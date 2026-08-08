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Route Mobile Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROUTE MOBILE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCapBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Route Mobile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹528.90 Closed
-0.92₹ -4.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Route Mobile Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹527.30₹536.40
₹528.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹414.10₹914.50
₹528.90
Open Price
₹533.50
Prev. Close
₹533.80
Volume
13,002

Source: Dion Global

Route Mobile Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14
iStreet Network		1.51-5.78-0.82-1.07203.48196.8881.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Route Mobile has declined 39.62% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Route Mobile has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Route Mobile Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Route Mobile Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5546.54538.55
10558.84545.79
20559.25549.67
50540.01543.34
100517.73548.74
200584.61616.52

Source: Dion Global

Route Mobile Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Route Mobile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.46%, FII holding fell to 2.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Route Mobile Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,55,9100.098.09
1,49,3530.067.75

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Route Mobile Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTRoute Mobile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTRoute Mobile - Communication To Shareholders - Intimation Of Tax Deduction On Final Dividend.
Jul 30, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTRoute Mobile - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Jul 29, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTRoute Mobile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTRoute Mobile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

Source: Dion Global

About Route Mobile

Route Mobile Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2004PLC146323 and registration number is 146323. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 769.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mark James Reid
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajdipkumar Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jan Van Acoleyen
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Chanana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Harita Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Advani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Route Mobile Share Price

What is the share price of Route Mobile?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Route Mobile is ₹528.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Route Mobile?

The Route Mobile is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Route Mobile?

The market cap of Route Mobile is ₹3,332.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Route Mobile?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Route Mobile are ₹536.40 and ₹527.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Route Mobile?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Route Mobile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Route Mobile is ₹914.50 and 52-week low of Route Mobile is ₹414.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Route Mobile performed historically in terms of returns?

The Route Mobile has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -4.71% for the past month, -8.06% over 3 months, -39.62% over 1 year, -29.03% across 3 years, and -22.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Route Mobile?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Route Mobile are 13.41 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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