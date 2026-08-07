Here's the live share price of Gallantt Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.59
|-8.83
|-30.21
|4.56
|-21.50
|94.00
|51.22
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.16
|18.83
|21.02
|65.89
|46.13
|47.71
|95.85
|Jindal Steel
|-0.39
|6.02
|-12.77
|-7.75
|9.92
|18.65
|21.30
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.62
|0.48
|-16.23
|-3.26
|-10.61
|38.29
|45.56
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.35
|-3.52
|-20.77
|-6.30
|26.47
|29.06
|27.59
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.55
|-4.22
|-21.88
|-10.02
|-41.41
|18.20
|37.97
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.65
|-13.01
|-10.32
|17.74
|13.04
|48.71
|24.75
|Scan Steels
|-0.27
|50.06
|62.63
|91.54
|87.41
|19.04
|-1.07
|Suraj Products
|-1.29
|-3.35
|-7.71
|0.79
|-19.57
|-0.56
|27.46
|Vaswani Industries
|1.78
|-3.27
|-9.60
|-7.27
|2.81
|32.53
|30.41
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|0.49
|-2.13
|-15.93
|10.22
|-12.06
|11.77
|5.34
|Nova Iron & Steel
|-0.32
|2.37
|-4.13
|-4.92
|-16.28
|-13.08
|-5.89
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|1.84
|-11.08
|-19.10
|-18.18
|-32.44
|-15.71
|38.93
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-1.37
|6.51
|-13.99
|-19.68
|-28.96
|-9.48
|11.14
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-0.62
|8.11
|-2.44
|-10.11
|-18.37
|-14.50
|-3.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gallantt Ispat has declined 21.50% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Gallantt Ispat has outperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|602.72
|616.47
|10
|578.57
|609.82
|20
|623.26
|619.69
|50
|657.53
|649.72
|100
|678.96
|655.55
|200
|624.73
|629.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gallantt Ispat saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.02%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,901
|0.2
|0.59
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Gallantt Ispat - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Company Declared As Preferred Bidder For Coal Block
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Gallantt Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Gallantt Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Gallantt Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:58 AM IST IST
|Gallantt Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Gallantt Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109UP2005PLC195660 and registration number is 195660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4418.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 241.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gallantt Ispat is ₹605.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gallantt Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gallantt Ispat is ₹14,604.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gallantt Ispat are ₹617.35 and ₹603.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gallantt Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gallantt Ispat is ₹946.70 and 52-week low of Gallantt Ispat is ₹470.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gallantt Ispat has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, -8.83% for the past month, -30.21% over 3 months, -21.5% over 1 year, 94.0% across 3 years, and 51.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gallantt Ispat are 33.51 and 4.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global