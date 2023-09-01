Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL2005PLC350524 and registration number is 101553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3017.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is ₹2,239.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is 15.23 and PB ratio of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is ₹92.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gallantt Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is ₹94.90 and 52-week low of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is ₹49.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.