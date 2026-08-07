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Gallantt Ispat Share Price

NSE
BSE

GALLANTT ISPAT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500

Here's the live share price of Gallantt Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹605.30 Closed
-1.61₹ -9.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gallantt Ispat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹603.65₹617.35
₹605.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹470.80₹946.70
₹605.30
Open Price
₹616.90
Prev. Close
₹615.20
Volume
6,668

Source: Dion Global

Gallantt Ispat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gallantt Ispat		-1.59-8.83-30.214.56-21.5094.0051.22
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.1618.8321.0265.8946.1347.7195.85
Jindal Steel		-0.396.02-12.77-7.759.9218.6521.30
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.620.48-16.23-3.26-10.6138.2945.56
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.35-3.52-20.77-6.3026.4729.0627.59
Jai Balaji Industries		13.55-4.22-21.88-10.02-41.4118.2037.97
MSP Steel & Power		4.65-13.01-10.3217.7413.0448.7124.75
Scan Steels		-0.2750.0662.6391.5487.4119.04-1.07
Suraj Products		-1.29-3.35-7.710.79-19.57-0.5627.46
Vaswani Industries		1.78-3.27-9.60-7.272.8132.5330.41
Bihar Sponge Iron		0.49-2.13-15.9310.22-12.0611.775.34
Nova Iron & Steel		-0.322.37-4.13-4.92-16.28-13.08-5.89
Chennai Ferrous Industries		1.84-11.08-19.10-18.18-32.44-15.7138.93
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-1.376.51-13.99-19.68-28.96-9.4811.14
Ankit Metal & Power		-0.628.11-2.44-10.11-18.37-14.50-3.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gallantt Ispat has declined 21.50% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Gallantt Ispat has outperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).

Gallantt Ispat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gallantt Ispat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5602.72616.47
10578.57609.82
20623.26619.69
50657.53649.72
100678.96655.55
200624.73629.87

Source: Dion Global

Gallantt Ispat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gallantt Ispat saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.02%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gallantt Ispat Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,9010.20.59

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gallantt Ispat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTGallantt Ispat - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Company Declared As Preferred Bidder For Coal Block
Aug 04, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTGallantt Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTGallantt Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTGallantt Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Jul 28, 2026, 03:58 AM IST ISTGallantt Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Gallantt Ispat

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109UP2005PLC195660 and registration number is 195660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4418.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 241.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Prakash Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh R Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prem Prakash Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nitin Mahavir Prasad Kandoi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashant Jalan
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Ashtbhuja Prasad Srivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Udit Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishi Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Smita Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gallantt Ispat Share Price

What is the share price of Gallantt Ispat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gallantt Ispat is ₹605.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gallantt Ispat?

The Gallantt Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gallantt Ispat?

The market cap of Gallantt Ispat is ₹14,604.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gallantt Ispat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gallantt Ispat are ₹617.35 and ₹603.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gallantt Ispat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gallantt Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gallantt Ispat is ₹946.70 and 52-week low of Gallantt Ispat is ₹470.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gallantt Ispat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gallantt Ispat has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, -8.83% for the past month, -30.21% over 3 months, -21.5% over 1 year, 94.0% across 3 years, and 51.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gallantt Ispat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gallantt Ispat are 33.51 and 4.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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