: Dion Global
Route Mobile Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2004PLC146323 and registration number is 146323. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 769.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Route Mobile is ₹528.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Route Mobile is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Route Mobile is ₹3,332.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Route Mobile are ₹536.40 and ₹527.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Route Mobile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Route Mobile is ₹914.50 and 52-week low of Route Mobile is ₹414.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Route Mobile has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -4.71% for the past month, -8.06% over 3 months, -39.62% over 1 year, -29.03% across 3 years, and -22.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Route Mobile are 13.41 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global