Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GALLANTT ISPAT LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | NSE
₹92.80 Closed
-0.8-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.00₹97.35
₹92.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.55₹94.90
₹92.80
Open Price
₹94.50
Prev. Close
₹93.55
Volume
9,22,151

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R196.1
  • R299.4
  • R3101.45
  • Pivot
    94.05
  • S190.75
  • S288.7
  • S385.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.6189.56
  • 1057.9788.81
  • 2058.4886.87
  • 5062.1879.27
  • 10066.9672.11
  • 20067.5467.62

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.331.5973.6257.4246.95194.6071.69
10.514.4237.5122.4764.65221.61217.89
-0.33-15.33-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65
16.9022.91107.98115.61169.77828.56476.08
5.067.0572.3470.59111.30703.30370.38
27.5772.29248.71475.76494.451,359.382,968.65
10.217.7226.3029.8528.71171.48-0.67
2.774.9823.0324.2036.84156.58-99.98
-1.650.4238.3732.9625.9359.73-19.87
12.4124.3533.9861.4017.8017.8017.80
24.8324.8325.6723.1927.66393.86122.53
15.3820.00-18.92-35.48-50.41160.87328.57

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. Share Holdings

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Gallantt Ispat Ltd.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL2005PLC350524 and registration number is 101553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3017.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Prakash Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh R Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nitin Mahavir Prasad Kandoi
    Director
  • Mr. Nishi Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashtbhuja Prasad Srivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Jalan
    Director
  • Mr. Jyotirindra Nath Dey
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Udit Agarwal
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Gallantt Ispat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gallantt Ispat Ltd.?

The market cap of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is ₹2,239.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gallantt Ispat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is 15.23 and PB ratio of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gallantt Ispat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is ₹92.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gallantt Ispat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gallantt Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is ₹94.90 and 52-week low of Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is ₹49.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data